FPL Gameweek 16: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 16 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 16:

SUMMARY

Arsenal top the clean-sheet odds for Gameweek 16 with a commanding 67%. Mikel Arteta’s side arrive in good defensive form after shutting out Club Brugge in midweek, and they now welcome bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates. Rob Edwards’ men have scored only eight league goals all season, so the fixture sets up perfectly for another Arsenal shutout.

Chelsea rank a distant second. Their form remains inconsistent, but they’ve still delivered four clean sheets in their last six. A home meeting with an Everton side that have scored in six consecutive matches isn’t as straightforward as it seems, yet the Blues still stand out as one of the more reliable defensive picks this week.

Fulham take third with 40%. Marco Silva’s team have struggled from a defensive standpoint, managing just three clean sheets in their first 15 matches. Even so, a trip to 19th-placed Burnley – who remain blunt in attack – gives their backline a rare chance to deliver.

Brentford follow in fourth, while Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa all sit at 33%. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United round out the top ten with 31% each.

At the other end, Wolves have only a 9% chance of keeping Arsenal out and look like the least appealing defence this week. Brighton Hove Albion, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace also project poorly for clean-sheet potential.