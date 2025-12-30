Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 19: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

30 December 2025 123 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

At the end of Tuesday’s Gameweek 19 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Tuesday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 19: TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 19: TUESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FORWARDS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Burnley1 – 3Newcastle United
Chelsea2 – 2Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest0 – 2Everton
West Ham United2 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal4 – 1Aston Villa
Manchester United1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
price change predictions
123 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. C0YS
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sell Senesi for:

    A. Tark
    B. Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tark

      Open Controls
    3. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tark it is, cheers!

      Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Current WC team, plan to BB GW21. Thoughts?

    John Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Tarkowski Hall Alderete
    Palmer Foden Cherki Rogers Gordon
    Haaland Ekitike DCL

    0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice, similar to the draft I’ve pulled together. Haven’t pressed the button yet though!

      Sanchez, Dubravka
      Gabriel, Timber, Tarkowski, VdV, Mukiele
      Palmer, Foden, Cherki, Rogers, Wilson
      Haaland, Ekitike, DCL

      Open Controls
  3. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rice + Keane to Gabriel + 5.8 mid for a -4 today before the Gabi price rise? Want to wait for more news but price rises are annoying.. will we even get more news with Arteta and Moyes?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gabriel should be fine, the risk of doing the moves today is that one of your players on the Thursday matches gets injured / suspended and you'll have no easy way of fixing that.

      Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Keeping Rice; which one for free?
    A: Keane > Tarkowski
    B. Hincapie > Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    VVD/Richards to Gabriel/Alderete for free?

    Have Rice injured as well...but trying to miss price rises

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  6. mookie
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pretty sure Rice was at over +100% when people started selling him. Will he go up in price today?

    Live FPL doesn't think so apparently. https://x.com/LiveFPLnet/status/2006129792098152752

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope, currently -34.95% and changing at - 6.59% per hour

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      It's changing by the minute, Foden and Saka aren't predicted to drop anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Worth noting price drops are difficult to predict correctly. Ragabolly currently at 52% accuracy for price drops this season (highest compared to other price prediction models). At - 98%, there is a good chance he drops tonight.

        Open Controls
  7. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sell Raya or Timber?

    Have Saka

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same problem I'm selling Raya to Pickford I think

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree.
        Think he’s the second best bet at keeper.
        Other option is to keep Raya
        Miss out on Gabriel and
        Do VVD to Tarkowski

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Gabs essential imo

          Could just swap timber to gabs

          Open Controls
  8. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Welbeck an option on WC?

    Open Controls
  9. Heskey Time
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    To fund Gabriel:

    A) Pickford and Cherki
    B) Roefs and Roger’s

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Exact money before the price rise

    Raya and VVD
    To
    Pickford and Gabriel.

    (Have Timber and Saka)

    Or keep Raya and move VVd to Tarkowski?

    Open Controls
  11. Cerylin
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does it make sense to sell Raya instead of Rice seeing as Rice may be coming back very soon?

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes.
      Keepers out there closer to Raya than mids to Rice.

      He needs to be fit for sure though.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Depends if your squad can handle a Rice no-show

      Open Controls
  12. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Raya and Tarkowski
    Or
    Pickford and Gabriel?

    HaveTimber and Saka

    Open Controls
  13. mookie
    • 12 Years
    just now

    People haven't learned anything from a few hours ago. Early transfers galore again.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.