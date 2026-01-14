UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: Best + worst fixtures

Matchday 7 arrives next week, which means UCL Fantasy managers are already turning their attention to the upcoming deadline.

With several teams hitting strong form and a few standout fixtures on the horizon, this is a good moment to assess which sides offer the best potential heading into the new Matchday.

To do this, we take a look at the new UCL Fantasy Fixture Ticker.

BEST FIXTURES: MATCHDAY 7 IN ISOLATION

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Club Brugge top the fixture ticker this week. It has been a difficult campaign so far, with the Belgian side sitting 30th after winning just one of their opening six matches. That could change quickly, though, as they face bottom club Kairat. Kairat have lost every game to date and already conceded 15 goals, making this a prime opportunity for returns.

Chelsea also look well placed. Despite a recent managerial change, the Blues should have too much quality at home against Pafos, who arrive after a 2-0 defeat away to Juventus. Sitting 13th in the table, Chelsea will feel this is a fixture they need to win.

Second-placed Bayern Munich have another favourable matchup. The Bavarians have impressed throughout the group stage, winning five of their six matches and scoring 18 goals. They now host Union Saint-Gilloise, who sit 27th and have also shipped 15 goals so far.

Barcelona will also catch the eye of UCL Fantasy managers. Results have been mixed in the competition, but the Catalans head into their clash with Slavia Prague in excellent overall form, having won their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere, teams such as Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, and Atlético Madrid also feature prominently on the ticker and offer plenty of UCL Fantasy appeal this week.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES?

According to the fixture ticker, Marseille face the toughest test on Matchday 7. The French side have split their opening six matches evenly, winning three and losing three, which makes them hard to judge. Even so, this looks a challenging task against Liverpool, who have not lost a single match since November.

It also shapes up as a difficult round for Sporting CP. A run of just two defeats in their last 10 matches provides some confidence, but a meeting with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain presents a major hurdle. No team has scored more goals in the competition than PSG.

Inter usually match up well against most opposition, but a home clash with League Phase leaders Arsenal looks particularly tough. The Gunners have won every game so far and conceded just once, underlining their dominance.

Elsewhere, sides such as Bodø/Glimt, Slavia Prague, Monaco, Galatasaray, Olympiacos, Copenhagen, Tottenham Hotspur, Union Saint-Gilloise, and Atalanta also feature near the bottom of the ticker. As a result, investing in players from these teams, and those mentioned above, looks far less appealing for Matchday 7.