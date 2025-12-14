2pm team news: Sarr + Mateta start, no Doku

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action continues on Sunday with four 2pm GMT kick-offs.

TEAM NEWS

The absence of Jeremy Doku from the Manchester City matchday squad is the headline team news.

The winger misses out due to a leg injury, with Tijjani Reijnders coming into the starting line-up.

Ismaila Sarr for Eddie Nketiah is the only change for Crystal Palace from last weekend’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta also starts having missed the midweek UEFA Conference League encounter with Shelbourne.

At the City Ground, Sean Dyche makes three changes to the side beaten 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Matz Sels is injured, while Morato and Dan Ndoye have to make do with substitute duty.

John Victor, Murillo and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into the starting XI.

Opponents Tottenham Hotspur are unchanged from Gameweek 15.

In the Tyne-Wear derby, Reinildo, Chemsdine Talbi and Brian Brobbey all return for Sunderland.

Trai Hume, Lutsharel Geertruida and Wilson Isidor make way.

Eddie Howe brings in Lewis Miley and Anthony Elanga for Newcastle United, with Joelinton and Harvey Barnes warming the bench.

At the London Stadium, Soungoutou Magassa and Freddie Potts return to the West Ham United starting XI in place of Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez.

Opponents Aston Villa give chances to Marco Bizot and Victor Lindelof.

Emiliano Martinez and Pau Torres both miss out due to injury.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Devenny, Nketiah, Uche, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Sosa

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis

Nottingham Forest XI: Victor, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Luiz, Ndoye, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko, Abbott

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Gray, Bentancur, Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani, Richarlison

Subs: Kinksy, Danso, Palhinha, Tel, Bergvall, Johnson, Odobert, Sarr, Davies

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey

Subs: Patterson, Geertruida, Hume, Isidor, Mayenda, Rigg, Adingra, Mundle, Neil

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ruddy, Schar, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, J Murphy, A Murphy, Willock, Ramsey

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Bowen, Paqueta, Fernandes, Summerville

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Scarles, Rodriguez, Kante, Soucek, Wilson

Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Wright, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Lawrence, Buendia, Sancho, Guessand, Malen

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: