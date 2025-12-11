Bruno Guimaraes: Is his FPL form sustainable?

A pair of Brunos stole the Gameweek 15 headlines. Well, perhaps not all of them. But before Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) brought in two goals, an assist and 18 points on Monday night, Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) scored an ‘Olimpico’ corner.

Beloved by Newcastle United fans, superb home form currently places the Brazilian as Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) fourth-best midfielder.

It’s not just form but fixtures on Bruno’s side. The Magpies rank second on our Fixture Ticker between now and Gameweek 22:

So, can his recent attacking returns be sustained while others in this position either lack appeal or go away to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)?

HOME V AWAY

There’s a stark difference between Guimaraes’ home and away form. His latest five outings at St James’ Park have seen four goals, three assists and 51 points.

Throughout all of 2025/26, only Erling Haaland (£15.0m) has accumulated more home points.

However, in the same way that Newcastle are far worse on the road, so is Bruno. All he has to show from six trips is one assist, failing to fire out any big chances.

In fact, only Gameweek 8’s defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion had anything either inside the box or on target.

Simply put, Guimaraes loves playing on Tyneside – but three of their next four matches aren’t there.

GOAL THREAT

Looking at both quantity and quality, potential buyers are right to be concerned about the 28-year-old’s sustainability.

He amassed just two shots in his first five matches, where the only one both on target and inside the box was his successful strike against Liverpool.

Of all midfielders, he’s joint-24th for season-wide attempts (21), in 20th for expected goals (xG, 2.20) and down in joint-56th for shots inside the box (eight).