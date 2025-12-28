Dugout Discussion

Sunderland v Leeds team news: No Ballard, visitors unchanged

28 December 2025 27 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Sunderland face Leeds United in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Regis Le Bris makes just one change from last week’s goalless draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Dennis Cirkin earns his first start of the season, with Dan Ballard absent from the matchday squad due to injury.

This adjustment will likely see Nordi Mukiele move to centre-back, with Trai Hume, Omar Alderete and Cirkin joining him in the back four.

Further forward, Brian Brobbey is selected over Wilson Isidor for the third consecutive match.

Daniel Farke, as expected, sticks with the same line-up that thrashed Crystal Palace last time out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will once again spearhead the attack, as he seeks to score for the sixth consecutive match.

Positional rival Lukas Nmecha is fit enough to make the bench, however, having missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin, Xhaka, Geertruida, Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra, Brobbey

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Mayenda, Isidor, Mundle, Hjelde, H Jones, J Jones, Tutierov

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha

27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Need a dead rubber 0-0 to save my season.

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      As Roefs, Mukiele and Le Fee owner, I'd take it

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Very much this!

    3. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Mukiele 24 pts haul

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        This or twinge before kick off and bench

    4. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      1-1 with goals from Aaronson and Rigg

  2. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Sels to start this week?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably no

  3. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Dom hatty please

  4. Punned It
      26 mins ago

      What's this Ballard injury, then?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27478050

      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Spoilt my day. I now have no players left, get Senesi off the bench and it will likely cost me my cup tie.

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Out for up to 5 games, they said on the radio I think.

    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hartman to Dorgu for BB, then HWilson to Rogers/Gordon the following week?
      Tho means no Chelsea or Newcastle this week…

      Verb/Dub
      Timber/VVD/OReilly/Rodon/Hartman
      Saka/Foden/Cunha/HWilson/Potts
      Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I said you should have BB this week, with Dub you'd have been quids in.

        I think you over think this game, most weeks.

        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Mate I started Dub and have Rodon coming in for Timber so it was good call not to BB GW18

    • Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I take it DCL is the Leeds penalty taker?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably yes but I would give Nmecha some pen share when both are on

    • dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      A)Lammens and Dorgu(means playing Tavernier)
      B)Verbruggen and Van Hecke(will mean I can bring in Gravenberch for Tavernier)

      Both options are -4

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I've currently got 4 points in defense with Mukiele in play. ...

      And I benched 22 defender/goalkeeper points, one of those weeks!

      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I guess half of those are from Dubravka, I bet many are in a similar position, just unlucky it happened in a relatively popular BB week.

    • Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hope Rodon is ok to continue still limping

    • Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      The Defcon Derby

    • Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I hate this game.

      1. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Noted

    • dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tavernier to Gravenberch for a hit?

      1. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        No

      2. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Nah

