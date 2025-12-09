Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 6: 140th in world's tips + team reveal

9 December 2025
milanista10
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 6 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ve got plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams, which you can find here.

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his UCL Fantasy Matchday 6 team and some expert tips. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 140th out of 1.5 million managers.

MATCHDAY 5 REVIEW

FPL notes: Pep on Marmoush's "impact" + Haaland's fitness

Matchday 5 was supposed to be ‘the week’. I activated the Limitless chip with hopes of breaking into the top 100.

On paper, the squad looked primed for a monster haul. But UCL Fantasy has a way of humbling even the best-laid plans and Pep Guardiola decided he was going to remind us all who’s really in charge.

Three of my Pep-backed picks were benched, Emre Can (€4.4m) didn’t start (and Dortmund went on to win two penalties in his absence), and Galatasaray failed to deliver. What was intended to be a rocket to the ranks ended up as a week of pure mediocrity.

The silver lining? Captain Kylian Mbappe (€10.8m). His return kept my rank stable at 140th in the world, a flat grey arrow – not a single spot gained or lost. It could’ve been better, it could’ve been much worse.

Anyway, enough Matchday 5 talk. It’s time to focus on Matchday 6 as we enter the decisive final stage of the group phase.

MATCHDAY 6 TIPS

Club World Cup Fantasy: Kane blanks, PSG pen order +

As always in UCL Fantasy, the optimal strategy is to prioritise strong Tuesday fixtures, teams with good Matchday 7-8 outlook, and players with high xMins and low rotation risk.

In my opinion, Bayern Munich tick every box this week. They play on Tuesday, have good fixtures ahead, and face a Sporting side reportedly missing several key players. That combination makes Bayern the standout team to invest in for Matchday 6. Harry Kane (€10.8m) and Michael Olise (€8.2m) are among the first names that should be on everyone’s team. A triple up on Bayern is completely justifiable this week as well.

My second favourite targets this week are Barcelona. The Blaugrana seem to be back to full strength with Raphinha (€9.4m) returning from injury, Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) fit, and Fermin Lopez (€6.7m) seeing minutes over the weekend. With a strong Tuesday fixture against Frankfurt and excellent remaining games in Matchdays 7–8, Barcelona assets feel like long-term buys as well as Matchday 6 punts. If you still have space to add one, now is the time.

While Bayern and Barcelona players look ideal for Tuesday captaincy, Fantasy games love a twist. A strong Wednesday captaincy alternative is crucial. Mbappe and Erling Haaland (€10.7m) face each other in a fixture too tight to call, and many managers may avoid both for the armband. That opens the door to other clubs with attractive Wednesday potential, with teams like Dortmund, Juventus, and Arsenal forming the trio of sides that I’d potentially target for such. Villarreal deserve a shout for the bold managers out there. Their UCL form has been poor, but their domestic football suggests potential if they can translate it across competitions.

MATCHDAY 6 TEAM REVEAL

Good luck, everyone!

  1. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    1FT, 0.0 ITB. G2G?

    Raya
    Virgil O'Reilly Andersen
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Woltemade Thiago (c)

    Dubravka Guehi King Gudmundsson

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks good. Don't think I'd make any changes

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd start Guehi over O'Reilly

    3. Beizer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wolves were shocking yesterday - I´m going Saka over Thiago as a captain. Team looks good.
      I like the Rogers-pick!

  2. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bottomed on the last Article. I was intending to use all 5 FT to prepare for BB16, mainly because I want it done before the Xmas rotation. But I think I really need more than 5. Currently looking to keep the ones on left (inc. both GK) and transfer out the 5 on the right. Seem ok (assuming the new recruits are better picks, obviously)?

    Raya, Dubravka
    Senesi, Munoz, VdV, Rodon ------- VVD
    Saka, Enzo ----------------------------- Semenyo, King, Minteh
    Haaland, Thiago ---------------------- Mateta

    Probably bringing in a cheap forward for 3-5-2, but that back line is looking awful for a BB so perhaps just make a handful of moves and reassess in 17?

  3. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Still 1FT to use, got this squad

    Raya - Dubravka
    Timber - Van De Ven - Lacroix - Senesi - Rodon
    Bruno G - Foden - Mbeumo - Minteh - Reijnders
    Gyokeres - Thiago - Haaland

    any thoughts appreciated

    1. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      0.3 ITB

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think Gyokeres is expensive for what he is returning, and not 100% he starts vs Wolves but if he might then you hold. Minteh has looked off it and with Liverpool and Arsenal in the next three I would perhaps be tempted there.

      But honestly, it looks good so I would roll

      1. Bavarian
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers mate thank you

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think you can roll with that squad. I'd be looking to do Reijnders to KDH in two weeks though.

      1. Bavarian
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks Panda

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Roll - 2FT next GW to sell Mbeumo

      1. Bavarian
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, it's a transfer to be done, thank you

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    How does Gakpo & Pope > Rice & Sanchez sound? Current team below:

    Pope
    Timber Munoz Senesi
    Saka Foden Gakpo Semenyo
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dubravka KDH Mukiele Estéve

    1. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes the options are either Rice or Bruno G.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Rice, Trossard and Saliba not spotted in the UCL open training session

    https://x.com/i/status/1998380060437270973

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Glad I ain't playing UCL fantasy

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any reason to not do these moves today? Might get priced out if I don't.

    Gakpo + Mateta -> Bruno + Thiago

    Or wait and bring in Foden + Thiago instead.

  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Start Verbruggen (liv) or Dubravka (FUL)
    Thanks

