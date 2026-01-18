Wolves v Newcastle team news: Woltemade starts, Miley benched

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Newcastle United in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Rob Edwards’ team have been much more solid recently, going unbeaten in three league matches, but face a tough test against Newcastle, who have won three in a row.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Eddie Howe makes four changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Nick Woltemade are handed starts.

Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa are subs, while Jacob Murphy misses out due to injury.

Edwards makes five changes to the Wolves side that beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, but just one compared to Gameweek 21.

Andre is the new addition in central midfield, probably to help combat Newcastle’s physicality in the engine room, with Jhon Arias dropping to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, J Gomes, Andre, Mane, H Bueno, Arokodare, Hwang

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Agbadou, Lima, R Gomes, Lopez

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, B Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Wissa, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Miley

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: