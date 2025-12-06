Leeds v Liverpool team news: Salah benched again

There’s one more Premier League match to come today: Leeds United v Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

For the third game in a row, Mohamed Salah is only among the substitutes for Liverpool.

Arne Slot has made four changes elsewhere to his side, however.

Conor Bradley is one: he returns from injury to replace Joe Gomez at right-back.

Hugo Ekitike ousts Alexander Isak up top, too.

Curtis Jones and Milos Kerkez are also in for Alexis Mac Allister and Andrew Robertson.

Leeds make two changes from the side that beat Chelsea.

One is enforced as Lukas Nmecha is injured, so in comes Noah Okafor. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is passed fit to start.

In the other alteration, Ao Tanaka makes way for Ilia Gruev.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Gruev, Ampadu, Stach; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Justin, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Piroe.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Chiesa, Robertson, Ngumoha.