Who is suspended or returning from a ban in FPL Gameweek 21?

Now that every Premier League team has contested 19 top-flight fixtures, Fantasy managers can breathe easily.

That’s because anyone still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) and Harry Wilson (£5.8m) did that in Gameweek 20 but, happily for their owners, there are no disciplinary ramifications.

As for what happens next, we’ll cover the key details in the article below.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 21?

Other than Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m), who remains indefinitely suspended by the FA, we have no one on the suspension list in Gameweek 21.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 21?

Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) both return from one-match bans in midweek.

Xavi Simons (£6.5m) is also newly available: he has completed a three-match ban.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

So, the race to 10 bookings – one that no Premier League player wants to win.

There’s nothing to worry about in the short term, at least. Even the leaders above, Lewis Dunk (£4.5m), Kyle Walker (£4.4m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m), are still three cautions away from a two-match ban.