RSL Fantasy: Round 16 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the new deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 16 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Mo and Louis are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 16

﻿ AMER MO LOUIS GK Mailson Mailson Fernando Pacheco ﻿ Fernando Pacheco Fernando Pacheco Mailson ﻿ Orlando Mosquera Orlando Mosquera Anthony Moris DEF Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez ﻿ Muhannad Shanqiti Mohammed Al-Shamat Muhannad Shanqiti ﻿ Mohammed Al-Shamat Muhannad Shanqiti Mohammed Al-Shamat ﻿ Francisco Calvo Jorge Fernandes Nawaf Boushal ﻿ Nawaf Boushal Francisco Calvo Francisco Calvo MID Kingsley Coman Joao Felix Joao Felix ﻿ Kostas Fortounis Julian Quinones Julian Quinones ﻿ Julian Quinones Mourad Batna Mourad Batna ﻿ Mourad Batna Kostas Fortounis Kostas Fortounis ﻿ Angelo Fulgini Angelo Fulgini Salem Al-Dawsari FWD Cristiano Ronaldo Roger Martinez Cristiano Ronaldo ﻿ Roger Martinez Cristiano Ronaldo Matteo Retegui ﻿ Darwin Nunez Joshua King Joshua King ﻿ Joshua King Darwin Nunez Roger Martinez ﻿ Moussa Dembele Matteo Retegui Darwin Nunez

AMER SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Mailson continues to impress between the posts. Al-Taawoun rank as the fourth-best defensive side this season, and a meeting with Al-Riyadh gives him a strong chance of another clean sheet.

Form makes Fernando Pacheco hard to ignore. He faces Al-Najma in a fixture that sets up well for a shut-out, and his shot-stopping ability adds further appeal.

There is also clean-sheet potential for Orlando Mosquera, who comes up against Damac. Their attacking struggles make this a favourable matchup.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Theo Hernandez remains one of the standout defenders in the game. He sits as the second-highest scorer in his position and now faces Neom, a side that has struggled defensively. He looks well placed to contribute again.

Few defenders arrive in better attacking form than Muhannad Shangiti. He has delivered four returns across his last five matches, and while a clean sheet may be harder to secure, his attacking involvement keeps his points potential high.

Confidence also surrounds Mohammed Al-Shamat after providing two assists in the previous round. A clash with Al-Hazem offers both clean-sheet potential and further attacking upside, making him a strong all-round option.

Francisco Calvo continues to stand out as one of the most dangerous defenders. He registered two big chances and created two more last time out, underlining his attacking threat. Even in tougher fixtures, he carries serious return potential.

Despite recent results, Nawaf Boushal benefits from the return of key injured players around him. That boost strengthens Al-Nassr’s defensive outlook and gives him a solid chance of a clean sheet.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Kingsley Coman remains heavily involved. He ranks highly for shots and big chances in recent rounds, and with Al-Nassr expected to score freely, he looks well placed to contribute.

Form and responsibility make Kostas Fortounis an appealing pick. He continues to deliver goals and assists, faces a favourable fixture against Al-Akhdoud, and retains penalty duties.

Few players arrive in better scoring form than Julian Quinones. He has found the net in four straight matches, scoring six goals in that run. A meeting with Al-Hazem only strengthens his prospects.

Mourad Batna also looks well-positioned for returns. He faces an Al-Najma side that struggles defensively, particularly down their right flank, giving him a strong chance to score.

There is further midfield appeal in Angelo Fulgini, who faces Al-Riyadh. Their defensive issues point towards another opportunity for attacking returns.

FORWARDS

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the round. He faces an Al-Shabab side that has struggled against forwards, and with Al-Nassr keen to return to winning ways, this fixture also places him firmly in captaincy contention.

Roger Martinez benefits from a favourable matchup against Al-Riyadh, who continue to struggle against strikers. Al-Taawoun’s improved form this season further boosts his chances of finding the net.

The outlook is also positive for Darwin Nunez, who comes up against Neom. Their defensive frailties, especially against central forwards, align well with the volume of big chances he continues to receive.

Joshua King features in a fixture with a high goal expectation. Al-Khaleej have created 16 big chances across the last two rounds, which suggests an open game and strong attacking potential.

Finally, Moussa Dembele arrives in scoring form after netting in each of the last two rounds. He now faces Al-Ittihad, who struggled defensively in the previous match and conceded three big chances against Damac.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There are several great options in-between the sticks this week, including Al-Fateh’s Fernando Pacheco, Al-Tawoun’s Mailson, and Al-Khaleej’s Anthony Moris.

All three options have potential against much weaker opposition.

DEFENDERS

Al-Hilal have a great fixture against Neom this week, so naturally, Theo Hernandez is a great option with attacking upside.

Al-Ettifaq have a mixed fixture, but Francisco Calvo offers so much from an offensive perspective that he’s difficult to ignore.

A meeting with Al-Shabab could mean potential for Al-Nassr’s Nawaf Boushal, who now enters a good period of fixtures.

Two big standouts for me this week though are Al-Ittihad’s Muhannad Shanqeeti, who has managed an attacking return in four of his previous five outings, and Al-Qadsiah’s Mohmmed Al-Shamat.

MIDFIELDERS

A good fixture means Al-Nassr’s Joao Felix is an excellent option once more.

Julian Quinones of Al-Qadsiah bagged a hat-trick last time out, so I wouldn’t back against him Al-Hazem.

Mourad Batna is a serious threat to any side, and he’s been relentless as of late. He, along with Kostas Fortounis and Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari, are great picks.

FORWARDS

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo will, of course, be a shoo-in for many. As frustrating as he has been to own, you can’t rule out Matteo Retegui either.

Joshua King has been a bit off recently, but if the fixtures are good, it’s hard to not back him. I also think Roger Martinez and Darwin Nunez should return this week.

MO SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Mailson feels like a dependable pick between the posts. Al-Taawoun have defended well all season, and the matchup gives them a real chance to stay solid again.

Fernando Pacheco is another obvious pick for managers.

Orlando Mosquera also enters a favourable spot. The opposition lack cutting edge, and that opens the door for points.

DEFENDERS

Theo Hernandez remains a premium defender worth backing. His role gives him license to push forward, and the opponent often leaves space in wide areas.

Mohammed Al-Shamat brings balance to the back line. He contributes defensively but also supports attacks well.

Another option I like is Muhannad Shanqiti, who continues to impress with his forward intent. He regularly gets involved high up the pitch.

Francisco Calvo offers real upside from defence. He consistently finds himself in advanced positions. That attacking involvement makes him appealing regardless of the opponent. Jorge Fernandes is another solid option with clean sheet potential.

MIDFIELDERS

João Félix looks well placed to make an impact. The matchup suits his style, and he often finds pockets of space around the box. If the game opens up, he should be central to the action.

Julian Quinones carries serious momentum into this round. Confidence looks high, and he continues to find scoring positions with ease.

Mourad Batna remains a constant threat. He drives at defenders, creates chances, and does not shy away from shooting. The opponent has shown weaknesses in the areas he likes to attack.

Kostas Fortounis brings experience and responsibility. He controls tempo, contributes in the final third, and often takes charge when chances arise. That role gives him multiple ways to return points.

Angelo Fulgini offers quiet value. He gets involved around the box and benefits from a matchup that should allow his team plenty of possession. If chances fall his way, he has the quality to capitalise.

FORWARDS

Roger Martinez looks well set for opportunities. The opposition tend to struggle against central forwards, and his movement can exploit that. He does not need many chances to make an impact.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline option. Even when performances frustrate, his goal threat never disappears. With motivation high and the fixture inviting, he stays firmly in the captaincy discussion.

Joshua King, Darwin Nunez and Matteo Retegui have all got great potential this week too!