Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 22 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

15 January 2026 133 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Our Gameweek 22 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

KAORU MITOMA

  • FPL ownership: 1.9%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW22-26 fixtures: BOU | ful | EVE | CRY | avl

Facing a Bournemouth side that have desperately struggled away from home in 2025/26, we’re backing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) to deliver.

The Cherries have conceded 29 goals on the road this season, the most of any team.

They also rank bottom for StatsBomb expected goals conceded (xGC) per 90 minutes in away games:

Brighton, meanwhile, have been in very decent form lately, triumphing 2-0 over Burnley in Gameweek 20, before claiming a crucial point at Manchester City last time out.

They secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 win against Manchester United, too.

As for Mitoma, he netted the all-important equaliser against Man City, and later struck the post, earning the praise of his manager in the process.

“We all know that he can make a difference in a game, that he can be a game-changer. He is still not 100%, but we need to push him to 100%, we need to get him involved more and more into our game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Fabian Hurzeler’s side also face Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace over the next four Gameweeks, so Mitoma, whose ownership currently sits at just 1.9%, may be worth considering as a punt, particularly against Bournemouth, with right-back generally considered an area of weakness in Andoni Iraola’s squad.

DAN BALLARD

  • FPL ownership: 2.9%
  • Price: £4.6m
  • GW22-26 fixtures: CRY | whu | BUR | ars | LIV

It is the set-piece threat of Dan Ballard (£4.6m) that has seen us choose the Sunderland centre-back as our next differential.

The 26-year-old has already successfully scored twice from dead-ball situations in 2025/26.

He’s also had more attempts from set plays than any other Fantasy defender except Pascal Struijk (£4.3m), with 15.

Above: Defenders sorted by set-piece shots (Total) in 2025/26

Crucially, no team has conceded more goals from set plays than Crystal Palace this season.

Macclesfield Town’s Paul Dawson was the latest player to profit, heading in from a free-kick in the FA Cup last weekend. It was the 10th goal from a set-piece that Palace have let in out of the last 12 they have conceded.

“We can’t defend set plays. It is not acceptable, I need to find solutions… it is embarrassing.” – Oliver Glasner

Without a win in nine games across all competitions, Oliver Glasner’s team look vulnerable.

As for Sunderland, they have kept clean sheets in four of their 10 home matches this season, whilst ranking a very respectable eighth for xGC in front of their own fans (12.53).

And with fixtures against West Ham United (a) and Burnley (h) to follow, as well as Fulham (h) in Gameweek 27, there’s much to like about Ballard, who has banked 16 defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 2025/26.

HARVEY BARNES

  • FPL ownership: 1.4%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW22-26 fixtures: wol | AVL | liv | BRE | tot

A ‘proceed with caution’ pick due to his long-term rotation risk status, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) nevertheless looks like a very solid differential in Gameweek 22.

The in-form winger was benched in midweek, but now appears poised for a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Even more so with Jacob Murphy (£6.0m) exiting the Carabao Cup encounter with a hamstring issue.

Barnes, who before Tuesday night had netted four goals in his last two matches against Leeds United and Bournemouth, leads all Newcastle United midfielders for minutes per shot in the box this season (45.9).

He is also Newcastle’s leading goalscorer across all competitions, having netted 11 times.

“It’s a brilliant return from someone who has always had the ability to score, always been a very, very good finisher, we see that in training consistently. It’s just great to see him getting the rewards on a game day.

“His two goals today were excellent and really pleasing for me because one comes off one side, one comes off the other, so he’s showing versatility.” – Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes after Newcastle’s win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup

Sitting in just 1.4% of FPL squads, it suggests Barnes can provide a short-term solution in the mid-price bracket.

First up is Wolves, who, while showing recent signs of improvement under Rob Edwards, have still kept just one clean sheet all season.

Then it’s Aston Villa at St James’ Park, at which point Barnes could potentially be moved on for someone like Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m), when we’ll hopefully know a bit more about where Liam Rosenior plans to deploy him.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
133 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Enzo or Rice?

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Enzo may be brightest over the short term but hard to back against Rice

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      39 mins ago

      Orzo or Rice?

      Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rice without doubt

      Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bowen to
    a) Thiago
    b) DCL
    c) Woltemade

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Between A and B for me

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thiago

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I fancy a well rested Thiago against tired legs

      Open Controls
  3. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hi all - toying with an early WC and Bench Boost 23

    Worth a BB in 23? (listing all players so folks don't say "that's not your actual bench!"

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Whoops!

      Roefs (whu)
      Kelleher (NOT)

      Romero (bur)
      VDV (bur)
      Gabriel (MUN)
      Timber (MUN)
      Ballard (whu)

      Rogers (new)
      Bruno G (AVL)
      Rice (MUN)
      Wilson (BRI)
      Foden (WOL)

      DCL (eve)
      Thiago (NOT)
      Haaland (WOL)

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        You wouldn’t really wildcard with double Spurs defence, would you???

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yes! For next 2 fixtures. This is the upside WC24 isn’t getting. Easy switch to a Chelsea defender in 24

          Open Controls
  4. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel O'Reilly Van Hecke (VDB Keane)

    Keane to Alderete was to be next week's move (Cunha > Enzo this week)

    No other fires to fight. Am I safe to run with the above defence, or should I do the Keane > Alderete switch this week to be sure. Benching Cunha anyway.

    TY

    ps Will Alderete even still be nailed when Reinildo returns?

    Open Controls
  5. hawkeyes
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    1FT, please pick
    A) Enzo
    B) Tavernier

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. dragen5
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Context?
      If none, then A

      Open Controls
      1. hawkeyes
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        My mid is:

        Saka, Foden, Wilson. Grealish, Paqueta

        So it is either:
        A) Enzo for Grealish
        B) Tavernier for Paqueta

        Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Rice, Foden, Wilson, Rogers, Cunha. Bench one?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wolfman180

      Open Controls
    2. hawkeyes
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cunha

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cunha and I'm a United fan

      Open Controls
  7. Jebiga
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who is more important in team dalot or alderete?

    Open Controls
    1. hawkeyes
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Alderete

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Maybe Cunha worth keeping https://x.com/fplmeerkat/status/2011880665156108324?s=46&t=f3JoYJqxkSOgO7DlAzbrbQ ?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      If theres one thing Ive learned from playing this game for years, its to not change your decision right before the deadline because of some random stat like this.

      Open Controls
  9. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts on Foden to Bruno G? (got Semenyo)

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      If you want Bruno G I would

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think Bruno G’s best days are behind him now. I’m looking to hop off, either this week or next.

      Open Controls
      1. dragen5
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        I disagree. For Bruno G, I think what you've seen is just the beginning.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I’ve always liked him and will be keeping, as I’ve said. I consider this the end of the matter!

          Open Controls
    3. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden at home to United could do something... But equally Bruno is on a good run. He seems to create a lot and gets the odd goal. He's definitely more consistent in the long run.

      Open Controls
    4. CelticBhoy1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno is 1.5 cheaper, could def upgrade elsewhere. Plus Foden way more rotation risk too

      Open Controls
  10. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    a) Cunha to Wirtz?
    b) Play Wilson and roll?

    Open Controls
    1. AD105
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Really hard to ignore that Burnley fixture.

      Open Controls
  11. AD105
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have 2 FT, 0.9 ITB and planning to WC in 24 - what would you do this week if anything?

    Raya
    Timber VVD Alderete
    Rice Cherki Foden Wilson Cunha
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dubravka Andersen Tarkowski Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cunha to Liverpool player.

      Open Controls
      1. AD105
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I am flirting with Wirtz

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Flirtz away!

          Open Controls
  12. Assisting the assister
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    People still with Wolte - hold for Wolves or just get DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Latter

      Open Controls
  13. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey fam! Planning to do Saka & Bowen to Rice & Thiago for free. Will have 3.5 ITB to get Bruno or Enzo very soon. GTG?

    Roefs
    Gabriel Timber Konsa
    Rice Rogers Guimaraes Stach
    Haaland Ekitike(C) Thiago

    Dubravka Garner Tarkowski Alderete

    Hoping Villa get a CS against Everton at home.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.