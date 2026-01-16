Dewsbury-Hall, Keane, Grealish: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 22

Michael Keane serves game two of a three-match suspension, but Jack Grealish is available after his one-match ban was fulfilled in last weekend’s FA Cup third round.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, David Moyes says he isn’t expecting anyone back from injury in Gameweek 22. However, Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) are getting closer.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 22

“Probably not, no. There’s one to two [who are] back on the grass but I don’t think they’re available for this weekend.” – David Moyes on whether he was expecting back for Gameweek 22

“Both Jarrad [Branthwaite] and Seamus [Coleman] have been back on the grass. They’ve been getting involved with training. Good to get Jarrad back, good to get Seamus back, as well. They’re back in amongst it.” – David Moyes

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) and Tim Iroegbunam (knock) are also out.

“No [timeline], they’re getting closer but they’re not training yet.” – David Moyes on Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz and Iroegbunam

Furthermore, Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.