AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 7: Team reveals

The final round of the AFCON Fantasy game is upon us, with Gameweek 7 marking the last opportunity for managers to climb the rankings.
With nothing left to save and every decision now crucial, our experts reveal their final team selections, transfer plans and captaincy calls as they prepare for one last push before the tournament comes to a close.
@FPLReaction
NOTES
- This is my current set-up before transfers. I have a couple of issues here, but my priority will be to stack up on a defence. Last time out I bulked up on the Senegal and Morocco defence and that worked. Well, it would have worked better if Koulibaly didn’t get injured, so he’s out of the final.
- My plan is to stack up on the Morocco defence, five defensive players with captaincy could give me six returns. This is one of the best and most effective ways to gain rank in latter stages of competitions.
- We also get the line-ups for the third-placed play-off game. I’m expecting rotation so we could get to take some cheap punts. Those line-ups will be key!
- Good luck!
@Cosminalx5
NOTES
- For the final Gameweek, with four free transfers available, my focus shifts towards the third-place play-off, where we will have confirmed line-ups before the deadline. Finals are often tight and low-scoring, so moving away from attackers involved in that match to target the other fixture feels like a sensible approach.
- As a result, Ayoub El Kaabi and Nicolas Jackson could make way for attacking options from Nigeria and Egypt. Rotation remains a possibility in the third-place play-off, so any final decisions will depend on the confirmed team news.
@FPL_Maxime
NOTES
- There are not many transfers required this week, with the same four teams involved as last Gameweek. My focus is on investing in Egypt’s premium midfielders, hoping they can deliver an attacking return on the biggest stage.
- I also like Nicolas Jackson, who could seize his moment and find the net in the AFCON final. Transfers may still change if further information emerges on certain players, but for now, that is the plan.
- Good luck to everyone for the final round.
@BenZik0
NOTES
- The final round of what has been a brilliant tournament is here. From a fantasy perspective, my team sits comfortably inside the top 1k and is pushing hard for a top 500 finish.
- My planned transfers see Abdoulaye Seck, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye out for Nayef Aguerd, Bruno Onyemaechi and Elias Achour.
- That said, any potential rotation from Egypt or Nigeria could yet force late changes.
@FantasyHalf
NOTES
- Looking ahead to the third-place play-off and the final, I am expecting heavy rotation in the first match. If key players such as Mohamed Salah or Victor Osimhen fail to start, I will switch to confirmed starters instead.
- My remaining two transfers will follow a similar approach, moving out the most expensive rotated players for new starters. I will then use my seven finalists to cover any gaps the following day, once the line-ups are confirmed.
- It has been a brilliant tournament once again, and a huge thank you for having me back as an AFCON expert. Hopefully, a top 500 finish can round it all off.