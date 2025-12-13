FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 16

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

The league’s best defence and worst attack face each other this week, as league leaders Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Gunners have a fantastic opportunity to bag a clean sheet this week and David Raya is one of several players who could benefit.

Albeit extremely inconsistent at the back, Fulham play second-from-bottom Burnley in the round ahead. As well as sitting among the worst three sides for goals scored, the promoted team also rank worst in the league for shots on goal and shots in the box. With that in mind, Bernd Leno could be an excellent alternative for Challengers.

Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez up against Everton (H), and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez who plays West Ham United (A) are two more viable options.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal’s meeting with Wolves stands out as one of the strongest fixtures on the slate for defensive returns. While a clean sheet is firmly on the table, Jurrien Timber brings added upside beyond shut-out potential. The Dutch defender leads all defenders for non-penalty expected goal involvement so far. If he comes through his recent injury concerns, he looks a standout option.

Burnley arrive in Gameweek 16 off the back of six straight league defeats, a run that an experienced Fulham side should look to exploit. A clean sheet is well within reach for the Cottagers, and Joachim Andersen also offers appeal on an individual level. The centre-back continues to rank among the top defenders for defensive contribution success rate and could maintain that position this week.

Chelsea remain inconsistent, but recent defensive numbers point in the right direction. Enzo Maresca’s side have recorded four clean sheets across their last four matches. With Everton struggling for attacking output, defenders such as Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella come into focus as sensible picks.

MIDFIELDERS

No midfielder stands out this week quite like Bukayo Saka. Wolves struggle badly at both ends of the pitch and have conceded more goals than any other side in the league. That combination puts Arsenal’s talisman and penalty taker firmly at the top of the midfield shortlist.

Manchester United continue to move in the right direction following their attacking rebuild over the summer. Rúben Amorim’s side have scored at least twice in seven of their last 10 league matches, a worrying trend for a fragile Bournemouth defence. At the centre of that threat sits penalty taker Bruno Fernandes, who produced three attacking returns in his most recent league appearance.

Dominik Szoboszlai offers another strong route to points. While Liverpool have not quite hit the heights of their 2024/25 form, they remain unbeaten in their last four matches. A home meeting with a leaky Brighton & Hove Albion defence boosts his appeal further. Recent penalty responsibility adds extra value on top of his set-piece involvement and defensive contribution.

Elsewhere, Cole Palmer (if he starts), Anthony Gordon away to Sunderland, and Phil Foden against Crystal Palace also merit consideration as viable midfield options this week.

FORWARDS

With the Challenge in play, getting the forward picks right could prove decisive this week. One of the standout options for potential double points is Igor Thiago. Brentford will look to respond after back-to-back league defeats and may lean heavily on their top scorer and penalty taker when they face Leeds United.

Raúl Jiménez also looks well placed to benefit from the Challenge. The Mexican leads the line for Fulham and comes up against Burnley, a side that has conceded more big chances than any other team this season.

Elsewhere, Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), João Pedro (Chelsea), and Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) offer alternative routes into attacking returns and remain firmly in the conversation for this week.

TEAM REVEAL

I think some players are essential this week, like Thiago, Saka and maybe even Woltemade. Whilst both Thiago and Woltemade could benefit massively from the challenge, Saka could well match or even better them with Wolves ahead.

Sanchez makes it due to his clean sheet odds, whilst Tottenham’s Mickey van de Ven is just a punt due to his attacking threat.

I could have moved to a 1-1-3 formation, and gone all out on the Challenge, but after his performance last time out, I don’t think avoiding Fernandes is wise.

Captaincy will almost certainly stay with Thiago.

GAMEWEEK 15 REVIEW