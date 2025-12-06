Dugout Discussion

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news: Timber, Eze + Saka back in, Rice fit

6 December 2025 433 comments
Unai Emery faces another rematch with his former employers as Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Gameweek 15 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 12.30pm GMT.

These are the top two clubs in the Premier League form table, no matter if you’re measuring by six, eight, 10 or 12 matches.

Villa have won eight of their last nine league fixtures, with the Gunners unbeaten in 11.

READ RAINY’S PRE-MATCH PREAMBLE HERE!

TEAM NEWS

Emi Martinez has made a quick recovery, having pulled out the Aston Villa starting XI in midweek. He starts against his old club.

Marco Bizot stands down.

Emery’s one other change sees Youri Tielemans come in for Evann Guessand.

After their midweek rests, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber are back in Mikel Arteta’s line-up at Villa Park.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli drop to the bench, while Cristhian Mosquera, who Timber replaces, is reportedly out for 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury.

Declan Rice is passed fit after a minor fitness scare in midweek.

There’s still no William Saliba but Leandro Trossard, who, like the French centre-back, was described as “days” away on Friday, makes the bench.

Mikel Merino starts up top again.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Hemmings, Buendia, Malen, Sancho.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Merino.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Salmon, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Trossard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly.

  1. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do some CIBT things plz, Timber !

    
  2. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    lindelof?!? absolutely had no idea he was still in the prem.

    
  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Merino punt failed. Move to Rice instead?
    Also have Saka

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I will get rice for sure. Was gonna go for him if it hadn't been for the fact he was a doubt.

      
  4. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is this ref biased or just shite at his job?

    
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Raya on 3 saves!

    
  6. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    a little fkg control plz, gunners?

    
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hincapie 10 defcon

    Potentially my GW16 transfer...

    
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      nice!

      really aggressive defender, been very solid with the defcons until now, all good signs

      would be nice to see him get his head on a corner at some point

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        How long is he nailed for though?

        
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          just now

          until gabriel or mosquera back

          
  8. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rice on 3 BP !

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep amazing for owners! I m jealous:)

      
  9. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    rice, cash and kamara on baps at present.

    
  10. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    wtf Pep why bench Reijnders after he was great vs Fulham, looking like yet more bench jam for me this week eek lol

    
  11. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rice cooking slowly but evenly.

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      just now

      *ebenly

      
  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bad GW start with Saka and Cala

    
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka assist

      
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        And yellow

        
  13. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    How is Timber on 1 DC entire second half...

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do you think he's a potential sell?

      
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yes, getting really tired of him. Overpriced for what he gives you. All his goal threat came in GW2 against Leeds after that hes done f all

        
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just the additional 2 points for Rice and his 20+ defcons...

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Actually probably secures 3 bonus points as well

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Maybe not...

        
  15. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    noni, take the ball with you next time.

    
  16. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    One player to take from Arsenal defence?

    A. Timber
    B. Raya
    C. Calafiori

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Hincapie

      Calafiori has 5 YCs and suspended for 16

      
  17. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Goallll!!!!

    
  18. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Buendia G what a finish omg wow

    
  19. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Timber is so hopeless. Overhyped by everyone after one Newcastle game. No attacking returns, no cleans, no defcons.

    
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Plus very expensive

      
  20. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Delicious -1 for Arsenal players

    
  21. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    buendia winner

    
  22. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Villa YES!!!!

    
  23. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Arsenal defence - 1 point...

    
  24. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    just now

    SCENES!!!

    
  25. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    kamara a i think

    
  26. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 14 Years
    just now

    YES!!!!!!

    
  27. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    just now

    City to win the title yet again

    
  28. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Arteta LOLLZZZZZ

    
  29. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Good ebening!

    
  30. el polako
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Loving it!!!

    

