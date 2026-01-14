In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 25 Scout Squad, our experts – Louis, Feetzz, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

All 12 Championship teams, along with two League One sides, play twice this week, so that’s where our focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 25

﻿ JACK FEETZZ LOUIS DANNY GK Christian Walton Tyler Miller Christian Walton Daniel Iverson GK Carl Rushworth Daniel Peretz James Beadle Carl Rushworth GK Daniel Iverson Egil Selvik Daniel Iverson Lawrence Vigouroux DEF Dara O’Shea Dara O’Shea Leif Davis Leif Davis DEF Mattie Pollock Jordan Storey Christoph Klarer Ben Cabango DEF Ben Cabango Mattie Pollock Ben Cabango Jordan Storey MID Sorba Thomas Marcelino Nunez Patrick Roberts Sorba Thomas MID Imran Louza Imran Louza Azor Matusiwa Barry Bannan MID Barry Bannan Barry Bannan Sorba Thomas Ben Whiteman FWD Morgan Whittaker Rumarn Burrell Adam Armstrong Ellis Simms FWD Adam Armstrong Ellis Simms Morgan Whittaker Morgan Whittaker FWD Ellis Simms Adam Armstrong Jay Stansfield Jaden Philogene CLUB Ipswich Town Watford Ipswich Town Preston North End CLUB Coventry City Southampton Birmingham Ipswich Town CLUB Watford Ipswich Town Watford Birmingham CLUB Southampton Preston North End Southampton Wrexham City

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Christian Walton continues to look like a strong option this week. Ipswich Town play twice at home, and from a clean-sheet perspective, it does not get much better.

Carl Rushworth also stands out. He faces opposition that struggle in attack, giving him clear clean-sheet potential. Daniel Iversen remains more of an under-the-radar pick but comes up against sides with limited attacking threat and could quietly deliver returns.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Dara O’Shea looks very appealing. His side carries a high clean-sheet probability across the Double Gameweek. Mattie Pollock and Ben Cabango also rate well. Both defenders have two good chances of a shut-out and offer some attacking upside.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield form points towards Imran Louza, who has averaged solid points recently and now faces two weaker opponents. That combination makes him a strong option.

Sorba Thomas has started to deliver returns more consistently and once again benefits from favourable fixtures against poor opposition.

Barry Bannan also shapes up well. Two home matches give him a strong platform, and his steady involvement should allow him to tick along nicely.

FORWARDS

Up front, Morgan Whittaker has reasonable fixtures and operates in an improving side, with his high shot volume continuing to drive his appeal.

Adam Armstrong remains the focal point of a high-scoring attack, and two home matches only enhance his prospects.

Ellis Simms offers an interesting alternative. If his minutes look secure, he faces favourable attacking fixtures and could reward those willing to take the risk.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town look like the standout team pick this week.

Coventry City, Watford, and Southampton also benefit from kind schedules and are all worth considering.

FEETZZ SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Despite having two away fixtures, Tyler Miller still appeals this week. He faces Wigan and Stevenage, the two teams with the joint third-lowest home goal totals in the league, which keeps clean-sheet potential firmly in play.

There is also intrigue around Daniel Peretz, who has arrived on loan from Bayern Munich. Two home matches for Southampton give him a strong platform to make an immediate impression.

Egil Selvik comes into the round in good form, with three clean sheets in his last four appearances. Home games against Millwall and Portsmouth add to his appeal, with those two sides managing just 19 away goals between them.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Dara O’Shea looks well placed for returns. Two home fixtures against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City bring strong clean-sheet potential, while his all-round involvement often leads to bonus points.

Jordan Storey continues to deliver steady returns, regularly picking up bonus points in a Preston side that remains one of the most reliable defensive units in the league, particularly at home.

Mattie Pollock remains chronically under-selected, yet his output speaks for itself, with 62 points across his last 10 matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield options look strong again. Marcelino Núñez continues to log heavy minutes and consistently finds dangerous areas, turning key passes into assists. That approach has delivered 61 points across his last 10 matches.

Imran Louza remains something of a bonus-point magnet, benefiting from key passes and shots on target. Even with just three assists in his last 10 games, he has still returned 54 points.

Barry Bannan offers similar value, excelling through interceptions and creativity while handling set pieces for Sheffield Wednesday. He has also matched Louza’s 54 points over the same period, despite recording just one assist and no goals.

FORWARDS

Up front, Rumarn Burrell continues to impress with his clinical finishing. He sits joint-second in the scoring charts, with 10 goals from 10 expected goals. Stoke away will not be easy, but a following fixture against Oxford United presents clear haul potential.

Ellis Simms arrives in good scoring form after netting in back-to-back matches for Coventry City. When he plays 70 minutes or more, his returns tend to follow, and he looks capable of doing so across both fixtures.

Adam Armstrong has endured a quieter spell, but he remains the top-performing forward in the division overall. Consecutive home matches against Hull City and Sheffield United, both conceding at least 1.4 goals per 90 minutes, give him a strong chance to bounce back.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Watford continue to impress, losing just once in their last 13 matches. Favourable home fixtures offer plenty of scope for points.

Southampton have quietly built a strong home record, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches at St Mary’s with four wins and two draws, and the upcoming fixtures suit that trend. Ipswich Town also stand out, conceding just 0.85 goals per 90 minutes at home while averaging 1.85 goals scored, making them a formidable option.

Preston North End enter the gameweek fresh from two more clean sheets and have allowed just 0.92 goals per 90 minutes on home soil. If that continues, narrow wins could again be on the cards.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Ipswich Town stand out as the strongest side this week, which makes Christian Walton arguably the best goalkeeper option available. Two favourable fixtures give him clear clean-sheet potential.

James Beadle also appeals for Birmingham City, while Daniel Iversen looks like an excellent pick for Preston North End, given their defensive reliability.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Dara O’Shea remains a solid option, but Leif Davis continues to feel like the standout choice in the Ipswich back line due to his attacking threat.

Christoph Klarer looks like Birmingham City’s most reliable defensive asset, while Ben Cabango also catches the eye. Swansea City have two home fixtures, which give Cabango a strong platform for returns.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield offers plenty of appealing options. Patrick Roberts provides a direct route into the Birmingham City attack and should benefit from a fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

Azor Matusiwa offers a safe floor for Ipswich Town during the Double Gameweek, with his interception numbers likely to go under the radar.

Sorba Thomas also stands out as a strong pick for Stoke City, and overall, there is no shortage of quality midfield options this week.

FORWARDS

Up front, Southampton’s inconsistency does little to dent the appeal of Adam Armstrong, who always feels like a strong option when doubles come around.

Morgan Whittaker arrives in good form and looks like a dependable pick. Jay Stansfield also has the fixtures to spark a return to form for Birmingham City.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Ipswich Town feel like the obvious choice. Birmingham City also benefit from an excellent run of fixtures. Watford deserve attention too, arriving unbeaten in seven matches ahead of their Double Gameweek, while Southampton could yet rediscover form with two home fixtures.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

I’m keen on Daniel Iversen this week. He plays twice at home and arrives on the back of two consecutive clean sheets, which makes him very appealing.

Carl Rushworth also stands out. He has conceded just nine goals at home all season and now benefits from two home fixtures.

Lawrence Vigouroux offers another solid route. Two home matches and an average of more than three saves per game give him strong save-point potential.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Leif Davis looks hard to ignore. Two favourable home fixtures combine clean-sheet potential with genuine attacking threat.

Ben Cabango continues to deliver steady returns, averaging 5.5 points per game. Swansea City remain unbeaten in four home matches, which adds further confidence.

Jordan Storey has enjoyed an excellent season, backed up by strong bonus numbers and eight clean sheets. Preston North End have lost just twice at home all campaign, which keeps him firmly in contention.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield options look strong again. Sorba Thomas sits second among midfielders for total points and comes into the Double Gameweek with both matches at home. I really like him this week.

Barry Bannan also appeals. Two home fixtures suit his style, and his recent interception numbers add a reliable floor. Penalty duties only increase his appeal.

Ben Whiteman feels like a smart pick as well. He racks up interception points and still contributes going forward, with five goal involvements already this season.

FORWARDS

Up front, Ellis Simms looks well placed to deliver. He arrives in strong form, boasts 14 goal contributions, and plays both matches at home.

Morgan Whittaker has kicked on since the arrival of Hellberg and looks far more dangerous. I really like him this week.

Jaden Philogene also catches the eye. Two decent home fixtures and an average of over three shots per 90 minutes give him real haul potential.

FORWARDS

From a team perspective, Preston North End stand out. They have lost only twice at home all season and play both fixtures there this week.

Ipswich Town also appeal, coming off a run of just one defeat in eight matches and playing twice at home.

Birmingham City could surprise. Their away form has not been great, but the fixtures look winnable.

Finally, Wrexham City look well placed to pick up at least four points. They have won their last four matches and arrive in excellent shape.