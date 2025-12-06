After the late drama at Villa Park, the Premier League action continues with five 3pm GMT kick-offs:

TEAM NEWS

We start the team news round-up at the Etihad, where, despite Pep Guardiola proclaiming tired legs in his pre-match presser, he’s only made one change from the 5-4 win at Fulham.

Rayan Cherki returns to the side in place of Tijjani Reijnders, who drops to the bench.

Opponents Sunderland make three changes to the side that drew with Liverpool.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Bertrand Traore and Wilson Isidor are brought in as Reinildo, Brian Brobbey and Chemsdine Talbi make way.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there’s the expected return to the Brentford side of Igor Thiago. No surprise to see Mikkel Damsgaard, Jordan Henderson and Nathan Collins return to the side after midweek rests, either.

Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen and Ethan Pinnock drop out.

Thomas Frank brings in Xavi Simons, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Richarlison and Archie Gray for the Lilywhites’ meeting with his former club.

Lucas Bergvall, Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson warm the bench.

On the south coast, Evanilson, Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier and, back from suspension, Marcos Senesi all return to the Bournemouth XI.

Eli Junior Kroupi and Amine Adli lose their places, while Tyler Adams is suspended and Veljko Milosavljević is injured.

Cole Palmer gets his first Chelsea start in two-and-a-half months as the big guns come back into the Blues’ side.

Reece James, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto also return.

Joao Pedro drops to the bench, along with Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile. Tosin Adarabioyo misses out altogether.

Yoane Wissa is in a Newcastle United squad for the first time since his summer move. He’s among the substitutes as expected.

Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon all come into the Magpies’ starting XI.

Out go Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes.

Opponents Burnley give chances to Lucas Pires, Lesley Ugochukwu, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Armando Broja.

Dropping to the bench are Quilindschy Hartman, Jaidon Anthony, Loum Tchaouna and Zian Flemming.

Finally, at Goodison Park, Michael Keane returns from injury to start. He replaced the suspended Tim Iroegbunam, so James Garner will move into midfield.

Nottingham Forest are unchanged, with Murillo missing out again.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Tavernier, Scott, Jimenez, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Hill, Araujo, Soler, Brooks, Adli, Dacosta, Kroupi, Unal.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap,

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Andrey Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Guiu.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Campbell.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Ndoye, I. Jesus.

Subs: John, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Domínguez, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb, Lewis.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, O’Nien, Neil, Rigg, Adingra, Talbi, Mayenda, Brobbey, Mundle.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ruddy, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Wissa, Barnes, J.Murphy, A.Murphy, Miley.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Pires, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen, Foster, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Worrall, Edwards, Anthony, Tchaouna, Flemming, Laurent, Tresor.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison, Muani.

Subs: Bergvall, Danso, Davies, Johnson, Kinsky, Joao Palhinha, Odobert, Sarr, Tel.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kaoyde, Van den Berg, Collins, Ajer, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Thiago.

Subs: Donovan, Henry, Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Onyeka, Pinnock, Valdimarsson.

