UCL Fantasy: Matchday 6 best differentials

Matchday 6 is the perfect moment to look beyond the obvious picks and target high-upside differentials who can transform your UCL Fantasy rank.

This week’s selections come from @Big4FPL, a manager currently sitting 934th in the world and boasting an incredible record of four top-500 finishes. With his eye for low-owned gems, he highlights the standout options who can give you a real edge going into the final rounds of the league phase.

DEFENDERS

PIERRE KALULU (€4.5M) – 1% SELECTED

Juventus have another strong matchup this week against Pafos. Rotation could happen, but I expect Pierre Kalulu to start because Juventus keep struggling to maintain defensive depth. He isn’t the flashiest pick, but he offers a realistic clean-sheet chance and steady ball-recovery points.

CRISTIAN ROMERO (€5.0M) – 2% SELECTED

Tottenham’s centre-backs keep stealing the spotlight this season. Before the UCL campaign started, Pedro Porro looked like the best route into the defence thanks to his attacking threat. Now the centre-backs look just as strong because of their set-piece danger. Cristian Romero has another great fixture and carries clear goal threat again.

MIDFIELDERS

LENNART KARL (€5.0M) – 0% SELECTED

My favourite differential this week is Karl, the young German “Messi-type” talent who keeps earning starts for Bayern. Diaz remains suspended, which boosts Karl’s already strong chance of another start. At €5.0m, you won’t find a midfielder with more upside.

LEROY SANE (€7.0M) – 3% SELECTED

Leroy Sané comes into this matchday after scoring and assisting at the weekend. He now faces a great matchup against Monaco. Galatasaray frustrated us last round, but with Victor Osimhen back, I’m willing to back them again and target this poor Monaco defence.

FORWARDS

LOIS OPENDA (€7.2M) – 0% SELECTED

Loïs Openda scored in the previous matchday, and he carries that form into another favourable fixture against Pafos. Jonathan David has picked up some league starts, so minutes create a little uncertainty, but if Openda starts, I back him to deliver again.

AYOUB EL KAABI (€6.0m) – 1% SELECTED

Ayoub El Kaabi opens the Matchday with the earliest kick-off against Kairat, and it’s the only fixture with confirmed team news. He arrives in strong domestic form, and if you’re using Limitless, he becomes an appealing option on day one, especially with limited standout alternatives outside Bayern.