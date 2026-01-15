FPL Gameweek 22 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 22 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

KAORU MITOMA

FPL ownership: 1.9%

1.9% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW22-26 fixtures: BOU | ful | EVE | CRY | avl

Facing a Bournemouth side that have desperately struggled away from home in 2025/26, we’re backing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) to deliver.

The Cherries have conceded 29 goals on the road this season, the most of any team.

They also rank bottom for StatsBomb expected goals conceded (xGC) per 90 minutes in away games:

Brighton, meanwhile, have been in very decent form lately, triumphing 2-0 over Burnley in Gameweek 20, before claiming a crucial point at Manchester City last time out.

They secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 win against Manchester United, too.

As for Mitoma, he netted the all-important equaliser against Man City, and later struck the post, earning the praise of his manager in the process.

“We all know that he can make a difference in a game, that he can be a game-changer. He is still not 100%, but we need to push him to 100%, we need to get him involved more and more into our game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Fabian Hurzeler’s side also face Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace over the next four Gameweeks, so Mitoma, whose ownership currently sits at just 1.9%, may be worth considering as a punt, particularly against Bournemouth, with right-back generally considered an area of weakness in Andoni Iraola’s squad.

DAN BALLARD

FPL ownership: 2.9%

2.9% Price: £4.6m

£4.6m GW22-26 fixtures: CRY | whu | BUR | ars | LIV

It is the set-piece threat of Dan Ballard (£4.6m) that has seen us choose the Sunderland centre-back as our next differential.

The 26-year-old has already successfully scored twice from dead-ball situations in 2025/26.

He’s also had more attempts from set plays than any other Fantasy defender except Pascal Struijk (£4.3m), with 15.

Above: Defenders sorted by set-piece shots (Total) in 2025/26

Crucially, no team has conceded more goals from set plays than Crystal Palace this season.

Macclesfield Town’s Paul Dawson was the latest player to profit, heading in from a free-kick in the FA Cup last weekend. It was the 10th goal from a set-piece that Palace have let in out of the last 12 they have conceded.

“We can’t defend set plays. It is not acceptable, I need to find solutions… it is embarrassing.” – Oliver Glasner

Without a win in nine games across all competitions, Oliver Glasner’s team look vulnerable.

As for Sunderland, they have kept clean sheets in four of their 10 home matches this season, whilst ranking a very respectable eighth for xGC in front of their own fans (12.53).

And with fixtures against West Ham United (a) and Burnley (h) to follow, as well as Fulham (h) in Gameweek 27, there’s much to like about Ballard, who has banked 16 defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 2025/26.

HARVEY BARNES

FPL ownership: 1.4%

1.4% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW22-26 fixtures: wol | AVL | liv | BRE | tot

A ‘proceed with caution’ pick due to his long-term rotation risk status, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) nevertheless looks like a very solid differential in Gameweek 22.

The in-form winger was benched in midweek, but now appears poised for a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Even more so with Jacob Murphy (£6.0m) exiting the Carabao Cup encounter with a hamstring issue.

Barnes, who before Tuesday night had netted four goals in his last two matches against Leeds United and Bournemouth, leads all Newcastle United midfielders for minutes per shot in the box this season (45.9).

He is also Newcastle’s leading goalscorer across all competitions, having netted 11 times.

“It’s a brilliant return from someone who has always had the ability to score, always been a very, very good finisher, we see that in training consistently. It’s just great to see him getting the rewards on a game day. “His two goals today were excellent and really pleasing for me because one comes off one side, one comes off the other, so he’s showing versatility.” – Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes after Newcastle’s win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup

Sitting in just 1.4% of FPL squads, it suggests Barnes can provide a short-term solution in the mid-price bracket.

First up is Wolves, who, while showing recent signs of improvement under Rob Edwards, have still kept just one clean sheet all season.

Then it’s Aston Villa at St James’ Park, at which point Barnes could potentially be moved on for someone like Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m), when we’ll hopefully know a bit more about where Liam Rosenior plans to deploy him.