AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 6: Team reveals

Gameweek 6 marks a pivotal moment in AFCON Fantasy, with the tournament reaching its penultimate round and the semi-finals now in focus.

With margins tightening and every decision carrying extra weight, our experts reveal their latest transfers, team selections, and captaincy calls as they prepare for the business end of the competition.

NOTES

With four free transfers available, the plan is straightforward. Any flagged players will make way, including three who have already exited the tournament and Wilfred Ndidi , who misses out through suspension.

, who misses out through suspension. Transfer decisions will be shaped by the predicted line-ups, with added clarity expected once the Senegal and Egypt teams are confirmed. A few names under consideration include Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, a starting Senegal midfielder, and Brahim Díaz.

NOTES

I enjoyed a strong Gameweek 5 and now sit just outside the top 200. I’m chasing a top-100 finish, so I need to play this round carefully.

I will triple up on the Senegal defence. They have the best fixture on paper, and I rate their back line highly.

I will also use my remaining transfers to reshape the midfield. Right now, I’m targeting Abde Ezzalzouli and Idrissa Gueye, who have offered excellent value throughout the tournament. I’m also considering Wilfred Onyedika as a one-week punt. He impressed in his only start so far, and I back him to deliver again.

NOTES

These transfers feel like the last major decisions of the tournament. The same teams will feature in the final and third-place play-off next gameweek.

I already lost Riyad Mahrez and Danny Namaso , so I will move both on. I will also sell any players who end up benched in the Senegal–Egypt match.

and , so I will move both on. I will also sell any players who end up benched in the Senegal–Egypt match. I expect Senegal and Morocco to progress, so I plan to stay heavily invested in both sides. Right now, I have Krepin Diatta and Ademola Lookman lined up as incoming transfers.

and lined up as incoming transfers. I don’t fully trust Lookman, but the forward pool looks thin. Mohamed Salah costs too much, and Senegal’s striker does not feel nailed for minutes.

costs too much, and Senegal’s striker does not feel nailed for minutes. Plans may still change with team news, but I’m excited for the final two Gameweeks of the tournament.

NOTES

The quarter-final round hit my team hard. I scored 62 points and dropped more than 400 places. I still sit inside the top 1k and feel ready to attack the final two rounds.

I will back Morocco and Senegal heavily. That plan means selling Amad Diallo, Ibrahim Maza, Anass Salah-Eddine, and Ghislain Konan. I will bring in Achraf Hakimi, Abde Ezzalzouli, Krepin Diatta, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

NOTES