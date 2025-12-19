FPL Gameweek 17: Top 10 predicted points scorers

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 deadline around the corner, we’ve gathered a few player points predictions from our Members area.

The Rate My Team (RMT) tool is the feature of choice for this, with a breakdown of the points a player is expected to earn across the full season available here.

Chief Scout members can also use the RMT tool here to approximate how many FPL points your entire team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

When it comes to the top-10 projected points scorers for Gameweek 17, this is what the tool has to say:

GAMEWEEK 17 PREDICTED POINTS: TOP 10