Man Utd v West Ham team news: Fernandes + Cunha start

4 December 2025 297 comments
There’s one more match to go in Gameweek 14 and it comes from Old Trafford.

West Ham United travel to Manchester United, where the kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Bruno Fernandes has been deemed fit enough to make the Man Utd starting XI, despite picking up a knock in the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Ayden Heaven and Matheus Cunha are also in the starting line-up.

Matthijs de Ligt, presumably one of the fitness doubts Ruben Amorim mentioned in his pre-match presser, is not in the matchday squad.

Leny Yoro and Mason Mount drop to the bench.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes just one alteration for West Ham and it’s enforced.

Lucas Paqueta is suspended, so Tomas Soucek earns a recall.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Martinez, Yoro, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Potts, Magassa, Soucek, Bowen, Fernandes, Wilson

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Rodriguez, Irving, Earthy, Marshall, Kante, Mayers

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

297 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Cunha CS banked

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eh?

      Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ah ok

      Open Controls
    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno getting defcon points, but I take that.

      Open Controls
  2. Free Hat
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mbeumo been pretty poor recent weeks

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo to Foden going to be popular - I’m going to pull the trigger before this game ends I think.

      Open Controls
  3. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thx for nothing Cunha, adiós!

    Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    bruno going to right cam might be preparation for afcon

    Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno Defcon update: 12!!!!!!!!

    Who needs attacking returns anyway?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Get innn!!! 😛

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      hes been getting enough of those the last few GWs 😉

      5 is fine, keeps ticking over

      Open Controls
  6. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Weak performance by Cunha. Not looking like a good mbeumo afcon replacement

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Back from injury probably

      Open Controls
  7. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Thought on this wildcard/ how to improve it?

    Raya (Dubruvka)
    Munoz O'Reilly Thiaw (Van Hecke) (Esteve)
    Saka Foden Bruno Bruno.G Rice
    Haaland Thiago (Guiu)

    Open Controls
  8. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    just now

    DEFCONS banked now 12

    Open Controls

