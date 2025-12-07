UCL Fantasy: Matchday 6 best Limitless team

Matchday 6 gives UCL Fantasy managers a great chance to activate the Limitless chip, especially with key injuries impacting squads across Europe.

In this article, we break down the best Limitless team for Matchday 6, focusing on the standout picks, the fixtures that offer the most upside, and the players who can take full advantage of the current landscape.

MATCHDAY 6 LIMITLESS

GOALKEEPERS

Bayern have kept clean sheets in half of their Bundesliga matches so far, and with an unlimited budget available in UCL Fantasy, they become an obvious team to back for their home fixture. In goal, Manuel Neuer stands out as one of the strongest options on day one.

If Neuer doesn’t deliver this week, we can shift focus to one of Europe’s best defensive units: Arsenal. The Gunners have secured four clean sheets in their first five Champions League games, so backing David Raya against Club Brugge looks like a move that could pay off.

DEFENDERS

Spurs have delivered an inconsistent season, but they now host a weak Slavia Praha side, giving them a real chance to keep a clean sheet. Along with defensive potential, centre-back Micky van de Ven offers strong attacking upside, already showing his threat on six occasions across all competitions.

Liverpool’s recent dip makes investing in the Inter defence feel far more comfortable than usual. Operating in a back-three, wing-back Federico Dimarco enters the round with two goals and four assists in Serie A, giving him multiple routes to points.

Juventus rank among the top teams most likely to keep a clean sheet this Matchday. They face Pafos at home, and bringing in Pierre Kalulu, their most secure defender for minutes, looks like an automatic move.

Arsenal have impressed so much defensively that owning only one of their assets might not be enough to gain rank. Doubling up with Piero Hincapié, who continues to cover for key injuries, could deliver a significant boost if the clean sheet lands.

Leverkusen haven’t convinced defensively this season, although they did keep a clean sheet against Manchester City last time out. Even so, Alejandro Grimaldo remains impossible to ignore. He has four goals and four assists in the Bundesliga and still carries serious attacking threat.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona have already shown their ability to dismantle weak defences this season, highlighted by their 6-1 demolition of Olympiakos. With Frankfurt producing similarly fragile defensive performances, targeting both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal makes complete sense. They remain two of the Catalans’ most effective attacking players.

Bayern average three goals per game and now play at home against Sporting CP, so leaving out Michael Olise looks unwise. The Frenchman already sits on 12 goal contributions from 12 Bundesliga matches and enters Matchday 6 in outstanding form.

Athletic Club sit 27th in the League Phase, which reflects their struggles so far. Their situation could worsen this week as they meet the reigning European champions PSG. One key figure in that ruthless frontline, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, has returned in all but one of his Champions League matches.

To round off the midfield, the best route into the Juventus attack against Pafos is Kenan Yildiz. He didn’t start in Matchday 5 due to rotation, yet he still produced an assist and secured the Player of the Match award, reinforcing his value heading into this week’s fixture.

FORWARDS

Bodø/Glimt have conceded at least two goals in all but one of their Champions League matches, which puts a massive target on their defence for opposing attackers. This week, Serhou Guirassy gets the chance to exploit that weakness after scoring a brace in Matchday 5.

Another striker who enters the round in excellent form is Victor Osimhen. Galatasaray meet a shaky Monaco defence, and the Nigerian forward looks well positioned to secure his fourth double-digit haul of the season.

Bayern continue to score goals at an elite rate, so investing in their attack feels essential this week – especially against a Sporting CP side that regularly concedes. Harry Kane is one of the few players in Europe to record 20+ attacking returns across all competitions, and he remains a premium option with massive upside.