Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 15?

5 December 2025 165 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) returned to form in spectacular style against Fulham in Gameweek 14, delivering a 14-point haul for the six million+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers that backed him.

This weekend, Manchester City host Sunderland in a fixture some managers, earlier in the season, had perhaps earmarked to use the Triple Captain chip. As usual in Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with the Black Cats in mean mood.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 14 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 15

Once again, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll by a significant margin. Not far off 60% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has 18 attacking returns in 14 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 15.

Phil Foden’s (£8.3m) impressive form means he picks up just under 13% of public backing. The England midfielder, who has returned 32 points in the last two Gameweeks, outscored Haaland against Fulham.

After scoring off the bench in midweek, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is the only other player to boast over 5% support. Arsenal travel to Aston Villa in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

165 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Semenyo to Foden for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      i wouldnt . i wont do it for free

      Open Controls
  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I currently have Mateta on the bench but not sure now from the the below bench players.

    A. Eze
    B. Minteh
    C. Thiago
    D. Keep it on Mateta

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  3. wildnothing
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Do you like de Cuyper as a pick? Or is he due for a benching this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I was just looking at him lol I had him at the start of the season then he lost his spot. did he not play winger last gw? I think he s a great pick if he plays but too risky imo

      Open Controls
      1. wildnothing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Same. I also had him in the beginning. Seems like he has a very high ceiling but very risky.

        Open Controls
  4. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which is better ??
    A- Enzo > Burno G
    B- Mateta > Woltmade

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      IF only I knew this. maybe A as mateta has more chances of scoring maybe. but wolte a better pick..

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I know u asked same question I feel A is better for the same reason u said

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          just now

          i'll probably do a

          Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    is picking H wilson for enzo a bit too much? he's been doing well and fulham next 4 are great. just looking for a bit of a differential. issue is I have richards at the back...

    Open Controls
  6. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which is the optimal Arsenal trio to go for on WC? (factoring in money available for upgrades elsewhere)

    A. 2 defence + Saka
    B. 2 defence + Rice
    C. Saka, Rice and 1 defence

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I m aiming for c.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      But I prefer just Saka and defender, will only triple up when Gabriel returns

      Open Controls
    3. boroie
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm doing Raya Timber Rice (so B). Will switch Timber to Gabriel eventually

      Open Controls
  7. OffsidePenalty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Whats better?
    A) Semenyo to Minteh
    B) VdV to Thiaw or Burn

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. boroie
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which option?

    A - Mbeumo -> Foden
    B - Mateta -> Woltemade
    C - Both of the above for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Skout
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bench correct? Which GK to start?

    Petrovic
    Timber Munoz Thiaw
    Foden Saka Cunha Minteh
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade

    Dubravka King Rodon Reinildo

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dub

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  10. wayne_130
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Worth a 4 point hit to transfer out Rice for Bruno G?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      100% no

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Wouldn't say 100% myself. There is a (seems smallish) chance Rice doesn't play, and Bruno G (not that I'm a huge fan personally) has undeniable credentials – and Newcastle have a good game in theory.

        All of which mitigates agains the bombastic ''100%" shout.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          the -4 did it for me. I would not do it for free to be honest. I really like rice as a pick.apologies, hope I didnt sound too agressive lol

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            just now

            No, no problem, just the natural logician in me that knows very few things are 100%.

            I wouldn't do the move myself either.

            Unless... I was sure Rice was out and I felt lucky.

            Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      I wouldn't do it for free, as they say.

      I'd be amazed if Rice doesn't start (based on nothing more than gut feeling and the fact that he said he's OK immediately after the game)

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        any chance of a leak before kick off tomorrow?

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          You may go to the toilet AH

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
    4. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      G outperforming his xg by 1000%?

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Full sentence presumably in progress/pending AI/waiting for scoffing anger to subside

        Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    How's this?

    Donnarumma
    Livramento Thiaw Hecke
    Saka Palmer Foden Bruno F
    Haaland Woltemade Welbeck

    Dubravka Devenny Heaven Pires

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks great!

      Open Controls
  12. Diles Mavis
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Play Rogers (ARS) or Grealish (NFO)?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Grealish

        Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
  13. Redranger
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which defender to replace VDV?

    A) Guehi
    B) Thiaw
    C) Burn
    D) Van Hecke

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Any suggested tweaks on WC?

    Raya
    Munoz Thiaw O'Reilly
    Foden Saka Bruno Minteh
    Haaland Woltemade Thiago

    Dubruvka Van Hecke 4.3 3.9

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nope its very good

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Very good.

      Open Controls
    3. Bennerman
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looks well tight. Quickly answered question, presumably – you've already used first bench boost?

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks all. Yes BB played already. Would like to bolster up the defence in some way, but not been playing the money game well this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Me neither. Then Van Hecke for one seems a good shout, good fixtures and on the up

          Open Controls
    4. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nice, I suppose I kinda understand only Raya in defence with the injury situation

      Open Controls
  15. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any help as to who to replace Pope with for a one week punt?

    A - Verbruggen
    B- Ramsdale
    C- Sanchez
    D- Sels

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      D for me...EVE NFO has 0-0 written all over

      Open Controls
      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  16. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Play one
    A) Richards FUL A
    B) Semenyo CHE H

    Open Controls
    1. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  17. NoName
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which mid fwd duo to bring in out of these?

    A) Gordon
    B) Minteh

    1) Woltemade
    2) Welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      B1, Gordon yet to get going this season but will do well at some point.

      Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
    3. NoName
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  18. boroie
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which option is best?

    A - Mbeumo -> Foden
    B - Mateta -> Woltemade
    C - Both of the above for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  19. SligoRovers1928
      24 mins ago

      Start kdh or rice

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Rice

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Rice

          Open Controls
        2. SligoRovers1928
            5 mins ago

            Yeah,the only thing I’d be worried about is in case he is injured a 1 point cameo, but would I be right in saying it’d be either 90 or 0?

            Open Controls
      2. boroie
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Is this Mbeumos last GW before AFCON or will he play against Bournemouth too?

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          No he’ll play gw16

          Open Controls
      3. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Argh having o’reilly and reijnders is blocking semenyo -> foden for exact funds.

        Maybe I keep semenyo and just run without foden and hope for the best - he might be rotated soon anyway.

        Thoughts appreciated on below options:
        2FT 0.8ITB

        A) semenyo + reijnders -> foden + best affordable starter.
        B) mateta + guehi -> thiago (good upcoming fixtures) + munoz
        C) make no transfers
        D) other suggestions to improve the squad?

        Raya (Dubs)
        Guehi Timber O’Reilly (Senesi)
        Saka Semenyo Kudus Minteh (Reijnders)
        Mateta Haaland Woltemade

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A how much do you have to spend?

          Open Controls
      4. Eastman
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Start Mateta (ful) or KDH (FOR) ?

        Open Controls
      5. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Where is the giant chrome codpiece from the Southern Land, one wonedes.

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          At the ashes

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Lucky he.
            I fail to stay up for it each night, much as I try.

            Open Controls
      6. hawkeyes
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bench 1 please:
        A) Joao Pedro
        B) Thiago
        C) Anderson

        Open Controls
      7. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Best option here?

        a. sarr > bruno g -4
        b. save

        Sanchez
        Munoz konate thiaw
        Saka Foden Enzo Anderson
        Haaland mateta wolte

        Dubravka vdv diouf sarr

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.