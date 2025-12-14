Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Sarr + Mateta start, no Doku

14 December 2025 584 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action continues on Sunday with four 2pm GMT kick-offs.

TEAM NEWS

The absence of Jeremy Doku from the Manchester City matchday squad is the headline team news.

The winger misses out due to a leg injury, with Tijjani Reijnders coming into the starting line-up.

Ismaila Sarr for Eddie Nketiah is the only change for Crystal Palace from last weekend’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta also starts having missed the midweek UEFA Conference League encounter with Shelbourne.

At the City Ground, Sean Dyche makes three changes to the side beaten 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Matz Sels is injured, while Morato and Dan Ndoye have to make do with substitute duty.

John Victor, Murillo and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into the starting XI.

Opponents Tottenham Hotspur are unchanged from Gameweek 15.

In the Tyne-Wear derby, Reinildo, Chemsdine Talbi and Brian Brobbey all return for Sunderland.

Trai Hume, Lutsharel Geertruida and Wilson Isidor make way.

Eddie Howe brings in Lewis Miley and Anthony Elanga for Newcastle United, with Joelinton and Harvey Barnes warming the bench.

At the London Stadium, Soungoutou Magassa and Freddie Potts return to the West Ham United starting XI in place of Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez.

Opponents Aston Villa give chances to Marco Bizot and Victor Lindelof.

Emiliano Martinez and Pau Torres both miss out due to injury.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Devenny, Nketiah, Uche, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Sosa

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis

Nottingham Forest XI: Victor, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Luiz, Ndoye, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko, Abbott

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Gray, Bentancur, Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani, Richarlison

Subs: Kinksy, Danso, Palhinha, Tel, Bergvall, Johnson, Odobert, Sarr, Davies

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey

Subs: Patterson, Geertruida, Hume, Isidor, Mayenda, Rigg, Adingra, Mundle, Neil

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ruddy, Schar, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, J Murphy, A Murphy, Willock, Ramsey

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Bowen, Paqueta, Fernandes, Summerville

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Scarles, Rodriguez, Kante, Soucek, Wilson

Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Wright, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Lawrence, Buendia, Sancho, Guessand, Malen

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

584 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thinking of Woltemade -> Ekitike. Don't think Slot can afford to fool around with the Isak nonsense with his job at risk.

    Open Controls
    1. FFS ManU
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A good move, imo and better to do before the price changes over the next few days.

      Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Pull the trigger

    Burn neto mbeumo mateta to clyne/4.2 (have mukiele) foden semenyo ekitike

    Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Why Thiaw didn’t get another 2 points after hitting 20 defcons?

    Open Controls
    1. tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rigged

      Open Controls
    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I pre empted this at the start of the season and asked around about it and it seems they missed a trick in not awarding it in multiples of hitting the 10/12, so instead it’s only awarded for the FIRST 10/12 defcons

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        That sucks.
        Thank you.

        Open Controls
  4. Surgical Attack
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    foden DC added

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      They keep adding DEFCON for popular players, lol

      Open Controls
      1. Surgical Attack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        hope they have one more for my boy o'reilly

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          32 mins ago

          Yes exactly this!

          Open Controls
  5. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    I am not joking, but I have not had one keeper CS this entire season. Started with Sels and Dub - zero CS. Raged out Sels for Pope - zero CS. Sold Pope two weeks ago for Henderson - zero CS.

    I wonder if I can end the season with zero keeper CS.

    Open Controls
    1. Surgical Attack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      get Raya

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Only had Henderson 2 weeks, wasn't expecting a CS this week so I will give him more time. Also, I did have Gab and Timber previously and have Rice, so that's why no Raya.

        Open Controls
  6. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Cash and Bruno G gonna hit Defcon at this rate

    Open Controls
  7. Totalfootball
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Had Haaland foden oreilly and still got a red arrow after that game.

    Open Controls
  8. AndyDaKiwi
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Why the Van hecke do I still have woltemade....the other goal you Muppet

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Cracking header mind

      Open Controls
  9. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    51 points and still have 3 to go, not too shabby

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      70 with Thiago and Mbeumo. Can’t complain, yet I still will

      Open Controls
  10. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    So annoying the Saka C pick didn’t pay off, at least not huge damage done, Rogers was massive for me, again! ML leader on Wilson was fair enough, but Gusto as well!

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Lucky Saka got his „assist” against the worst team in the league since Derby County days.

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        Thems the rules

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          I know, you still lucky to get them considering that he mustered a single shot in 90 minutes of football against dire Wolves.

          Open Controls
          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 13 Years
            17 mins ago

            You’re absolutely right, was sweating. It’s just disheartening the one time you try to get the jump on Haaland perma captainers, which tbf I almost am myself anyway, it backfires more often than not.

            I don’t see myself winning MLs without one or two against Haaland captaincies working out

            Open Controls
    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      I remember our Rogers convo on here during the week.

      Glad you held mate

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cheers bud

        Open Controls
    3. FFS ManU
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Got Wilson this week and decided to give Rogers the game against West Ham before possibly getting rid the next week. Happy days. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Very nice. If Mbeumo returns for me it’ll have been worth it. Rejigging in order to both keep him and get Saka cost me getting Wilson in.

        Open Controls
        1. FFS ManU
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks and good luck. I'm hoping for a few points from Thiago and Bruno F to take me to 100+ with no chip played, which I rarely achieve.

          Open Controls
  11. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    How is White on a yellow flag with 75% chance of playing?

    He’s surely out out for a few weeks?

    Open Controls
  12. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Something needs to be done to stop this anti football long throw tactic. Simple solution is to apply a 5 second time limit for throw ins.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.