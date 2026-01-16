UCL Fantasy: Matchday 7 best Wildcard team

In this article, we build the best Wildcard team for UCL Fantasy Matchday 7, focusing on teams with strong clean-sheet potential, premium attackers in form and value picks who can help unlock the biggest hitters as the race to the knockout rounds intensifies.

MATCHDAY 7 WILDCARD

GOALKEEPERS

Pushing funds towards attacking assets could be a smart move ahead of the final stretch. With that in mind Villarreal’s Luiz Junior (€3.8m) could be a great enabler with Ajax and Leverkusen next up.

You could pair Junior up with Barcelona’s Joan Garcia (€4.4m), who continues to start for the Catalans. The Spanish side have to very appealing fixtures next up, so he could be a solid option if choosing cheap.

DEFENDERS

Real Madrid face two reasonably good fixtures from a defensive perspective, and their cheapest and most reliable option for minutes is Dean Huijsen (€4.4m).

Talking of cheap options, Alessandro Buongiorno (€3.8m) is one of the lowest costing assets in the game. Napoli have a great fixture next and managers could then look to bench him in Matchday 8.

Waldemar Anton (€4.1m) is another player who fits our defensive structure. Dortmund have a mixed schedule coming up, but have shown they can keep clean sheets in tough matches historically. Once again, UCL managers could then place Anton on the bench in the final round if needed.

Atalanta face Athletic Club and USG in the final two League Phase rounds, which present good opportunities to keep clean sheets. Centre-back Giorgio Scalvini (€4.4m) is one of their cheapest and most reliable picks in terms of gametime.

Owning one premium defender could be helpful. No-one stands out more than Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.1m). The Spaniard takes a share of penalties, and has returned in every one of his previous three UCL games.

MIDFIELDERS

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back after some questionable performances, starting with a game against Pafos at home. With Cole Palmer managing a thigh issue, the safest route into the attack could be Enzo Fernandez (€6.6m), who returned against Barcelona in Matchday 6.

Fixtures against Slavia Praha and Copenhagen are difficult to ignore from an attacking perspective. Lamine Yamal’s Matchday 7 suspension gives teammate Raphinha (€9.3m) the edge. The Brazilian has been their most explosive player in terms of goal contributions as of late.

Another side who face two poor defences in Matchday 7 and 8 is Bayern. Not many midfielders have managed more than Michael Olise’ (€8.2m) 19 domestic league attacking returns so far, so he could have huge potential ahead.

Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray are up next for Manchester City, who continue to impress in attack. One of their most effective midfielders is of course Phil Foden (€8m) who has produced two goals, one assist, and two player of the match awards in his five CL outings.

Finding nicely priced midfielders like Kenan Yildiz (€6.7m) helps to enable a pricey frontline. Juventus come up against Benfica and Monaco who have been hit and miss at the back, and Yildiz has been the Italian sides standout attacker this campaign.

FORWARDS

Two good fixtures ahead makes Erling Haaland (€10.7m) difficult to exclude. The Norwegian has scored in all but one of his Champions League matches, which makes him an ideal captain moving forward.

After a difficult Matchday 6 and 7, Bayern are back facing teams UCL Fantasy managers should look to target. Completing the deadly Bayern attacking duo is penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.8m) who has already produced 20 Bundesliga goals this season.

Completing the frontline and premium trio, Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) comes in. The Frenchman has been in excellent form both domestically and in Europe, so going without him could become an issue for rank and mini-league position.