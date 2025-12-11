FPL

Bruno Guimaraes: Is his FPL form sustainable?

11 December 2025 61 comments
A pair of Brunos stole the Gameweek 15 headlines. Well, perhaps not all of them. But before Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) brought in two goals, an assist and 18 points on Monday night, Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) scored an ‘Olimpico’ corner.

Beloved by Newcastle United fans, superb home form currently places the Brazilian as Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) fourth-best midfielder.

It’s not just form but fixtures on Bruno’s side. The Magpies rank second on our Fixture Ticker between now and Gameweek 22:

So, can his recent attacking returns be sustained while others in this position either lack appeal or go away to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)?

HOME V AWAY

There’s a stark difference between Guimaraes’ home and away form. His latest five outings at St James’ Park have seen four goals, three assists and 51 points.

Throughout all of 2025/26, only Erling Haaland (£15.0m) has accumulated more home points.

However, in the same way that Newcastle are far worse on the road, so is Bruno. All he has to show from six trips is one assist, failing to fire out any big chances.

In fact, only Gameweek 8’s defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion had anything either inside the box or on target.

Simply put, Guimaraes loves playing on Tyneside – but three of their next four matches aren’t there.

GOAL THREAT

Looking at both quantity and quality, potential buyers are right to be concerned about the 28-year-old’s sustainability.

He amassed just two shots in his first five matches, where the only one both on target and inside the box was his successful strike against Liverpool.

Of all midfielders, he’s joint-24th for season-wide attempts (21), in 20th for expected goals (xG, 2.20) and down in joint-56th for shots inside the box (eight).

defensive contributions

61 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Considering he's a CM and never been known for scoring lots of goals, I'd say no.

    Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Quick answer: No.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Thanks for the summary.

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Keeping for now

    Open Controls
  4. Basileus
      49 mins ago

      I've made all 5 of my transfers and somehow I'm no happier with my team than I was before. I sold van Dijk and I'm regretting it already – I just know he's going to score a bullet header and get 4 clean sheets in a row now.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        If every poor and unhappy person in the country were given a milly, a lot of them would waste it all in a month and go back to being poor and unhappy.

        Open Controls
        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          Bleak.

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            A month was a bit harsh. A milly would last a year for most.

            Open Controls
            1. White Pony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              The interest alone is enough to earn what would be a decent salary. My first instinct would be to bank the lot and live off that and my existing savings!

              Open Controls
      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        I know how you feel. I've used the 4th yesterday to move Munoz to Guehi and still have at least 3 more transfers I'd like to make! Not sure Van Dijk would be one of them, though!

        Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Thoughts on these mids?

      1. Eze - good punt this week but won’t be rotated too much going forward?
      2. Rice - nice but boring.
      3. Semenyo - promising but no points.
      4. Minteh - same as Semenyo.
      5. Neto - good form but rotation?
      6. HWilson - good fixtures but can Fulham actually deliver?
      7. Szobo - dunno.
      8. Gordon - worth double with BrunoG?
      9. Kudus - too punty?

      Open Controls
      1. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        1. Probably better options out there.
        2. Could be good even long term
        3. Keep for now assess later, no need to bring in
        4. I'd stay away after watching last match
        5. Don't like the fixtures
        6. Possible 5th mid/ quite similar to KDH
        7. I wouldn't bring him in
        8. Could be interesting one in few weeks, assess for now.
        9. Not an option

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        1. Good FH option, if long term gotta embrace big swings from 1p cameo to hauls.
        2. Essential
        3. Washed
        4. Havent watched a single Brighton game this season
        5. Underrated Chelsea pick
        6. People are getting carried away because of the Burnley fixture which isnt that good. Fulham are bad.
        7. Decent set and forget filler pick but I wouldnt get him.
        8. Like him more than Bruno G tbh
        9. Differential punt

        Open Controls
      3. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Of that lot, Rice and Semenyo stand out to me as nailed long term holds. Kudus has actually played pretty well lately, and is nailed too plus has some corners (and maybe pens). He's not a popular pick, but he's probably fine.

        Open Controls
      4. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Rice but boring answer.

        All these players except Wilson are essential if you are looking to buy previous points and hauls.

        Open Controls
    • Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Play A or B?
      A. Stach vs bre (352)
      B. Chalobah vs EVE (442)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Basileus
        43 mins ago

        I don't fancy Wilson – you just know he won't get through the next match without picking up an injury of some kind.

        I've gone for Saka over Eze now but I have had Eze in my team for most of the season until last week. Price difference makes Eze appealling.

        Semenyo is overrated and ownership is far too high, and fixtures aren't great barring next week against Burnley.

        Open Controls
        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Agree on Semenyo fixtures. I don't think he's overrated though, I like watching him play and he's been very unfortunate not to have more points lately.

          Open Controls
      • Positive vibes
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Who is better pick to replace Munoz?
        A. Chalobah
        B. Cucurella
        C. Van den Berg
        D. Thiau

        Already own Timber, Andersen, O'Reilly, Gudmonsson

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          probably C

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          just now

          C or Collins like me

          Open Controls
      • SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Start one

        A. Thiaw (sun) a
        B. Vdv (nfo) a

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            I meant B, sorry.

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks Ice

              Open Controls
        3. Count Olaf
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Always play your defenders againist Dyche.

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks all

            Open Controls
      • NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Think I'm the only one who bought Semenyo and Collins this GW..

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          I'm a little bit surprised at how many Semenyo out transfers there have been. I'm happy to hold for at least the next two.

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'm holding Semen this GW, but benching for Jimi. Most likely

          Open Controls
      • Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        On FH, Haaland or Foden or neither?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Considering current form - both. If only one - Haaland.

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Both as your shield. Now go find your Swords

          Open Controls
      • The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        1FT remaining and will be using it to transfer out Muñoz. Who is the better defender to bring in?

        A) Cash
        B) O'Reilly

        Open Controls
        1. Count Olaf
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Cash better this week, but O'Reilly a better long term pick I think.

          Open Controls
        2. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          O'Reilly

          Open Controls
      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Any chance Raul gets some Defcons in the next few games? 4 points is so much better than 2

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Only one FWD in FPL has hit defcon and that was playing RW..

          Open Controls
        2. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        3. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Many routes to 4 points
          Assist and yellow card
          Assist and pre - 60 sub
          Goal and missed pen

          Open Controls
      • hoganzo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        For those on a free hit:

        Saka, Rice, Timber

        v

        Saka, Eze, Timber

        v

        Saka, Eze, Rice

        Triple attack is tempting me...

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Saka/Eze/White looks the most exciting. Eze could become Madueke if you really want to gamble.

          Open Controls
          1. hoganzo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            White could be a great punt.

            Open Controls
        2. Diles Mavis
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Saka Hincapie Lewis-Skelly

          Open Controls
          1. hoganzo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I feel like the attacking upside could be huge. Wolves looked SHOCKING against United

            Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ben White, Eze and Saka

          Open Controls
        4. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Saka and White are guarantees for me. I’ll wait for the next presser to decide on another attacker or defender.

          Open Controls
      • Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Play Bowen (AVL) or Anderson (TOT). Anderson has a 4 point floor but Bowen higher chance of attacking returns..

        Open Controls
        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Bowen I think. Villa going away in Europe tonight and then away again on Sunday, not ideal is it.

          Open Controls
        2. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bowen

          Open Controls
        3. FPL Scoop
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bowen, sadly, I say as a Villa fan

          Open Controls
        4. antis0cial
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Bowen

          Open Controls
      • FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Trying to decide which looks better - will probably get Guehi or O’Reilly for Burn shortly, but this doesn’t feel like the week (famous last words)… and same with KDH in

        Munoz to (almost definitely) Cash +
        A) Mbeumo Longstaff Woltemade to Saka(c) Foden Guiu (1FT rolled)
        B) Mbeumo Longstaff to Rice Foden (2FT rolled)
        C) Other!

        * = considering selling this week

        Raya (Dubravka)
        VVD Burn *Munoz* (Senesi Gudmundsson)
        Bruno *Mbeumo* Semenyo *Minteh* (*Longstaff*)
        Haaland Thiago *Woltemade*

        Open Controls
      • ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hi

        Is this worth it?

        Out: Saka, Kudus, Munoz
        In: Eze, Bruno F, O'Reilly

        Open Controls
        1. antis0cial
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Gotta be a better way, I'd want a rested Saka home to the worst team in the league, he's a great captaincy option this week.

          Open Controls
      • antis0cial
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Really wasn't planning on using all 5 FT, but Munoz is now out so with the last FT Munoz > O'Reilly sound ok? It would give me the below team;

        Vicario
        VVD Chalobah O'Reilly
        BrunoF Saka Foden Gorden Rice
        Haaland Thiago

        Dubravka Rodon Senesi Guiu

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I hope we are all ready for Foden to regress to the mean...

        Last 3 PL games:
        5 goals from 2.07xG
        1 assist from 0.56xA

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        How about these moves?

        Reijnders to Foden.
        Mateta to Kroupi.Jr.

        Leaves me with £0.2m itb, Kroupi 8th attacker and 3 FTs.

        Open Controls

