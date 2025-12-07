UCL Fantasy: Matchday 6 best Wildcard team

Wildcard planning becomes even more important this week, with Matchday 6 acting as the final round before a lengthy break in the Champions League schedule.

With form players emerging, rotations increasing and several standout fixtures offering clear opportunities, building the strongest possible squad now could shape your entire knockout-stage position.

In this article, we break down the best Wildcard team for Matchday 6 and the strategy behind every selection.

MATCHDAY 6 WILDCARD

GOALKEEPERS

Clean sheets remain unpredictable, so investing as little as possible in goalkeepers looks like the smartest approach – especially with attackers in such strong form.

With that in mind, rotating Vanja Milinković-Savić (€4.0m) from Napoli and Marco Carnesecchi (€4.7m) from Atalanta gives you solid coverage for the upcoming rounds at a low cost.

DEFENDERS

With so few convincing premium options, and given the factors already discussed, we continue to keep spending low in defence.

PSG’s fixtures look favourable, and uncertainty around Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes pushes us toward the safer, cheaper option: Willian Pacho (€5.0m). He offers stability at a great price.

Juventus also enter a strong run, starting with a home match against Pafos. If you want reliability, Pierre Kalulu (€4.5m) remains the standout pick.

Including one of the cheapest regular starters in the game, Alessandro Buongiorno (€3.8m) could also be wise. Napoli have good fixtures ahead, and doubling up on their defence for just €7.8m feels like an easy decision.

Another budget defender who looks safe for minutes is Waldemar Anton (€4.0m). He offers one of the cheapest and most secure routes into a Dortmund back line that kept a clean sheet in Matchday 5.

Newcastle sit among the few teams with three clean sheets from their first five matches. With PSV and Leverkusen up next, UCL managers can still invest confidently. Their most dependable option for minutes is Malick Thiaw (€4.7m), who recently scored a Premier League brace and offers attacking threat on top of defensive stability.

MIDFIELDERS

With Frankfurt, Slavia Praha and Copenhagen up next, investing in the Barcelona attack looks essential. Their standout midfield pick is Lamine Yamal (€9.9m), who has delivered three attacking returns across his four appearances.

Bayern also enter an excellent run, with home fixtures against Sporting CP and USG followed by PSV on Matchday 8. Their relentless attack continues to run through Michael Olise (€8.2m), who remains one of the most reliable midfielders in the game.

As results grow more important and pressure rises, investing in the European champions feels smart. Their most dangerous attacker, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m), continues to produce at a high level and offers a strong route into the PSG attack.

Juventus also sit on a great run of fixtures, with back-to-back home matches before a meeting with Monaco on the final day. Their most explosive option is Kenan Yildiz (€6.7m), who already has a goal, two assists and a Player of the Match award in the competition.

To support a premium-heavy attack, we also need a strong value pick. Barış Alper Yılmaz (€5.0m) fits that role perfectly. Galatasaray can score against almost anyone, and Yılmaz keeps playing a key part in their frontline.

FORWARDS

Owning Erling Haaland (€10.9m) looks vital. He faces a leaky Real Madrid side, a weak Bodø/Glimt defence and an unreliable Galatasaray backline. The Norwegian sits in relentless form for Manchester City, so fading him feels risky.

The same logic applies to Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m). Many managers may feel tempted to move away because he plays Manchester City next. However, Mbappé has shown he can score against almost anyone. After that, he meets Monaco and Benfica, so his overall fixture run looks excellent.

As noted earlier, Bayern can’t stop scoring. They head into this stretch averaging three goals per game. Harry Kane (€10.8m) leads that attack, takes penalties and should bounce back after back-to-back blanks against Arsenal and PSG.