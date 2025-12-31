FPL Gameweek 19 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

When the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline passed last night, five top-flight managers still hadn’t spoken to the media with any Gameweek 19 team news.

Four of them have done so today, following on from the 15 given over Monday and Tuesday.

To complete the set, Liverpool’s Arne Slot has some embargoed quotes coming out this evening.

KEY GAMEWEEK 19 INJURY NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

Manchester City: Possible returns for Rodri and Doku

Possible returns for Rodri and Doku Crystal Palace: Richards is a doubt for Gameweek 20 too; another Nketiah muscle injury

Richards is a doubt for Gameweek 20 too; another Nketiah muscle injury Fulham: Nothing on top of Sessegnon, Muniz and AFCON absences

Nothing on top of Sessegnon, Muniz and AFCON absences Sunderland: Ballard to miss another match

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola gave a succinct summary of his injury situation. While Rodri (muscle) and Jeremy Doku (leg) may get some minutes up at Sunderland, there’ll be no John Stones (thigh), Oscar Bobb (hamstring) or Mateo Kovacic (ankle).

“Rodri has come back, maybe he can play a few minutes. Doku maybe, John [Stones] and Oscar [Bobb] no.” – Pep Guardiola

Plus, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are on international duty.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Chris Richards (foot) won’t make the New Year’s Day meeting with Fulham and is a doubt for Gameweek 20, too.

“Chris [Richards] is not back, and for Newcastle it will be quite tight. His foot is too swollen, so he can’t wear a boot right now – it’s too painful.” – Oliver Glasner

In addition, forward Eddie Nketiah (muscle) is out and there’s not yet word on how long he’ll be sidelined for.

“Eddie [Nketiah] is out for this game, so let’s see for the next game. We don’t know exactly how long it will take [to recover] – we’ll have to take it game by game. “It’s a little bit his muscle, but we don’t know right now how serious it is. Of course, he’s had a few issues this year, and that’s why we are quite cautious.” – Oliver Glasner

Of the rest, Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back) and Chadi Riad (match fitness) can’t play, with Ismaila Sarr at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

FULHAM

Nothing new from Marco Silva, who says that Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz remain sidelined by hamstring problems. The latter is likely out until mid-February.

“Everything is the same. No fresh news on Sess & Rodrigo [Muniz]. Sess will be back soon, but not for tomorrow or Liverpool.” – Marco Silva

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are at AFCON.

SUNDERLAND

As well as having six players in Morocco – Habib Diarra, Bertrand Traore, Noah Sadiki, Arthur Masuaku, Chemsdine Talbi and Reinildo Mandava – there won’t be centre-back Dan Ballard (ankle) either, missing from Sunday’s home draw against Leeds United.

“He’s getting better, but he won’t be available for the game tomorrow. We hope for Spurs, but we’ll see. It’s not serious.” – Regis Le Bris on Dan Ballard

Aji Alese (shoulder) isn’t around, but Luke O’Nien returns from his three-match suspension.