West Ham v Forest team news: Paqueta + Sels start, Castellanos debut

Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the London Stadium, where West Ham United take on Nottingham Forest.

The Hammers are winless in their last nine matches, while Forest have lost their last four, so this one feels like a real relegation six-pointer.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Nuno Espirito Santo makes four changes for West Ham, with new arrival Taty Castellanos in for Callum Wilson, who is reportedly on his way out of the club.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Tomas Soucek and the fit-again Lucas Paqueta also come in, replacing the benched Max Kilman, Soungoutou Magassa and Freddie Potts.

Another January arrival, Pablo Felipe, is named among the substitutes.

Sean Dyche has made two alterations from the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Matz Sels ousts the injured John Victor in goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who missed out in Gameweek 20, comes in for Dilane Bakwa further forward.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Castellanos

Subs: Hermansen, Kilman, Felipe, Rodriguez, Magassa, Potts, Earthy, Kante, Mayers

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, D Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Savona, Abbott