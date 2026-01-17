AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 7: Team reveals

The final round of the AFCON Fantasy game is upon us, with Gameweek 7 marking the last opportunity for managers to climb the rankings.

With nothing left to save and every decision now crucial, our experts reveal their final team selections, transfer plans and captaincy calls as they prepare for one last push before the tournament comes to a close.

NOTES

This is my current set-up before transfers. I have a couple of issues here, but my priority will be to stack up on a defence. Last time out I bulked up on the Senegal and Morocco defence and that worked. Well, it would have worked better if Koulibaly didn’t get injured, so he’s out of the final.

My plan is to stack up on the Morocco defence, five defensive players with captaincy could give me six returns. This is one of the best and most effective ways to gain rank in latter stages of competitions.

We also get the line-ups for the third-placed play-off game. I’m expecting rotation so we could get to take some cheap punts. Those line-ups will be key!

Good luck!

NOTES

For the final Gameweek, with four free transfers available, my focus shifts towards the third-place play-off, where we will have confirmed line-ups before the deadline. Finals are often tight and low-scoring, so moving away from attackers involved in that match to target the other fixture feels like a sensible approach.

As a result, Ayoub El Kaabi and Nicolas Jackson could make way for attacking options from Nigeria and Egypt. Rotation remains a possibility in the third-place play-off, so any final decisions will depend on the confirmed team news.

NOTES

There are not many transfers required this week, with the same four teams involved as last Gameweek. My focus is on investing in Egypt’s premium midfielders, hoping they can deliver an attacking return on the biggest stage.

I also like Nicolas Jackson , who could seize his moment and find the net in the AFCON final. Transfers may still change if further information emerges on certain players, but for now, that is the plan.

NOTES

The final round of what has been a brilliant tournament is here. From a fantasy perspective, my team sits comfortably inside the top 1k and is pushing hard for a top 500 finish.

My planned transfers see Abdoulaye Seck, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye out for Nayef Aguerd, Bruno Onyemaechi and Elias Achour .

and out for and . That said, any potential rotation from Egypt or Nigeria could yet force late changes.

NOTES