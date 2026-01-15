Scout Reports

FPL new signings: Who is new Brentford forward Kaye Furo?

15 January 2026 31 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
16-goal Igor Thiago (£7.1m) isn’t half doing badly at Brentford – and now the Bees have secured the services of another forward to aid with the (long-term) goalscoring burden.

Keith Andrews’ side have snapped up teenage striker Kaye Furo from Club Brugge for a reported £8m.

Fear not, Thiago owners: this looks like one for the future.

THE MOVE IN QUOTES

“I’m a striker that is very fast, I like to attack. I also like to do everything in the air – nodding, jumping in the air, contesting with defenders. Speed and power.” – Kaye Furo, when asked to describe his playing style

 “Kaye is someone we have tracked for a while that we are really excited about bringing to the club.

“His attributes are ones that I like and feel we can develop within the environment we have created. I have no doubt he will be a big player for us.” – Keith Andrews

BRIEF HISTORY + PLAYING STATS

SeasonClubDivisionStarts
(sub apps)		GoalsAssists
2023/24Club NXTChallenger Pro League (Belgian 2nd tier)2 (12)02
2024/25Club NXTChallenger Pro League (Belgian 2nd tier)15 (3)80
2025/26Club NXTChallenger Pro League (Belgian 2nd tier)9 (0)00
2025/26Club BruggeJupiler Pro League (Belgian 1st tier)0 (5)10

A brief history indeed, as his senior career is still in its embryonic stage. In fact, he’s yet to make a single top-flight start.

Having graduated from the Club Brugge youth set-up, Furo has spent the bulk of his time in the Belgian second tier with Club NXT, the academy side of The Blue-Black.

2024/25 was his breakthrough campaign in the Challenger Pro League, with a goal arriving every 150 minutes. He also bagged two goals and an assist in five UEFA Youth League games.

And this season, the 6ft 3in prospect has stepped up more to the senior team.

He’s only featured as a substitute for Club Brugge, mind you. Furo bagged his one-and-only top-flight goal off the bench last month, making his UEFA Champions League debut as a second-half replacement against Arsenal in the same week.

The 18-year-old has played for the Belgian youth teams at every age group from under-15s upwards.

THOUGHTS

We like covering every key incoming in Scout Reports or transfer round-ups but this feels like a transfer more relevant to FPL 2026/27, maybe even 2027/28.

Brentford are savvy buyers in the transfer market, snapping up the likes of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) for pennies and selling them for big bucks.

And Furo – yet to be priced up by FPL – follows a well-worn path in joining the Bees from Club Brugge. That’s exactly what Igor Thiago did nearly two years ago.

So it’s a transfer worth paying attention to in the long term, given the west London side’s previous successes.

For now, though, he’ll likely have little impact on FPL.

Young players with a lot more senior experience, such as Kevin Schade (£7.1m – another January signing), have been eased into the first-team fray in the past. Rookie Brazilian winger Gustavo Nunes (£4.9m) is another example; even after his recovery from a long-term lay-off, he’s been handled carefully and still hasn’t started a Premier League game.

Furo is expected to be part of the first-team set-up and we may see the odd run-out off the bench. He’s certainly not lacking in confidence.

Even so, should Thiago ever be absent or need a rest (the next three-game week is in February and ends with a FA Cup fourth-round tie at non-league Macclesfield Town, which screams ‘Thiago breather’), we’d expect to see Schade, Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) or even Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.9m) up top before Furo gets the nod.

