Arsenal v Wolves team news: Rice, Timber + Saliba all fit

13 December 2025 1090 comments
Triple Captain chips, Free Hits and some of those extra free transfers have been widely lavished on Arsenal players in Gameweek 16.

Tonight, the league leaders take on a Wolverhampton Wanderers side still without a win or clean sheet in 2025/26.

Will it be a cricket score or an anticlimax?

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

It’s positive news on the fitness front as all four of the Gunners marked at ‘75%’ in the FPL flag system make the matchday squad.

William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice start, while Leandro Trossard is among the substitutes.

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze also come back into the side following midweek rests.

Compared to last weekend’s line-up against Aston Villa, rather than the much-changed XI sent out against Club Brugge, there are three changes.

It’s Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Saliba in for Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and the suspended Riccardo Calafiori.

As for the beleagured visitors, Rob Edwards makes three changes to the side that lost to Manchester United.

Matt Doherty and Joao Gomes are back from injury and suspension, with Hwang Hee-chan joining them in the line-up.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Jhon Arias drop to the bench, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is injured.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Martinelli, Saka, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jesus, Trossard, Odegaard, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Mosquera, Wolfe, Krejci, Joao Gomes, Andre, Hwang, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Bueno, Arias, Arokodare, Chirewa, Hoever, Lopez, Mane, Tchatchoua.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

  Stranger Mings
    5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Was eze a misyake?

    Open Controls
    GENERATION X
      12 Years
      7 mins ago

      I can confirm Maduake was

      Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        5 Years
        just now

        Nightmare

        Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Given the benefit of hindsight, I'm not sure you need an answer

      Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Worry now if will start v eve

        Open Controls
        Gandalf
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Switch to Semenyo an option.

          Open Controls
    Gandalf
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      6 mins ago

      If he'd been allowed to play like he did against Spurs then could have been gold.

      Open Controls
      Stranger Mings
        5 Years
        just now

        Really thought get points after minteh fail

        Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hincapie 10 deacons confirmed

    Open Controls
    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Defcons

      Open Controls
    F4L
      11 Years
      11 mins ago

      noice. opta done their bit 😀

      Open Controls
    F4L
      11 Years
      10 mins ago

      now gotta hope it stays the way until gw shuts on monday....

      Open Controls
      F4L
        11 Years
        just now

        *that way

        Open Controls
    Qaiss
      9 Years
      8 mins ago

      What has this game become

      Open Controls
    Royal5
      14 Years
      7 mins ago

      What a joke

      Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hincapie updated to 10 defcons!

    Open Controls
  Atimis
    9 Years
    11 mins ago

    If Saka won't get assist for the first goal, they should call ghost busters lol, how the heck then you explain that ball deflecting from the goalie...

    Open Controls
    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      15 Years
      10 mins ago

      How they know it's not a shot when players constantly shoot from corners

      Open Controls
      Atimis
        9 Years
        8 mins ago

        BrunoG says hi!

        Open Controls
      Scapegoat Salah
        9 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's quite simple, if the keeper attempts to keep the ball out from the goal it must be a shot

        Open Controls
  The Hunt
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 Years
    10 mins ago

    So, no penalty
    No, dodgy assist
    But all's well
    That ends well
    Another assist
    Six points
    Relief
    But wait!
    Bonus!
    Sixteen F U C K I N G points!
    For Mon Capitaine
    My Bukayo
    Saka

    Open Controls
    Gandalf
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      8 mins ago

      That should get entered into the international poetry awards.

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
        16 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
    MikeS
      11 Years
      4 mins ago

      But twists and turns,
      See a haaland hatrick,
      Despair back in the air,
      The Hunt left with no hair,
      16 points he said, before haaland left that score for dead.

      Open Controls
      The Hunt
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 Years
        just now

        I see you studied poetry at university as well 😀

        Open Controls
  Paganoi
    11 Years
    8 mins ago

    How bad did the KDH injury look? If he's out, thinking KDH > Wilson.

    Open Controls
    keefy59
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      I didn't see it but a suspected hammy
      With Arsenal up next for KDH even if no injury Wilson looks good
      Forest at home next followed by West Ham away
      Fulham play Newcastle in League Cup on Wednesday

      Open Controls
  tucaoneo
    7 Years
    8 mins ago

    That is taking suspiciously long to call.

    Open Controls
  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mark Sutherns captained Saka… give us hope
    The second assist will be given hehe

    Open Controls
    Gandalf
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      2 mins ago

      In that case, the first one will become a goal, and his def cons will be upgraded to 12 😀

      Open Controls
      Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 min ago

        Plus a clean sheet.

        Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        just now

        Haha that would be delightful!!

        Open Controls
    keefy59
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      It's in the rules
      "If Mark has captained a player any dodgy dubious assists are given "

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        just now

        Haha it's certainly is mate!!!

        Open Controls
  Drop Dead Tsimikas
    14 Years
    7 mins ago

    All of you aspiring Wilson owners - I just got Merino out for him. So next week you'll know whom to blame.

    Open Controls
  Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I had ordered three pints of cider and carvery dinners from Saka today.

    Open Controls
  Brosstan
    11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Absolutely hate arteta. Deserved to lose after running my season

    Open Controls
    Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      3 mins ago

      He is such an Arse isn't he?

      Open Controls
    Andrew D48
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah makes his dad pep look nice !

      Open Controls
      Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        just now

        Papa Pep

        Open Controls
  Koflok
    13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Knee jerk but will have to reverse my 2 transfers this week..

    Bowen > Ekitike
    Eze > Wilson

    Wilson can be any budget under 7.5m but might save the budget to bring Gabriel back.

    Open Controls
  boroie
    7 Years
    3 mins ago

    I mean this is what makes the rules of this game a little silly…

    I’ve seen so many assists given to players who have contributed absolutely nothing to a goal… and then there’s question marks over getting Saka getting both assists when Saka has clearly been the creator of both goals. Take FPL rule intricacies out of it… from a footballing perspective, both of those should be assists. Saka has made both the goals happen.

    Open Controls
  el polako
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saka owners captaining him for his defcons against Everton?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.