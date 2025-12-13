Hall of Famer Rob Mayes’ Gameweek 16 Free Hit team

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Rob Mayes – who you can find here on X – has nine consecutive finishes inside the top 30k, which means he ranks sixth in our Career Hall of Fame.

Gameweek 15 was heading in a pretty rough direction until Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) rescued it late on, so I’ll take a small red arrow given how bad it could have been.

I’m playing a Free Hit in Gameweek 16.

A few weeks ago, this felt like a week where going without Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and backing someone like Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) could be a strong differential, but with everything that’s happened recently, that angle is long gone.

GAMEWEEK 16 FREE HIT TEAM