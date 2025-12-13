Arsenal v Wolves team news: Rice, Timber + Saliba all fit

Triple Captain chips, Free Hits and some of those extra free transfers have been widely lavished on Arsenal players in Gameweek 16.

Tonight, the league leaders take on a Wolverhampton Wanderers side still without a win or clean sheet in 2025/26.

Will it be a cricket score or an anticlimax?

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

It’s positive news on the fitness front as all four of the Gunners marked at ‘75%’ in the FPL flag system make the matchday squad.

William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice start, while Leandro Trossard is among the substitutes.

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze also come back into the side following midweek rests.

Compared to last weekend’s line-up against Aston Villa, rather than the much-changed XI sent out against Club Brugge, there are three changes.

It’s Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Saliba in for Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and the suspended Riccardo Calafiori.

As for the beleagured visitors, Rob Edwards makes three changes to the side that lost to Manchester United.

Matt Doherty and Joao Gomes are back from injury and suspension, with Hwang Hee-chan joining them in the line-up.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Jhon Arias drop to the bench, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is injured.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Martinelli, Saka, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jesus, Trossard, Odegaard, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Mosquera, Wolfe, Krejci, Joao Gomes, Andre, Hwang, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Bueno, Arias, Arokodare, Chirewa, Hoever, Lopez, Mane, Tchatchoua.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: