Scout Reports

FPL new signings: Who are West Ham’s two new £5.5m forwards?

14 January 2026 134 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Stuck in the relegation zone, seven points away from safety, West Ham United desperately need new forwards Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos (£5.5m) and Pablo Felipe (£5.5m) to succeed.

They arrived in the first five days of January, costing a combined £46 million, suggesting that the Hammers’ board will keep backing Nuno Espirito Santo, despite being winless in 10 and having the league’s leakiest defence.

So can these forwards settle quickly, and what impact will they have in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

WHO IS TATY?

FPL new signings: Is Taty or Pablo the best West Ham forward pick?

Born in Argentina, for whom he has two international caps, Castellanos’ early clubs were based in Chile and Uruguay.

He then moved to America as a late teen, winning both an MLS Eastern Conference and MLS Cup title with New York City FC. In 2021, he won the Golden Boot.

SeasonTeamDivisionStarts (subs)GoalsAssists
2025/26LazioSerie A8 (3)23
2024/25LazioSerie A28 (1)105
2023/24LazioSerie A16 (19)43
2022/23Girona (loan)La Liga33 (2)131
2022New York City FCMajor League Soccer17 (0)132
2021New York City FCMajor League Soccer32 (0)198
2020New York City FCMajor League Soccer11 (8)62
2019New York City FCMajor League Soccer23 (7)118

A new challenge then took him to Europe, specifically Girona. Undoubtedly, the highlight of this loan spell was scoring four times in a match against Real Madrid, which helped impress Lazio scouts ahead of a summer 2023 transfer.

Throughout 2024/25, Taty netted 14 times across Serie A and Europa League matches, though this latest half-season has been restricted by a month-long hamstring problem.

As for playing style, the 27-year-old is a deep-lying forward, capable of both linking play and scoring goals. He has enough energy to relentlessly hunt the ball, yet also won 53.1% of last season’s aerial duels.

In context, Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.5m) are this term’s only regularly-playing forwards to exceed such a proportion (see below). He’s not even six feet tall!

So, think of him as being similar to Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) (ie not a goal-hanger), just without the height.

WHO IS PABLO?

FPL new signings: Is Taty or Pablo the best West Ham forward pick? 1

Naturally, there’s less to say about 22-year-old Pablo.

Brazilian but born in Braga, he developed at Famalicao and Pacos Ferreira, before grabbing attention last April when on loan at Gil Vicente. The striker scored a 10-minute hat-trick away at Boavista.

SeasonTeamDivisionStarts (subs)GoalsAssists
2025/26Gil VicenteLiga Portugal12 (1)101
2024/25Gil Vicente (loan)Liga Portugal8 (12)50
2023/24Pacos Ferreira (loan)Liga Portugal 25 (10)11
2023/24FamalicaoLiga Portugal2 (6)00

Soon established as a leading forward, Pablo’s rapid 2025/26 progression has brought 10 goals over a few months, placing his team fourth heading into the winter break.

Furthermore, starting at just €5.5m in Fantasy Liga Portugal – a game we cover – he was its fifth-best forward by the end of Gameweek 16, accumulating 71 points.

More of a poacher inside the box than Taty, Pablo boasts a physical presence that can effectively hold up the ball, whilst also being up for an occasional take-on. This could prove handy for West Ham’s direct, counter-attacking style.

However, FBref says he’s Liga Portugal’s biggest expected goals (xG) overachiever (+4.30), having netted 10 times from a mere 20 shots and 11 on target.

HOW DO THEY FIT IN AT WEST HAM?

FPL new signings: Is Taty or Pablo the best West Ham forward pick? 2

Above: Player overviews from WhoScored

Nuno has been switching systems during his few months in East London. He mostly uses a four-man defence, but is open to a wing-back formation, like in the FA Cup clash versus Queens Park Rangers.

Castellanos seems to currently have the centre-forward shirt, playing all 90 minutes of Gameweek 21 and most of Sunday’s two hours. Two of three shots against Nottingham Forest were Opta-defined big chances, then his bullet header defeated QPR in extra time.

Meanwhile, Pablo’s league cameo meant they played together for a period. And perhaps that’s the plan for these crucial months – especially if Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) leaves the club. Taty in the 10, Pablo in the 9 is one possibility.

Do their arrivals boost or weaken Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) as an FPL asset? Well, it’s not like three goals from the latest 15 matches allow much room for doing worse.

FPL new signings: Is Taty or Pablo the best West Ham forward pick? 5

The forward has mostly been used on the right flank, which isn’t ideal, but sits third overall for attempts (53), shots inside the box (41). He’s just lacking big chances (six) and shot quality (0.09 xG per shot). Improve the quality around him, and maybe he’ll produce more.

COULD THEY TAKE OVER PENALTIES?

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Elliott, Truffert + Paqueta 4

With Paqueta supposedly wantaway, penalty-taking duties could soon pass over to a teammate.

Bowen took one in 2024/25 and is a contender but the Hammers’ two new forwards do have some experience from 12 yards.

Taty, indeed, has the best record of the lot:

Success rate
Taty15 out of 18 (83.3%)
Pablo3 out of 4 (75%)
Bowen7 out of 10 (70%)

ARE EITHER WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

Not right now.

After all, this is a club famous for its history of poor striker signings. These two also come with mixed reputations, with plenty to prove.

Yes, West Ham’s next six outings rank fourth on our Fixture Ticker – but they’ve recently gifted Wolverhampton Wanderers their first win of the season, also losing at home to Forest and Fulham.

Many FPL managers are completely avoiding the Hammers, and it’s easy to see why.

Taty is the one to monitor over the next few weeks, as he seems to have the game-time advantage. In a landscape where so few forwards have appeal, there’s potential in downgrading someone to this cheap price point, as it raises money for other positions.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) rising in price, there are few sub-£6.0m forwards boasting guaranteed starts.

For the time being, the likes of Mateus Mane (£4.5m) and Eli Kroupi (£4.6m) are the go-to forwards for FPL bosses stripping money from their frontline and moving to a 4-4-2/3-5-2. They also save owners around a million compared to Taty.

But should pricier forwards further fall out of fashion – for example, managers moving to a 4-5-1 in Gameweek 24 to accommodate the likes of Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) – then it’s always worth keeping an eye out for regular starters in the budget striker pool.

134 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Gyokeres managed not to get in the way.
    Money well spent Arsenal.

    Open Controls
  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    51 mins ago

    That was allowed because of last nights bs. Joke

    Open Controls
  3. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Play Nathan Collins v Flappysanchez?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      maybe, i dont know if he'll have a good chance of getting defcon in this fixture if chelsea just pass the ball around

      Open Controls
  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    It's looking like gameweek 31 blanks for
    Man City v Palace
    Wolves v Arsenal
    Due to possible League Cup final line up .
    You can only bench 3 of the above or 4 if you have a goalkeeper with a blank.

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      International break takes place right after GW31 so games definitely have to be moved to another gameweek.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Playing with 10 men is an option

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland injury might change the situation though.

        Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Also a round of FA Cup takes place before GW32 so Crystal Palace won't have any games in that 4 week period.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      We are going to see bigger blank later(?)

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        F A Cup semi finals
        Potentially up to 8 teams blanking
        But that's where free hit comes in .

        Open Controls
    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      There is still a chance it is played in the same gw if City get knocked out of the Fa cup next round albeit unlikely

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Drawn at home to League 2 opposition again 😀

        Open Controls
    6. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      GW31 dead end the team is the objective then I guess assuming bigger blank GW to follow.

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Why is Caicedo not starting?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Banned

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Is he banned for the weekend as well?

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          21 mins ago

          Is he flagged? 😉

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Sanky
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ohh no, he is not....sorry didn't check... thanks

            Open Controls
  6. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Looking to transfer Cunha out.
    Who is best replacement:

    A) Rice (Have Saka and Gab already from Arsenal)
    B) Wirtz (no other pool mid/fwd).

    Feel Rice would be long term set and forget while Wirtz is exciting for next few gw’s.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      rice

      Open Controls
    3. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Note I can get both in for free -

      Gordon & Cunha to Wirtz & Rice

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    any chance of salah starting this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Unless he is released from Afcon as he plays at weekend for Egypt

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        ah sorry my bad didnt realise there was a third/fourth place play off

        Open Controls
        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          No worries..
          It’s silly having a 3rd/4th playoff in tournaments.

          Open Controls
        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Vaguely recall they released him from the play-off once before? Either way, pretty sure he won’t be starting this gw

          Open Controls
  8. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Rice assist as well, promising start to making early transfers 😉

    Open Controls
  9. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Guiu in Chelsea first 11?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Delap injured

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      About time!

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Today he is but there is no Palmer or James. I imagine if Palmer was playing Pedro would be up top

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Nothing worse as a defender when those shots (Estevao) go through your legs. So so frustrating

    Open Controls
  11. JayJay96
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Can’t decide which player makes final 11

    Pope
    Gabriel Thiaw M.Nunes
    Saka Cherki Rice Rogers Neto
    Haaland

    Between Bowen - Mukiele - Tarkowski

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      That leaky Spurs team has to mean Bowen. Then Mukiele and finally Tarkowski. In that order

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bowen easy

      Open Controls
  12. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    How was that goal no disallowed? Joke is clearly obstructing Guiu from intercepting the header..

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      You laughed when Stoke did that to Arsenal 10 years ago, also no one is being obstructed they need to be stronger

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        The point is hes in an offside position while doing it...

        Open Controls
  13. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Estevao looks like a footballer.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah. Since he's playing a game of professional football in the Carbao cup SF, there is a small chance he might be a footballer.

      Open Controls
  14. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Chelsea don’t look like they’re going to keep loads of clean sheets

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Won't play Arsenal every week

      Open Controls
  15. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    The amount of players getting booked for waving imaginary cards is ridiculous. It’s bad enough doing it regardless, but doing knowing it will get you a yc yourself, is just beyond stupid.

    Open Controls
  16. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Chelsea with the worst discipline stats of any team this season. 21 games: 47 yellows and 5 red cards.
    An area for Rosenior to focus on!

    Open Controls
  17. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Half time repost
    What do you think ?
    After tonight's game I'm planning on using my wildcard for this squad
    Roefs/Sanchez
    Gabriel/Timber/Chalobah/Geuhi/Frimpong
    Bruno F/Bruno G/Seymenyo/Wilson/Rice
    Haaland/Thiago/DCL
    All 11 TOTS players £0.5m itb
    Frimpong a short term punt possibly playing rw v Burnley .

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sold on Semenyo and Pep roulette yet. Sanchez should be dropped for Jörgensen, but perhaps that won't happen.

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both from my pre-wildcard squad
        Semenyo seems to be the most favoured by Pep at the moment & others rotated around him .
        What do you think of the short term Frimpong punt ?

        Open Controls
  18. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    gyokeres is a championship level striker. Even Havertz would be an upgrade to him. would make saka a better option too

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      70 million down the pan.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cost 54m pounds

        Open Controls
  19. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    I haven't learned anything watching this game. Or perhaps at least there is no hurry to get Che players. Enzo has touched the ball, but I prefer more attacking Cunha over him atm.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, but they do play arsenals first 11. they won’t do that every week

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      like enzo alot though tbf if palmer was ruled out for a while again, pens would be huge. at least enzo takes some set pieces

      Open Controls
  20. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you do:
    Cunha & Gordon to Wirtz & Rice

    I have 2 FT’s.
    Would leave me with:

    Verbruggen  
    Senesi - Virgil - Gabriel 
    Foden - Rice - Saka - Wirtz - Rogers 
    Haaland - Thiago   

    Dubravka - Van Den Berg - Andersen - Guiu

    In a few gw’s.. Saka to Bruno F, Virgil to Timber and Foden to Enzo. Something like that.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.