The Pre-match Preamble – Gameweek 17

20 December 2025 137 comments
rainy rainy
It’s a few weeks into the season when the numbers next to my grav change. And it’s often a few weeks after that when I’ll notice, scrolling back to one conversation or another.

And what a difference a week makes. When the five free transfers entered the chat, I’ll confess to having been a bit bored by it all. No pressing issues, no players in my squad set to hoist an international red flag. I’d planned for that, you see…

Some amongst the commentariat took a dim view, indeed. I’m not about to bring data-driven anything into this ramble but if someone were to do an N-gram of the word ‘spoonfeeding’ appearing below the line in recent weeks, it would have been highly competitive within the everyday lexicon of informed discontent.

And here I’ve had to check FPL to measure my own pride that had gone before my recent fall, having cleared out my one remaining transfer before the Gang of Five came calling. Were it not for one P.W.Foden, I’d have ranked far worse than the (awfully) high five figures for the Gameweek.

Onto the next and you’ll know the tale already. Three transfers made, fixtures frisked, green arrow, all that. And what did we learn, class? The higher you go, the more difficult the going. Let’s have ‘non-linear difficulty’ for £100 please, Stephen. Oh, and how many transfers left? Answer beneath the nearest nesting duck.

Put a one before that nought and you’ve the number of years since I joined up to this site. Funny how that extra digit can come as a bit of a shock. And looking back over the weeks and years and ranks – time of year for it, isn’t it? – what springs to mind is what life was like in 19- or 20-whenever-it-was.

The seasons I remember as being most enjoyable were often the ones in which I ranked my worst. Facing down the deadline while chatting to a mate, perhaps a partner, getting your picks in (perhaps together) while navigating a party or a work deadline or a Life Event. Banter on FFS, joy and woe, all of it. What I love most about this Fantasy lark is the way it can become simply part of our lives. One year we’re making time for FPL; the next, life revolves around it. I once posted a year’s price changes, living on a non-GMT timeline, from such a ridiculous variety of locations that it (yes, some time ago) almost made me want to start a blog.

Good luck this week. Fast and furious soon. Meanwhile, Santa’s sure to be totting up every reply to an RMT.

  1. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    BB Activated we love to see it!

    17k atm anything worse than 10k by the end of gw will be a fail

    Raya Dubravka

    Lacroix VVD Timber Oreily Andersen

    Minteh Saka Foden Semenyo Wilson

    DCL Haaland Thiago

  2. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Strange game, football. Whenever I watch Newcastle they look like a really good strong team…. And whenever I watch Chelsea they look pants. Just the games I pick to watch I think.

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Lol ive thought the exact same. Two very inconsistent teams

  3. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    0-0 from the early fixture please

    Chalobah and Thiaw sharing max baps

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      3-3 with hatties from Ramsey and Fofana for me

  4. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    56 mins ago

    updated

  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Had no idea the FPL Cup started in GW15 …

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Me either. Just checked, lost to someone ranked almost 5m last gw 🙂

    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Just checked, I'm facing someone whose team includes the likes of Ait-Nouri, Kerkez, Porro, Damsgaard, Gravenberch, Isidor, Richarlison. Let's see how I lose to that team.

      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I’m up against Strand-Larsen (c), we know how this ends …

    3. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      My opponent seems to have his wits about him and TC Haaland, am in trouble if he hauls even tho I (c) myself

    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neither did I. Apparently I managed to get through the last round 69-48.

      This week's opponent has only 3 players in common with me (Haaland Foden Raya) and has capped Watkins, which is gutsy. I guess we'll find out who's wrong and who's right later.

  6. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Game on

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Brilliant first series.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Car!

  7. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Come on Dewsbury-Haul, get fit for Burnley!

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sounded like he’s gonna be a little bit longer than that

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        No one knows. Hopefully Moyes gets asked about it again in his post match press duties.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          And hopefully Neale is back to check all the interviews. The other writing staff are not as diligent. They just listen to the main presser.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      At the moment I'm holding. People are guestimating 4 weeks, but is that from now or point of injury?

  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Captain thoughts for next GW:

    A) Saka (BHA)
    B) Haaland (nfo)
    C) Ekitike (WOL)

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking C

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    Haaland 207.5
    Foden 91.7
    Thiago 77.5
    B.Fernandes 71.1
    Saka 68.7
    Raya 50.8
    J.Timber 44.6
    Wilson 43
    Semenyo 42
    O'Reilly 41.9
    Guéhi 38.9
    Virgil 27.9
    Ekitiké 22.2
    Rice 22.2
    Andersen 21.5
    Rogers 21.1
    Senesi 20.6
    Hincapie 17.5
    Chalobah 15.6
    Sánchez 13.1
    Minteh 13
    Gvardiol 10.6
    Bruno G. 9.9

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hoping Thiago is not ready yet.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      So do none triple captainers want Haaland to blank or not?

      1. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Do the maths

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          "Math."

          1. Fitzy.
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            We're not in the States. "non"

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Obviously not a peep show fan then.

      2. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'm a captainer & I'd be happy for him to get sent off

        1. Fitzy.
          • 14 Years
          10 mins ago

          😆

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          A man of logic and rational thought. A pen miss too please

      3. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        We want a pen miss & red card

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Enough TC Haaland in my mini leagues

      Could he oblige with a blank, again?

      I doubt it.

    4. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      These are top 10k numbers, I doubt too many of us are up there

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's worse (212%) at my rank 🙁

        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          209% for me, but Foden is only 79% and Bruno only 49%!

          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            just now

            215% down where I am.

      2. z13
          5 mins ago

          206.6% in the top 100k, that number doesn't change too much across the engaged ranks

      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm actually surprised there's that many in top 10k who still have TC... would have thought most with such high scores would have used it already

    5. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Should've capped Foden Instead of Haaland, seems redundant capping Haaland.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Isn't it just a safety measure to avoid the substantial risk at this point?

        1. Kaneyonero
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          I guess so. I did TC him when he got 16 points. hoping for just a goal.

