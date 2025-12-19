Rate My Team

FPL Gameweek 17: Top 10 predicted points scorers

19 December 2025 0 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
Share:

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 deadline around the corner, we’ve gathered a few player points predictions from our Members area.

The Rate My Team (RMT) tool is the feature of choice for this, with a breakdown of the points a player is expected to earn across the full season available here.

Chief Scout members can also use the RMT tool here to approximate how many FPL points your entire team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

When it comes to the top-10 projected points scorers for Gameweek 17, this is what the tool has to say:

GAMEWEEK 17 PREDICTED POINTS: TOP 10

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.