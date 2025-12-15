Reports: Mbeumo + Amad available for Gameweek 16

After Ruben Amorim placed a slight doubt over the Gameweek 16 availability of Manchester United duo Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m), it’s being reported by The Athletic that an agreement has been reached for them to face Bournemouth tonight.

That will particularly please Mbeumo’s 3.1 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners.

Other departures for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – such as Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Dango Ouattara (£6.1m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.4m) – played for their clubs over the weekend because these matches took place before Monday 15 December’s player release deadline.

Amorim couldn’t previously confirm that Cameroon and the Ivory Coast had given a green light for this Old Trafford clash. However, it now appears to be all fine for Mbeumo and Amad.

There’s still uncertainty over defender Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m), though, as hosts Morocco play the tournament’s opener next Sunday. But his FPL relevance is currently low.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) has a chance of overcoming food poisoning to take part, having recovered from his knee injury.