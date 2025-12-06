Dugout Discussion

Leeds v Liverpool team news: Salah benched again

6 December 2025 504 comments
There’s one more Premier League match to come today: Leeds United v Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

For the third game in a row, Mohamed Salah is only among the substitutes for Liverpool.

Arne Slot has made four changes elsewhere to his side, however.

Conor Bradley is one: he returns from injury to replace Joe Gomez at right-back.

Hugo Ekitike ousts Alexander Isak up top, too.

Curtis Jones and Milos Kerkez are also in for Alexis Mac Allister and Andrew Robertson.

Leeds make two changes from the side that beat Chelsea.

One is enforced as Lukas Nmecha is injured, so in comes Noah Okafor. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is passed fit to start.

In the other alteration, Ao Tanaka makes way for Ilia Gruev.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Gruev, Ampadu, Stach; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Justin, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Piroe.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Chiesa, Robertson, Ngumoha.

  1. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Liverpool should now sell salah isak and wirtz to get mbappe.. real captain challenge then between Haaland and mbappe

    1. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      FPL would be fun if Mbappe join the PL

      We will be forced to select Mbappe or Haaland

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Mbappe would flop in a real league.

        1. FPL Sanky
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah just like Wirtz

          1. jacob1989
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Wont flop like wirtz for sure

            1. FPL Sanky
              • 2 Years
              just now

              If he joins LIV, he will flop

  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Welb or Minteh on the cards

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have Welbeck as it is. Honestly might do Gakpo > Minteh.

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Could do the same with Gakpo

  3. Jullepuu
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Schade worth it over Dango?

    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      dango going to afcon

      1. Jullepuu
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Good point lol

    2. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Neither. Just thiago enough

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

  4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Gonna sell Mateta tonight to avoid price drop
    In comes Guiu to sit on the bench

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thought about it too. But just gonna keep mateta.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        He's not delivering points so I'm gonna use his funds elsewhere

  5. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Evening all. Mateta dropping tonight and don’t want to lose to, so

    A - Wolt
    B - Welbeck
    C - Watkins
    D - other

    Ta

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      B or fodder

      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best Pope replacement up to 5m?

    A - Sanchez
    B - Verbruggen
    C - Roefs

  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Will Saliba be back for Wolves folks??

  8. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Munoz worth the extra cash over Guehi & Lacroix?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not vased on PPG as he is on the same as Guehi, 6.4
      But he's more fun, so yes

  9. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gotta be a fair amount of KDH + Stach benches going around.

  10. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who’s on arsenal pens

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably Saka but maybe Gyökeres if both playing

      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        You cleared that up

  11. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    I cant make up which arsenal defender to get so just getting raya

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Raya safe choice
      Hincipaie would be a good
      Shout for a while with Gabriel out

      1. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah but after 5 gws another transfer. Want a strong gk for a change

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Roefs 1.2 cheaper and only 2 points less

  12. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    I'm going to get rinsed with price changes if I wait until these Euro games are over before making moves. Anyone tempted to break from the norm and make 1-2 early moves?

  13. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is saka worth 3m more than rice?

    One of them likely to come in for me

    Rice just feels wrong from fol perspective. Thanks

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have saka so sticking. But i feel Rice is better option considering price. He is quite involved in attack too

  14. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    C Haaland saka or Tiago? Think will not c Haaland away to palace.

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saka v Wolves

  15. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thiago probably gonna double rise this week so Mateta to Thiago tonight?

  16. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Have Timber & Rice from Arsenal at the moment.

    Is it worth a (-4) to get Saka in for Mbeumo & then make captain?

