Dugout Discussion

Tues team news: Timber starts, Woltemade + Pedro subs, no Keane, Calafiori or Rice

30 December 2025 302 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with six matches on Tuesday night.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is at the Emirates Stadium, where Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice miss out for Arsenal.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber are both included in the starting XI, however.

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery makes five changes.

Lamare Bogarde, Lucas Digne, Amadou Onana, Jadon Sancho and Emiliano Buendia replace Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Donyell Malen.

Eddie Howe makes four alterations for Newcastle United, with Nick Pope, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Yoane Wissa coming in for Aaron Ramsdale, Jacob Ramsey, Jacob Murphy and Nick Woltemade.

Three changes for Burnley: Maxime Esteve, Florentino and Loum Tchaouna earn recalls.

At Stamford Bridge, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong, Malo Gusto, Estevao and Liam Delap replace Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro.

Bournemouth make four changes from Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.

James Hill, David Brooks, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson are in for Adam Smith, Bafode Diakite, Lewis Cook and Eli Junior Kroupi.

Antoine Semenyo starts despite a move to Manchester City reportedly becoming closer.

Sean Dyche makes one change for Nottingham Forest, with Oleksandr Zinchenko handed a start.

Nicola Savona drops to the bench.

David Moyes brings in Nathan Patterson, Merlin Rohl and Thierno Barry, with Michael Keane, Carlos Alcaraz and Beto making way.

Jack Grealish is on the bench, but Keane and Alcaraz fail to make the matchday squad.

Over in east London, Callum Wilson replaces Crysencio Summerville in West Ham United’s only change.

Joel Veltman, James Milner, Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck oust Diego Coppola, Jack Hinshelwood, Brajan Gruda and Georginio Rutter for visitors Brighton and Hove Albion.

Finally, at Old Trafford, Joshua Zirkzee comes in for Mason Mount for Manchester United.

Jackson Tchatchoua and Jhon Arias replace Santiago Bueno and Andre for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires, Edwards, Tchaouna, Broja

Subs: Weiss, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Humphreys, Sonne, Tresor, Banel, Barnes, Pimlott

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Wissa

Subs: Ramsdale, J Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Alabi

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto, Enzo, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Neto, Gittens, Santos, Pedro, James, Buonanotte

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Tavernier, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Soler, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Rees-Dottin

Nottingham Forest XI: John, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko, Dominguez, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Savona, Abbott

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dibling, Rohl, McNeil, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Welch, Grealish, Campbell, Graham, Beto, Aznou, Bates

West Ham United XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Todibo, Scarles, Potts, Magassa, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Wilson

Subs: Hermansen, Summerville, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Soucek, Earthy, Kante, Golambeckis, Mayers

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Milner, Ayari, Minteh, Gomez, De Cuyper, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Rutter, Hinshelwood, Watson, Boscagli, Mitoma, Coppola, Kostoulas

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Merino, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, White, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Routh, Maatsen, Garcia, Jimoh, Hemmings, McGinn, Malen

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Fredricson, Malacia, Yoro, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Lacey, Mantato, Obi

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Mosquera, Krejci, H Bueno, J Gomes, Arias, Mane, Hwang, Arokodare

Subs: Johnstone, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Hoever, Gonzalez, Lopez, Sutherland, Olagunju, Ojinnaka

Introducing The Eye Test 2
302 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Currently on 1pt from 4 players and using BB.

    Nice

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its not the best lol, but ages to go still

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Swimming in points

      Open Controls
    3. BlueDub
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Plenty of time for it to get worse

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyTony
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Must be nice to have a point

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tark hits defcon

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      wow

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      must be record time that

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Welbeck pen goal, Minteh assist

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nice, glad I kept minteh

      Open Controls
  4. fantasist
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Only Everton keeping a CS so far

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      25 mins in

      Open Controls
  5. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    If Thiaw can't keep cs against Burnley he really needs to go

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep, twice v Burnley now

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's been an awful buy for me. Can't even get defcons.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That 16 pointer sold us a dream. Really useless since then

        Open Controls
    3. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Newcastle away from home. Not the best.

      Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Four at the back looks a little dicey this week

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      big gabby 17 pointer to save it 😛

      Open Controls
  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Did Timber, Minteh to Keane, Cunha... gone so well so far :,)

    Open Controls
  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on WC team?

    John Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Thiaw Dorgu Alderete
    Palmer Saka Foden Cherki Rogers
    Haaland Ekitike Kroupi

    Open Controls
  9. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Possibly another Brighton pen...

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Welbz hits the bar with the pen!

      Open Controls
  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Another Brighton pen

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Paqueta foul on Dunk

      Open Controls
  11. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    "Chalobah is a season keeper" -people on here.

    Open Controls
    1. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sold him GW17. Chelsea were just riding their luck.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Since when does any player go a season without having a stinker?

      Open Controls
  12. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Brighton the new Brentford

    Open Controls
  13. REDMOND IN SANDALS
    • 4 Years
    just now

    ffs this game is perfectly set up for a semenyo mega hual

    Open Controls
  14. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    just now

    My rival and I both have Welbeck!

    He missed the deadline and left him on bench (3rd sub)

    Also failing to activate the bench boost

    I would feel bad for him, but I am last in my minileague of casuals and feel sorry for myself instead

    Open Controls
  15. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Did Moyes provide any sort of update on Keane prior to kick off?

    Open Controls
  16. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    just now

    One penalty after another

    Open Controls
  17. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Burnley v Newcastle an open match

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.