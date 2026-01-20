UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: Best Wildcard team

In this article, we build the best Wildcard team for UCL Fantasy Matchday 7, focusing on teams with strong clean-sheet potential, premium attackers in form and value picks who can help unlock the biggest hitters as the race to the knockout rounds intensifies.

MATCHDAY 7 WILDCARD

GOALKEEPERS

Pushing funds towards attacking assets could be a smart move ahead of the final stretch. With that in mind Villarreal’s Luiz Junior (€3.8m) could be a great enabler with Ajax and Leverkusen next up.

You could pair Junior up with Barcelona’s Joan Garcia (€4.4m), who continues to start for the Catalans. The Spanish side have to very appealing fixtures next up, so he could be a solid option if choosing cheap.

DEFENDERS

Real Madrid face two reasonably good fixtures from a defensive perspective, and their cheapest and most reliable option for minutes is Dean Huijsen (€4.4m).

Club Brugge have two favourable fixtures ahead, so buying into their defence, especially with Kairat up next, could be a wise move. Joel Ordonez (€4m) is one of their most reliable options at the back, and comes in extremely cheap.

Talking of a side with good fixtures, Juventus also appeal. The Italian side host Benfica, then take a trip to face Monaco, and their standout pick is centre-back Pierre Kalulu (€4.5m).

Owning one premium defender could be helpful. No-one stands out more than Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.1m). The Spaniard takes a share of penalties, and has returned in every one of his previous three UCL games.

Arsenal have shipped just one goal in the current campaign, so owning one of their defenders makes sense. The best of the bunch is of course centre-back and goal threat Gabriel (€5.7m) who recently scored back-to-back goals in the Champions League.

MIDFIELDERS

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back after some questionable performances, starting with a game against Pafos at home. With Cole Palmer managing a thigh issue, the safest route into the attack could be Enzo Fernandez (€6.6m), who returned against Barcelona in Matchday 6.

Fixtures against Slavia Praha and Copenhagen are difficult to ignore from an attacking perspective. Lamine Yamal’s Matchday 7 suspension gives teammate Raphinha (€9.3m) the edge. The Brazilian has been their most explosive player in terms of goal contributions as of late.

Another side who face two poor defences in Matchday 7 and 8 is Bayern. Not many midfielders have managed more than Michael Olise’ (€8.2m) 19 domestic league attacking returns so far, so he could have huge potential ahead.

Finding nicely priced midfielders like Kenan Yildiz (€6.7m) helps to enable a pricey frontline. Juventus come up against Benfica and Monaco who have been hit and miss at the back, and Yildiz has been the Italian sides standout attacker this campaign.

An opening fixture this week makes the Club Brugge attackers more appealing than usual. It also helps that they are very cheap. Hans Vanaken (€5.3m) is one of their most impactful attackers, and has shown that already this season.

FORWARDS

Two good fixtures ahead makes Erling Haaland (€10.7m) difficult to exclude. The Norwegian has scored in all but one of his Champions League matches, which makes him an ideal captain moving forward.

After a difficult Matchday 6 and 7, Bayern are back facing teams UCL Fantasy managers should look to target. Completing the deadly Bayern attacking duo is penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.8m) who has already produced 20 Bundesliga goals this season.

Completing the frontline and premium trio, Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) comes in. The Frenchman has been in excellent form both domestically and in Europe, so going without him could become an issue for rank and mini-league position.

For those not convinced by Haaland’s or Mbappe’s minutes this week, then PSG’s Ousmane Dembele (€9.9m) is another excellent option.