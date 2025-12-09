UCL Fantasy Matchday 6: 140th in world’s tips + team reveal

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 6 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ve got plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams, which you can find here.

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his UCL Fantasy Matchday 6 team and some expert tips. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 140th out of 1.5 million managers.

MATCHDAY 5 REVIEW

Matchday 5 was supposed to be ‘the week’. I activated the Limitless chip with hopes of breaking into the top 100.

On paper, the squad looked primed for a monster haul. But UCL Fantasy has a way of humbling even the best-laid plans and Pep Guardiola decided he was going to remind us all who’s really in charge.

Three of my Pep-backed picks were benched, Emre Can (€4.4m) didn’t start (and Dortmund went on to win two penalties in his absence), and Galatasaray failed to deliver. What was intended to be a rocket to the ranks ended up as a week of pure mediocrity.

The silver lining? Captain Kylian Mbappe (€10.8m). His return kept my rank stable at 140th in the world, a flat grey arrow – not a single spot gained or lost. It could’ve been better, it could’ve been much worse.

Anyway, enough Matchday 5 talk. It’s time to focus on Matchday 6 as we enter the decisive final stage of the group phase.

MATCHDAY 6 TIPS

As always in UCL Fantasy, the optimal strategy is to prioritise strong Tuesday fixtures, teams with good Matchday 7-8 outlook, and players with high xMins and low rotation risk.

In my opinion, Bayern Munich tick every box this week. They play on Tuesday, have good fixtures ahead, and face a Sporting side reportedly missing several key players. That combination makes Bayern the standout team to invest in for Matchday 6. Harry Kane (€10.8m) and Michael Olise (€8.2m) are among the first names that should be on everyone’s team. A triple up on Bayern is completely justifiable this week as well.

My second favourite targets this week are Barcelona. The Blaugrana seem to be back to full strength with Raphinha (€9.4m) returning from injury, Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) fit, and Fermin Lopez (€6.7m) seeing minutes over the weekend. With a strong Tuesday fixture against Frankfurt and excellent remaining games in Matchdays 7–8, Barcelona assets feel like long-term buys as well as Matchday 6 punts. If you still have space to add one, now is the time.

While Bayern and Barcelona players look ideal for Tuesday captaincy, Fantasy games love a twist. A strong Wednesday captaincy alternative is crucial. Mbappe and Erling Haaland (€10.7m) face each other in a fixture too tight to call, and many managers may avoid both for the armband. That opens the door to other clubs with attractive Wednesday potential, with teams like Dortmund, Juventus, and Arsenal forming the trio of sides that I’d potentially target for such. Villarreal deserve a shout for the bold managers out there. Their UCL form has been poor, but their domestic football suggests potential if they can translate it across competitions.

MATCHDAY 6 TEAM REVEAL

Good luck, everyone!