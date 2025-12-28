Sunderland v Leeds team news: No Ballard, visitors unchanged

Sunderland face Leeds United in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Regis Le Bris makes just one change from last week’s goalless draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Dennis Cirkin earns his first start of the season, with Dan Ballard absent from the matchday squad due to injury.

This adjustment will likely see Nordi Mukiele move to centre-back, with Trai Hume, Omar Alderete and Cirkin joining him in the back four.

Further forward, Brian Brobbey is selected over Wilson Isidor for the third consecutive match.

Daniel Farke, as expected, sticks with the same line-up that thrashed Crystal Palace last time out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will once again spearhead the attack, as he seeks to score for the sixth consecutive match.

Positional rival Lukas Nmecha is fit enough to make the bench, however, having missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin, Xhaka, Geertruida, Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra, Brobbey

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Mayenda, Isidor, Mundle, Hjelde, H Jones, J Jones, Tutierov

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha