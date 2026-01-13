Scout Notes

FPL notes: Ekitike fit, Thiago rest + more of Szoboszlai in defence

13 January 2026 73 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Liverpool rounded off the FA Cup third round with a 4-1 win over Barnsley on Monday night – and the return to fitness of Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) was the big Fantasy takeaway from Anfield.

Reflecting on that game, plus the weekend ties involving Brentford, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, it’s time for another Scout Notes.

With Football League clubs providing the opposition and rotation rife, these notes are as much about the wider talking points as the on-field action.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
LiverpoolBarnsley (h)4-1 winSzoboszlai, Frimpong, Wirtz, EkitikéMac Allister x2, Ekitiké, Wirtz
BrentfordSheffield Wednesday (a)2-0 winLewis-Potter, Jensen penJensen, Donovan
West Ham UnitedQueens Park Rangers (h)2-1 winSummerville, Castellanos Magassa, Summerville
Wolverhampton WanderersShrewsbury Town (h)6-1 winStrand Larsen x3, Arias,
Rodrigo Gomes, Arokodare		Hwang, Strand Larsen, Arias, Arokodare, Møller Wolfe

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW21’s starting XIPlayers who kept their
places (mins played)		Mins for
other players
Liverpool6Van Dijk (90), Szoboszlai (90), Gakpo (90), Mac Allister (88), Frimpong (60)Mamardashvili (90), Robertson (90), Jones (90), Ngumoha (73), Gomez (60), Chiesa (60), Konate (30), Wirtz (30), Ekitike (30), Gravenberch (17), Nyoni (2)
Brentford8Lewis-Potter (90), Jensen (89), Henry (80)Valdimarsson (90), Hickey (90), Pinnock (90), Damsgaard (90), Donovan (90), van den Berg (89), Nelson (70), Henderson (45), Janelt (45), Nunes (20), Arthur (10), Kayode (1), Konak (1)
West Ham United6Todibo (120), Bowen (120), Summerville (120), Castellanos (111), Mavropanos (45)Hermansen (120), Kilman (120), Potts (120), Wan-Bissaka (90), Mayers (90), Pablo (75), Magassa (70), Soucek (50), Walker-Peters (30), Scarles (30), Rodriguez (9)
Wolverhampton Wanderers5S Bueno (90), Krejci (90), Arias (84), Hwang (74), J Gomes (60), Tchatchoua (60)Johnstone (90), Doherty (90), Moller Wolfe (90), Andre (90), Strand Larsen (74), Mane (30), Rodrigo Gomes (30), Arokodare (16), Lopez (16), Lima (6)

LIVERPOOL

Ekitike fit

EKITIKE RETURNS – AND IS STRAIGHT ON THE SCORESHEET

Back just in time for a home match against Burnley…

Ekitike, the most-sold player of Gameweek 22 by some margin, reappeared as a substitute on Monday after a two-match absence.

Arne Slot introduced the French forward and Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) on the hour mark, the two going on to score and assist each other. Ekitike’s superb backheeled flick was curled in by the German midfielder, who repaid the favour by squaring for his fellow sub in injury time.

Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) had started the night up front, doing little to suggest Ekitike will struggle to reclaim his striker’s spot if he’s completely fit. Gakpo ended up playing up on both flanks in the closing stages, with Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m) withdrawn due to cramp.

MORE RIGHT-BACK RESPONSIBILITIES FOR SZOBOSZLAI?

The best player on the pitch for most of the game, and not for the first time this season, was Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m). His thunderbolt from distance opened the scoring, while he was one of the few Liverpool players who looked capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck. A 4-1 scoreline flattered the Reds, with those Ekitike and Wirtz goals adding gloss.

Szoboszlai is only human, though: a horrendous error from the Hungarian resulted in Barnsley reducing the arrears to 2-1.

While we can chalk that gaffe up to a one-off, of greater worry to his owners in FPL is the potential for him to resume right-back duties – at least part of the time – in the season run-in.

That’s because Conor Bradley (£5.0m) looks set to miss the rest of 2025/26 with a knee injury. While Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) is fit, he’s been carefully managed since his own return from a medium-term lay-off and he’s not going to start every match. Even when fit, you sense that Slot has his reservations about the Dutchman’s defensive abilities. He’s only started two league matches at right-back this season, indeed. Those shortcomings mightn’t be too exposed at home to Barnsley or Wolves (or in Gameweek 22 against Burnley), but will Slot start Frimpong in the back four against, for instance, Manchester City in Gameweek 25?

There’s always Joe Gomez (£4.9m), of course, and Szoboszlai owners will be hoping he stays fit to share the burden at right-back. Still, Slot acknowledged the possibility of his influential Hungarian international returning to full-back duties in the weeks and months ahead – and that’s indeed where he finished Monday’s match against the Tykes.

“It’s an enormous blow for him but as a result of that, it’s a big blow for us as well because I hope that you don’t think I would like to play Dominik Szoboszlai as a right full-back. Jeremie Frimpong has to play a lot of minutes, also comes back from an injury, has missed out on three or four months of a lot of playing time. I liked him again today, by the way, but I have to make sure he is able to play again at the weekend and then we go to Marseille and then we go to Bournemouth. It is nine games in January with six defenders available. I have to manage it in the right way and I have to give enormous compliments to the players that are fit that we are 11 games unbeaten.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

Frimpong did at least exhibit his undoubted attacking threat, scoring a cracker of his own.

BRENTFORD

THIAGO + SCHADE ABSENT

There was no Igor Thiago (£7.1m) as Brentford comfortably saw off troubled Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. In the absence of any telling post-match quotes from Keith Andrews, the presumption is a rest. Andrews said after the Sunderland game about “looking after him” and this being his first run of starting matches more than once a week, so the likelihood is that the Bees were wrapping their 16-goal striker up in cotton wool.

Kevin Schade (£7.1m) was also missing from the matchday squad as Andrews rotated eight of his Gameweek 21 starting XI in all.

‘OOP’ LEWIS-POTTER GOES UP FRONT

In the absence of Schade and Thiago, Andrews opted for Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.9m) up top.

Lewis-Potter has been playing ‘out of position’ (OOP) on the wing in recent weeks but this was a further step up, with the versatile FPL defender leading the line. He was on the scoresheet, too, nodding in Mathias Jensen‘s (£4.9m) free-kick. That was one of six attempts he had at Hillsborough, another of which hit the bar. An attempted lob and a header from a corner also drew fine saves.

The threat to Lewis-Potter is now the return of Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) from international duty. Dango is back from the Africa Cup of Nations after Burkina Faso’s elimination, and he’ll return to contention in Gameweek 22 after being given the weekend off.

Brentford’s momentum may ensure that Lewis-Potter keeps his place for now but those ‘OOP’ run-outs are likely on borrowed time.

JENSEN DEPUTISES ON PENS

One of Brentford’s stand-out players over the last month or so has been Jensen, whose form has largely kept Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) out of the side. It hasn’t translated into any attacking returns in FPL, and the underlying numbers have been middling (an expected goal involvement (xGI) of 1.90 since Gameweek 13).

Still, it’s sometimes nice to know who is where in the penalty-taking pecking order – and Jensen is at least in the mix when Thiago is out. The Danish midfielder scored superbly from the spot on Saturday after young winger Romelle Donovan (£4.4m) had been felled. Schade was also absent, of course; he had missed from the spot in Gameweek 3.

At the other end, the Bees were seldom troubled by their inexperienced hosts. Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) stepped back into the defence but still faces a fight to regain his place in the Premier League when the regulars return in Gameweek 22.

WEST HAM UNITED

TATY OFF THE MARK

One of West Ham United’s two new strikers is off the mark.

Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos (£5.5m) scored the extra-time winner on Saturday as an unconvincing West Ham squeaked past Championship side Queens Park Rangers to spare under-fire manager Nuno Espirito Santo further woe.

Taty and Pablo Felipe (£5.5m) both arrived in early January but it’s the former who has seen more action so far, starting in Gameweek 21 and then again against QPR. Pablo has only been a substitute to date.

Taty does play up top but he’s more of the Nick Woltemade-type (£7.3m), ie a link-up man rather than goal-hanger. Still, he was in the right place at the right time to nod in Crysencio Summerville‘s (£5.5m) cross, one of four attempts he registered against the second-tier side. While modest things are expected from the Argentine forward, he is one to monitor in FPL, especially at a time when many Fantasy managers are stripping money from their frontline.

On a quiet afternoon for Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m), Summerville was the brightest spark on the opposite flank. Drawing two superb saves out of the visiting goalkeeper, he was not to be denied when Soungoutou Magassa (£5.0m) slipped him in on goal just before half-time.

Really, though, this was a victory that barely papered over the cracks. The wait for a clean sheet under Nuno goes on, too: it’s now 17 matches without one since he took over.

PAQUETA EXIT-BOUND?

It’s not just Bournemouth where there may be a void to be filled on penalty-taking duties.

Rumours suggest that Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), the Hammers’ regular spot-kick taker, wants out at West Ham – although the Hammers are reluctant to sell. The Brazilian reportedly requested to be left out of Nuno’s squad on Sunday, with Flamengo circling.

Who is next in line? Other than Paqueta, Bowen (7/10 success rate) was the last player to take a competitive penalty for the Hammers, doing so last season. But both new strikers have some experience, with Taty (15/18) boasting the best record of the two (Pablo is 3/4).

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

MANE RESTED AS STRAND LARSEN BAGS A TREBLE

A sign of Mateus Mane‘s (£4.5m) growing importance that he was rested in the FA Cup? The budget forward, who has started Wolves’ last four league games and delivered three attacking returns in the process, was reduced to substitute duty as Rob Edwards’ slowly improving side breezed into round four.

There’s not a great deal anyone can take from the pummelling of a League Two side flirting with a drop to the National League but the 6-1 tonking of Shrewsbury Town at least continued a four-match unbeaten run.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m), who has played benchwarmer in the Premier League since Christmas, netted a hat-trick, although a 60-year-old Steve Bull would have fancied his chances of bagging a goal or two against the Shrews. Strand Larsen’s second goal, indeed, was passed straight to him by the Salop ‘keeper.

The Norwegian even assisted a goal for Jhon Arias (£4.9m), who has looked better lately in a deeper role. Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m), who is effectively keeping Strand Larsen out of the side, came off the bench to net, too.

price change predictions
73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. G0SS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    If I now own 4 man city players but dont make a transfer this gameweek, do all 4 of my city players play? The rules say I must transfer 1 out when I make my next transfer, but nothing about if I dont make a transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yeah they all play.

      Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      yes, u get to keep all 4 until u decide to make a transfer when you'll be forced to sell one

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes

      You can field all four

      Open Controls
  2. Lifeariley
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Correct - you can keep them until you make a transfer

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      What an odd thing to say in isolation.

      Open Controls
  3. riot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Ekitike isn't the most sold player, Foden is

    Open Controls
  4. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Wildcard

    Roefs Dubravka

    Timber Gabriel Cash (Alderete Munoz)

    Roger’s Bruno F Bruno G Rice (Wilson)

    Haaland Thiago Ekitika

    Anything to change

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Looks good. I’d at least consider Watkins. I’m also a little surprised palace players are being brought in, but I like Munoz if he’s actually fit. No Chelsea?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazzpfc
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Watkins in two weeks for Ekitika rather Watkins over Palmer more threat

        Sanchez in 3 weeks for Roefs maybe Enzo if he delivers for Bruno G

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Sounds good

          Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You could have a hard job finding a sub every week. Wilson, Rogers or Guimares presumably will alternate and could haul in any game.

      Open Controls
  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Best to bring in…Watkins (have Rogers) DCL or Thiago (not the best features)?
    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Or Wilson?

      Open Controls
      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        All are good picks. It’s impossible to choose the “right one.” Go with your gut. Some will blank and some will return in different gameweeks. Go with who you trust even if they blank 1-2 GWs

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Thiago for me. Season keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Hate to agree find myself agreeing you with Virg but you're right.

        Open Controls
      2. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Would Thiago have more points than Haaland if he was classified as a keeper?

        Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Two of those three should probably be in most squads with Haaland.

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    What do we think? Will Neale put Ekitike in the starting 11 in predicted line ups or will he sub on for the second time to build up fitness?

    Open Controls
    1. Lifeariley
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      What an odd thing to ask in isolation

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would've thought he'd be most likely to start and get hooked on the hour having bagged a brace.

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      If only there was a Liverpool fan on here that was obsessed with lineups and press conferences to help give you a steer.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think he will start.

        Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Ekitike to punish sellers.

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I like it when others are put in the punish cellar.

      Open Controls
  8. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Raya
    Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
    Cunha, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
    Ekitike, Haaland (c)

    Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

    5ft 0.9 itb

    Cunha to?

    A Bruno G
    B Gakpo
    C Enzo Fernandez

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Martoosa
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Play O’Reilly (MUN) or Andersen (LEE)?

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Andersen

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Defcon Andersen, City shaky at the back plus derby.

        Open Controls
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Cherki benched for two games in a row. :/

    Open Controls
    1. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Doku will be benched this weekend and we will see Cherki Foden Semenyo Haaland imo

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        I hope so.

        Open Controls
    2. Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Didn't he start the FA Cup game?

      Open Controls
  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Semenyo starts in a big game. Think Ill be keeping him.

    Open Controls
    1. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think Pep will play him in most PL games and give Doku the CL games with City comfortable within top 8

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not sure about comfortable. 3pts separate PSG in 3rd and Barcelona in 15th. City probably need to win both games left to be sure of top 8

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jealous you still have him

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I seriously doubt Pep views this as a big game. This is bad news for Foden, Semenyo and O'Reilly

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nonsense. Pep takes the cup games seriously and plays strong teams, especially in a SF.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          the least important game they will play in a long time.

          Open Controls
  12. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC chaps? 0.1 ITB.

    Sanchez,

    Gabriel, Timber, Frimpong

    Enzo, Mitoma, Rice, Wirtz

    Watkins, Ekiteke, Haaland

    Dubs, Wilson, Cash, Gudomonson

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Too much money in your 8th attacker.

      Rodgers over Watkins.

      Open Controls
  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Where is O'Reilly playing?

    BBC football have him at CDM.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      is there a chance pep is playing wing backs. otherwise probably silva sitting deepest with o'reilly and foden making up the midfield. i dont know if alleyne can fill in at cdm

      Open Controls
  14. F4L
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    is rodri struggling again with injury?

    Open Controls
  15. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    52 mins ago

    Feel really uneasy about owning O'Reilly and Foden for the next two. O'Reilly I can bench vs Utd, but he's a player i really need a start from for Wolves.

    Open Controls
  16. Mayor of Flair
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Cherki a good option on a WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Tricky one. I brought him in on my WC last week and not sure if he will be Pepped this weekend. He could also easily start and haul.

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        He defo passed the eye test. They seem better without him. Maybe not explosive.

        Open Controls
        1. Mayor of Flair
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          *better WITH him

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          It seems crazy not to start him. He's the most creative player city have right now.

          Open Controls
    2. yakirh
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I can't wait to sell him...
      Do you think he start vs UTD? Vs Wolves?

      The biggest probelm is that Semenyo can't play champions league, I feel like this is horrible news for Cherki, maybe even Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good point

        Open Controls
      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Semenyo cant play Champions League for now but I think the squads can be changed after group stage ends

        Open Controls
        1. yakirh
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I was talking about GW22 and GW23 only.
          In GW 24 we have a huge fixtures swing anyway.

          I'm very confused regarding City midfielders in the next 2 GWs

          Open Controls
  17. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    51 mins ago

    For some reason, I think Semenyo is going to be more nailed on than people expect

    Open Controls
    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah, its going to be foden, doku and semenyo for the wing spots and semenyo is better than doku

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I reckon he's on the bench this weekend, and then comes on second half for whoever isn't pulling their weight.

      Open Controls
  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Does this lineup mean Cherki starts at the weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      I reckon he will, but who knows with Pep.

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      More likely if they lose which I think they will.

      Open Controls
  19. Leo14CFC
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Was Palmer in training today ? I’ve wildcarded and he looks like he’s injured AGAIN

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      If he's injured who would you get as his replacement?
      Can't get Foden/Semenyo because of 3 City.

      Open Controls
      1. Leo14CFC
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Might get rogers , best fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. Lifeariley
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Could be wrong but from what Rosenior said it sounded more like the injury he's been carrying rather than a new one

      Open Controls
      1. Leo14CFC
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Time and time again I did I won’t buy palmer this year as he’s finished and never listen , stupid !

        Open Controls
    3. Lifeariley
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      @Gudjohnsen like Leo says Rogers, Bruno F or Enzo if you still want Chelsea

      Open Controls
  20. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Fabio Silva is some sort of money laundering tool. How has he ended up starting for Dortmund....

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not sure what Wolves were doing with him, probably too young to come to the Premier League when he did but hes looked half decent when I've seen Dortmund games albeit normally coming off the bench

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.