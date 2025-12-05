Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 15?

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) returned to form in spectacular style against Fulham in Gameweek 14, delivering a 14-point haul for the six million+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers that backed him.

This weekend, Manchester City host Sunderland in a fixture some managers, earlier in the season, had perhaps earmarked to use the Triple Captain chip. As usual in Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with the Black Cats in mean mood.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 14 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Once again, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll by a significant margin. Not far off 60% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has 18 attacking returns in 14 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 15.

Phil Foden’s (£8.3m) impressive form means he picks up just under 13% of public backing. The England midfielder, who has returned 32 points in the last two Gameweeks, outscored Haaland against Fulham.

After scoring off the bench in midweek, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is the only other player to boast over 5% support. Arsenal travel to Aston Villa in the early kick-off on Saturday.

