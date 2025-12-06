Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Thiago + Palmer start, Cherki recalled + Wissa a sub

6 December 2025 726 comments
After the late drama at Villa Park, the Premier League action continues with five 3pm GMT kick-offs:

TEAM NEWS

We start the team news round-up at the Etihad, where, despite Pep Guardiola proclaiming tired legs in his pre-match presser, he’s only made one change from the 5-4 win at Fulham.

Rayan Cherki returns to the side in place of Tijjani Reijnders, who drops to the bench.

Opponents Sunderland make three changes to the side that drew with Liverpool.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Bertrand Traore and Wilson Isidor are brought in as Reinildo, Brian Brobbey and Chemsdine Talbi make way.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there’s the expected return to the Brentford side of Igor Thiago. No surprise to see Mikkel Damsgaard, Jordan Henderson and Nathan Collins return to the side after midweek rests, either.

Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen and Ethan Pinnock drop out.

Thomas Frank brings in Xavi Simons, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Richarlison and Archie Gray for the Lilywhites’ meeting with his former club.

Lucas Bergvall, Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson warm the bench.

On the south coast, Evanilson, Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier and, back from suspension, Marcos Senesi all return to the Bournemouth XI.

Eli Junior Kroupi and Amine Adli lose their places, while Tyler Adams is suspended and Veljko Milosavljević is injured.

Cole Palmer gets his first Chelsea start in two-and-a-half months as the big guns come back into the Blues’ side.

Reece James, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto also return.

Joao Pedro drops to the bench, along with Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile. Tosin Adarabioyo misses out altogether.

Yoane Wissa is in a Newcastle United squad for the first time since his summer move. He’s among the substitutes as expected.

Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon all come into the Magpies’ starting XI.

Out go Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes.

Opponents Burnley give chances to Lucas Pires, Lesley Ugochukwu, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Armando Broja.

Dropping to the bench are Quilindschy Hartman, Jaidon Anthony, Loum Tchaouna and Zian Flemming.

Finally, at Goodison Park, Michael Keane returns from injury to start. He replaced the suspended Tim Iroegbunam, so James Garner will move into midfield.

Nottingham Forest are unchanged, with Murillo missing out again.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Tavernier, Scott, Jimenez, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Hill, Araujo, Soler, Brooks, Adli, Dacosta, Kroupi, Unal.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap,

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Andrey Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Guiu.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Campbell.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Ndoye, I. Jesus.

Subs: John, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Domínguez, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb, Lewis.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, O’Nien, Neil, Rigg, Adingra, Talbi, Mayenda, Brobbey, Mundle.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ruddy, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Wissa, Barnes, J.Murphy, A.Murphy, Miley.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Pires, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen, Foster, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Worrall, Edwards, Anthony, Tchaouna, Flemming, Laurent, Tresor.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison, Muani.

Subs: Bergvall, Danso, Davies, Johnson, Kinsky, Joao Palhinha, Odobert, Sarr, Tel.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kaoyde, Van den Berg, Collins, Ajer, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Thiago.

Subs: Donovan, Henry, Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Onyeka, Pinnock, Valdimarsson.

  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is foden the priority buy ? He'll probably be 9m at the end of the week lol

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      If you intend to bench him for Palace (A) then yeah I guess so

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        What do you mean ?

        Open Controls
  2. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    KDH was such a bargain buy at 4.9 man, he blanked loads just before bought him as well. Proper blessed purchase

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Well played!

      Open Controls
  3. Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Nothing for Woltemade or Thiago is big as a non-owner.

    Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Got Bruno G 10 pts and Ndiaye 8 pts and -5 pts red arrow ... what a mess!

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ndiaye 8 points eh?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah assist, CS and DC

        Open Controls
        1. Fat Frank
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Lovely!!

          Open Controls
  5. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    In my opinion there are only 2 must own players now which are Haaland and KDH. Foden a close third

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Haaland not after that blank

      Open Controls
      1. Saka White Rice
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        So if a player blanks once theyre not essential? Are you ok?

        Open Controls
    2. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Strongly considering upgrading Saka to KDH. But I'd argue Munoz and Guehi are the most must own after Haaland.

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    anyone out there been playing 5 back for a while now? im guessing its going well?

    Open Controls
  7. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Vicario, Chalobah, Senesi on bench. Oh well.....

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ouch, bad luck, bet most thought they would all concede, I did senesi to Thiaw, benched Chalobah
      Fpl eh

      Open Controls
    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      23 points on my bench
      But I'm on 49 points inc. baps with 4 to play
      My last 2 transfers in
      GW14 Bruno G
      GW15 KDH (& started him)

      Open Controls
  8. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pick one for Arsenal defence cover

    A. Raya
    B. Timber
    C. Hincapie
    D. Calafiori

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not Calafiori as he is suspended

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm going for C

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B best long term but I'm tempted to go C as I will get Gabriel either way once he is back..might as well go cheap until then

      Open Controls
  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Foden set to rise in price tonight for the 5th time in 7 days!

    https://x.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1997352290118664345?t=RUHPB1qOHq8TslJqLy-u8w&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Benching incoming 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Folks scared of Pep roulette/ rest missed out on 12 points...

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Unless playing KDH and Bruno G 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Not at comparable price points...

            Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      This is nuts !!!! I think I will need to buy him now , bit more of a cushion with 5 FTS...

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      i wonder what percentage of the game is doing mbeumo to foden

      Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    the thing with defcon though for me is like, your mids/attackers can show promise, be doing all the right things/pass the eye test/good underlying stats but just get unlucky and end up blanking. its hard to know when the attacking returns will come over short periods, to an extent its random.

    with dc its guaranteed points no? if they're dc monsters, they're getting that +2 most of the time every other week at least

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      For certain players it's almost guaranteed yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yup but still can’t stomach moving away from the comfort blanket that is 3-4-3 that I’ve pretty much always played

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        yeah see i felt like that early season but took the plunge 5-6 gws ago now to move to 451 and it basically turned around my season i feel like. now with these extra FTs want to move to 541. frees up the cash to get palmer and saka. whether the pair of them are value for money dont know, but they'll outscore almost all other attacking options at least. and the cheap 4.5-6mil defenders will match whatever attackers/mids can muster anyways

        maybe im off the mark, but man these defcon points. its really starting to look like fpl has changed forever and time to adjust. i dont know what fpl towers do next season, might have to just jack up the prices of every defender

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Whilst I tend to agree with you and will likely move myself to a formation with at least 4 defenders very soon I think it’s easier to say in after a round of games like today where there have been a bunch of predictable clean sheets for teams playing at home.

          Really I should consider starting Tarkowski away at Chelsea over Mateta at home to Man City but somehow my FPL brain still defaults to play the attacker in these kind of 50/50 decisions

          Open Controls
  11. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Calafiori suspended for Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  12. Total Slotball
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    KDH. Lovely haul

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Only 4.9% owned
      Of those I wonder how many of us started him .

      Open Controls
      1. faux_C
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Staring at me from the bench.

        Open Controls
      2. Total Slotball
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Benched James. Both got points but 16 points was massive. Unexpected given his deeper role since Gueye RC.

        Open Controls
  13. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone know why Bruno came off early?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      *Dan Burn

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      So owners would get jammy points

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thanks for the Bruno G tip 🙂 a sheep move but I enjoyed the pts nevertheless.:)

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No worries, little difference between selling Enzo or Semenyo for him.

        Sounds like it was a bit of a freak goal though

        Open Controls
  14. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    What min will VVD lose his clean sheet to make this day worse?

    Open Controls
    1. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      14

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      We only have him for the defcons

      Open Controls
  15. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Probably because of European midweek matches.

    Open Controls
  16. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mateta to Thiago easy move tonight with thiago rising?

    was going to do it anyway but with 5 ft and price changing i guess its okay to do it now

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I am doing it tonight plus Semenyo to Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I have Woltemade and Mateta to chose from to sell for Thiago so probably need to wait overnight but if you don’t have another forward you could sell for Thiago then yeah go for it

      Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    In the market for an arsenal mid.

    Rice over saka surely?? 3m cheaper....

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rice seems absolutely essential

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't go that far. But hard to turn down.

        Open Controls
  18. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why would Slot play useless Gakpo over Salah?

    #goneinthehead

    Open Controls
  19. Sarri-ball
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    5 free swaps.

    Do you need to start using them this gw or can I save and have 6 next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you don't use youll lose one. Use one at least

      Open Controls
      1. Sarri-ball
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ok wasn't sure.

        Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No.

      5 is the maximum number of transfers you can have.

      Open Controls
  20. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Very happy with 3 Clean sheets, not so happy about Saka & Haaland © blank.

    Open Controls
  21. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is KDH the genuine thing now or just a purple patch. Is Ndiaye still a better long term pick?

    Unsure generally what to Fri with the transfer, beyond removing Calafiori. Nobody jumps out as a must get, yet every week of late I’m just about keeping afloat, it’s hard to pin down where exactly I’m missing out.

    Open Controls
    1. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ndiaye is going to AFCON so maybe very long term. Also KDH could take up an even more attacking role as a result.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ndiaye Afcon, KDH 8th attacker who can be played 7th depending on fixtures. Check his last 6-7 GWs scores.

      Open Controls
  22. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    5-4-1 or 4-5-1 with DC magnets and Haaland up top is the play

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thiago will still tick along up front as well though.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Won't get a penalty every game.

        Open Controls
  23. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sanchez 3 bps, lovely stuff

    Open Controls
  24. Valar(Keith)
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    First ever bench boost win with

    Sanchez KDH Anderson Williams giving me 31 points 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Massive

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      nice, well done!

      Open Controls
  25. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    My mate asked me a question earlier and I actually don’t know the answer.

    He said can a manager change his mind on a lineup after it’s released?
    I mean no if injuries happen in the warm up it can be changed but unsure if he can only do that in that event if that makes sense.

    Does anybody know?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd guess no or they would do it constantly to counter the opponents lineup

      Open Controls
      1. Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes that makes sense

        Open Controls
  26. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wildcard draft - bench boost GW17. Thoughts?

    Kelleher
    Hincapie O’Reilly Munoz
    Saka Foden Gakpo Neto
    Haaland Thiago Raul

    Petrovic Gomez Truffert Van Hecke

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno G over Neto and KDH over Gomez

      Open Controls
  27. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would u keep Rogers 90 mins man or Gakpo, subbed or benched anytime man? To get Foden

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gakpo

      Open Controls
  28. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you lose Mateta or Woltemade for Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d buy Woltemade

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmm, with Wissa getting mins in not so sure

        Open Controls
      2. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Why? Cant score vs 10 men burnley. And now wissa back

        Open Controls
  29. mookie
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anderson 2 BPS short of getting bonus in a 3-0 loss.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      KDH is the man of the moment

      Open Controls
  30. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Woltemade has 1 goal in the last 7 games

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Bad fpl pick

      Open Controls

