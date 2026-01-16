Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 22 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Gameweek 21 is one to forget. A costly Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) error, a missed penalty from Enzo Le Fée (£4.9m), and big returns from popular picks Bruno Guimarães (£7.2m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m) combined to inflict a heavy red arrow, dropping my overall rank to 45k.

GAMEWEEK 22 TEAM REVEAL