FPL Gameweek 16: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

14 December 2025 250 comments
avfc82 avfc82
At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 16 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

We’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 16: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 16: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Brentford1 – 1Leeds United
West Ham United2 – 3Aston Villa
Sunderland1 – 0Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest3 – 0Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace0 – 3Manchester City
  1. HD7
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Best defenders to have in the festive period for you?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Chalobah, Guehi, Takrowski

  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Would you switch BrunoG to Etikite for free? Or roll and reassess after next GW?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I am strongly considering it but would need to move on it tonight

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I could wait but you can lose a lot of money, crazy times in terms of transfers, other one I could get, if not this week, is Bowen

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I’ve done it, you’re right, price moves are crazy this season

          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Damn, it's too tempting, just have settle on my mid fodder

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              How low can you go?

              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                I'm BB18, so here is my list, won't really play it otherwise:

                1. Le Fée vs LEE
                2. Stach vs sun
                3. Potts vs FUL
                4. Wharton vs TOT
                5. Henderson vs BOU

                Tempted to just go Potts, could then have more funds for HWilson to Gordon for GW19.

                1. Captain Mal
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Stach probably the best overall, Le Fee has pens, Potts the cheapest, wouldn't look at Henderson/Wharton.

                2. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Stach probably best from those - commentator kept mentioning him on TV today sounded like he was fairly involved

                3. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Thanks guys!

  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    People with free hit, when are you playing it

    Was set for next week but I seem to have a decent team next week. Can do hincapie and b guimares to senesi/truffert and semenyo -4 this week

    Then it’s either free hit and wildcard gw 18 or 19

    1. matthew_1991
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Probably will save for double gameweeks

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Have to use it by gw19 though

        1. matthew_1991
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Didn’t know that cheers.

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      19

      Triple Liverpool, triple Man Utd

      Haaland only from Man City probably

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah I think I'm using it GW19 too

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Same

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      GW18 atm
      Only have one Liverpool and so can triple up
      Similar, I have zero Everton vs. Burnley
      Boxing day GW usually quite high scoring

  4. Boleyn Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Evening All. Who is the best £4m or less defender? Would be 5th choice and only occasionally need to play. Thanks in advance

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Alderete

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Go with Clyne and pocket the change.

    3. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Clyne or Alderete

  5. The_FF_King
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Worth getting Ekitiké before price rise tonight if it means it will be tough to get him in closer to deadline?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I did it but it was now or get priced out

    2. Bale11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      He will dominate us

  6. JohnnyCroat
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Looks like more insane prices rises later.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bring em on!

  7. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Sold Rogers to get Saka in.. Maybe should've let Semenyo go..? Time will tell I guess

    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Semenyo to brace and assist tomorrow!

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        You never know. Utd fan so I kept him lol

  8. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Good performance from Thiago?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not really

      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        cheers

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          Ekitike?

  9. Bale11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Van hecke or Keane (can play mukiele this week)

  10. Mackans
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Mateta & Szoboszlai to Ekitiké & Wilson?

    1. Bale11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yep good move

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Selling 2 penalty takers is risky…

  11. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    What is the max FT’s we can save this season?

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      5

      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Ty. Need to make a transfer then.

        1. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yep, use it or lose it

  12. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Play one, Chalobah vs Newcastle or Mukiele vs Brighton?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Chalobah

    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Mukiele

  13. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Two free transfers for game week 17 Which are the best moves to make?

    A) Saka + Enzo > Palmer + Rogers
    B) Enzo + Andersen > Rogers + Wilson (keep Saka)

    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Selling Saka sounds weird imo

    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

  14. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Best two for the upcoming GWs?

    A) O’Reilly, Rice
    B) Senesi, Semenyo

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      A looks clear

    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      a

    5. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Easy A
      B has 1 good game, the next one, then awful fixtures with awful form

  15. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Alderete (bha)
    B) Tarkowski (ARS)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      a

  16. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Thiago > Ekiteke? Had Ekitike from the get go for a few weeks and he was a great asset, but Thiago has the better beard, by some distance!

    1. Punned It
        43 mins ago

        I just did this move. If you squint real hard, you can imagine a lovely beard on Ekitiké any time you see him.

        1. Punned It
            8 mins ago

            I just realised I lied. The move was Welbeck > Ekitiké.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Honesty is the best policy!

        2. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          42 mins ago

          Been looking at the same. But can you sell Thiago before Wolves?

        3. RalphieFPL
          • 3 Years
          42 mins ago

          Hard call, suppose Ekitike should be safe without Gakpo/Mo in the short term

        4. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          I'm planning to do this move after Thiago has played Wolves. Have a buffer of 0.2m, so hoping Ekitike doesn't rise more than twice this GW.

          1. I have no Wirtz
              5 mins ago

              Likely triple rise. I can see a stampede

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                just now

                If I'm priced out I might have to turn to Wirtz as my only Pool asset.

          2. Pornchef
            • 1 Year
            34 mins ago

            Tiago Haaland Ekiteke

            Downgrade a mid to Wilson he's in good form and cheap enough to bench if needed

        5. F4L
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          shame cherki is rising today, not getting just yet

          40 points in last 7 GWs when he started getting more gametime

        6. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • 5 Years
          57 mins ago

          KDH + Mateta to Le Fee + Ekitike?

          Exact funds, but will be priced out tomorrow.

          Le Fee will be 8th attacker and rotate with Anderson

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Do it!

          2. Il Capitano
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            yep

          3. I have no Wirtz
              just now

              Sensible

          4. Pornchef
            • 1 Year
            53 mins ago

            Just bought in Wilson Ekiteke O'Reilly early to avoid being out priced

            1. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              52 mins ago

              Why didn’t you buy them last week?

              1. Pornchef
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                Hahaha wish I had in all honesty it was only O'Reilly and Ekiteke on my radar last week and I didn't do it and I'm worse off for not

            2. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              51 mins ago

              Good moves

          5. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            52 mins ago

            Buy Thiago! It's Wolves next and he will haul for sure!

            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thinking of selling

          6. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            51 mins ago

            Woltemade is out what a bad decision that was!

            Thiago is he a hold or sell had for all his points & price rises.

            Thinking both out for Hugo & dare I say it DCL!

            Going to have benching headaches but I’m do well so far.

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              50 mins ago

              Thiago is a hold for Wolves at least

              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                46 mins ago

                Can’t get Hugo with 1 transfer

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Do you need Hugo for Spurs away?

                  1. g40steve
                    • 7 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    Got .2 cushion, suppose wait another week but prices are mental

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Have you seen Bowen's fixtures after mci? He's only 7.5m now...

                  2. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Is Spurs away tough though? Or are Spurs mostly shite away and decent at home?

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Spurs are mostly crap at home, but they always turn up for the tougher games

          7. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            50 mins ago

            If on 5 FT and I use one this week, do you get bumped up to 5 FT next GW?

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes

              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Thank you. A bit mind boggling

          8. Eric Banternaaa
            • 11 Years
            49 mins ago

            Raya
            VVD / Andersen / OReily
            Saka / Semenyo / Foden / Mbuemo / Wilson
            Haaland / / Mateta

            Dubravka / Thiago / Esteve / Shaw

            1FT 0.0ITB

            Best midfielder to replace Mbuemo, 8.3 or under? Wirtz, Cunha, Roger’s..

            Drops in price tonight.

            1. F4L
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              rice imo even if it seems boring

          9. F4L
            • 11 Years
            49 mins ago

            just watching the forest highlights, anderson is pretty advanced up the pitch in most attacks. i know sangare stole his thunder today and was the standout but i dont think attacking returns will actually be that rare for anderson.

            1. F4L
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              *if it was ever confirmed anderson was on pens, hed be one of the best players to own in the game taking into account value. will keep an eye on him

              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Likely making the switch to Wilson. (Was on FH this GW). Interesting eye test analysis though

            2. I have no Wirtz
                21 mins ago

                Interesting observation. What did you make of Hudson-Odoi ?

                1. F4L
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  he looked good. think he looked really sharp in the midweek european match and seemed to carry that confidence into todays game

            3. Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              44 mins ago

              Who to replsce Eze with?

              A. Semenyo
              B. Rice
              C. Wilson
              D. Keep Eze

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                just now

                A

            4. FantasyClub
              • 4 Years
              43 mins ago

              All of Rogers returns all the way back to GW7 including his double digit hauls have been away from home

            5. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              40 mins ago

              A) play vvd tot
              B) -4 to get oreilly (bench vvd)
              Thanks

            6. Wolfman180
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              39 mins ago

              I think this week may be a good week to play the FH chip potentially. This is my first draft:

              Petrovic, Dubravka,
              O' Reilly, Richards, Van Hecke, Truffert, Collins,
              Foden, Saka, Semenyo, Rogers, Schade,
              Haaland, Thiago, Ekitike

              Thoughts??

              1. Wolfman180
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                24 mins ago

                For context, my current team is:

                Raya, Dubravka,
                O Reilly, Timber, Thiaw, Alderete, Esteve,
                Saka, Foden, Bruno F, Minteh, Wilson,
                Haaland, Thiago, Woltemade.

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I think your current team is good enough this week, but I understand the need to use your FH as there are just a couple of GWs left.

              2. Captain Mal
                • 1 Year
                13 mins ago

                Getting rid of 2x Arsenal defence against an Everton side without Ndiaye and Dewsbury Hall doesn't sound great to me.

                1. Wolfman180
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Yeah its not great, However, I just know that they'll (somehow) get that 1 goal to wipe the clean sheet and ruin my day. Ive only got a few weeks to play the chip and this seems to be the week where I own the least amount of players with good fixtures.

                  1. Captain Mal
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Well, I don't think Wilson against Forest or Minteh against Sunderland (both at home) are bad fixtures either, but follow your instinct by all means. FH variance is so high anyway and anything can happen.

