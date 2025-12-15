FPL

Reports: Mbeumo + Amad available for Gameweek 16

15 December 2025 3 comments
After Ruben Amorim placed a slight doubt over the Gameweek 16 availability of Manchester United duo Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m), it’s being reported by The Athletic that an agreement has been reached for them to face Bournemouth tonight.

That will particularly please Mbeumo’s 3.1 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners.

Other departures for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – such as Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Dango Ouattara (£6.1m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.4m) – played for their clubs over the weekend because these matches took place before Monday 15 December’s player release deadline.

Amorim couldn’t previously confirm that Cameroon and the Ivory Coast had given a green light for this Old Trafford clash. However, it now appears to be all fine for Mbeumo and Amad.

There’s still uncertainty over defender Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m), though, as hosts Morocco play the tournament’s opener next Sunday. But his FPL relevance is currently low.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) has a chance of overcoming food poisoning to take part, having recovered from his knee injury.

  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    2 FTs left, £0 banked.

    I had to do some moves to avoid being priced out of Foden. Despite some cup games later this week plus tonight, I guess it's rolling and deciding which defenders to play for the next few.

    Barring injuries. Doesn't sound so exciting.

    Raya Dúbravka
    Chalabah O'Reilly Senesi van Hecke Mukiele
    Saka Bruno Foden Semenyo BrunoG
    Haaland Thiago Guiu

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      That's a roll surely

  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Pages flying tonight!

