Dugout Discussion

Wolves v Newcastle team news: Woltemade starts, Miley benched

18 January 2026 270 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Wolverhampton Wanderers face Newcastle United in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Rob Edwards’ team have been much more solid recently, going unbeaten in three league matches, but face a tough test against Newcastle, who have won three in a row.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Eddie Howe makes four changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Nick Woltemade are handed starts.

Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa are subs, while Jacob Murphy misses out due to injury.

Edwards makes five changes to the Wolves side that beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, but just one compared to Gameweek 21.

Andre is the new addition in central midfield, probably to help combat Newcastle’s physicality in the engine room, with Jhon Arias dropping to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, J Gomes, Andre, Mane, H Bueno, Arokodare, Hwang

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Agbadou, Lima, R Gomes, Lopez

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, B Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Wissa, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Miley

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Wolves fans not happy with the 6 mins added on

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      It could well benefit them!

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    So sick off watching teams trying to walk the ball in to the net... Newcastle player just had a great ball set up for him right outside the box to just shot, but nope. He tried to take the ball and dribble past 4 Wolves just standing right infront of him. Such stupid decisions being made and so boring to watch.

    Open Controls
  3. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Villa's run of fixtures from GW24 to GW36 is so great. Anyone considering bringing Watkins in?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Probably done with his "turquoise" patch.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Already got him.

      Already got him.
    3. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Haaland's fixtures are not that great between GW24 and GW33. Very risky to go without Erling, though.

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      o/

      o/
    5. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maybe. Need to acquire some transfers first.

      Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    cheers ref for no yellow there

    Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    This is definitely not the week for midfielders and forwards. Watkins blank incoming.

    Open Controls
  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Oh Bruno 🙁

    Oh Bruno 🙁
  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    damn bruno g with the chance

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Such a poor shot in the end. Mishit completely

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      started out wide / than got wider

      Open Controls
  8. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Holy diver.

    Bruno G. more on the ground than touching the ball.

    Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    FT

    FT
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bruno G close to winning it at the end.

    Open Controls
  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Don't know why I bother asking advice here. It's almost always wrong 😆 Maybe useful to know what to do? :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      57 mins ago

      What did RMT suggest?
      Had Hall way ahead of Mukiele when I picked mine.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hall over Mukiele would work make sense. Late CS odds actually favoured Sunderland CS by a tiny margin.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Thiaw over Sunderland def makes sense too then. Mukiele has defcon, Ald less so.

          Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      That's because about 75% of FPL is luck.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        51 mins ago

        82%

        82%
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah, could be closer to that.

          Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        95%

        95%
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ha!

          Ha!
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        50% you're right!

        50% you're right!
    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Do these oppsite, worked for me at the start of the season, when I bothered asking.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I do actually find the opposite of what the majority say here tends to be the correct choice.

        Not sure if that says something about the variance in outcomes this season or worse decisioning.

        I do also find myself asking here far less too.

        Open Controls
    4. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Telling you to play the defender with the higher CS odds is wrong advice? Interesting definition of "wrong".

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Wrong as in the result, so not that weird a definition.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Judging the "correctness" of an advice by data we don't know at the time of giving said advice is definitely weird. If someone told you to bench Haaland and captain Sanchez, would that have been correct advice?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Feels like you are annoyed at the statement in my original post that is factually just correct based on the outcome. Can't really say anything more or argue against it as would be lying lol.

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Sure, just make sure you ask a crystalgazer next time.

              Open Controls
    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      what a strange post...

      Open Controls
  12. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    One last gameweek with Saka & Bruno G. Rice & Bruno F will surely replace them in GW24!

    Open Controls
  13. Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    Finally Bruno G owners don't get a load of flukey points.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      just now

      As a new owner i am not thrilled

      Open Controls
  14. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Gabriel Chalobah and Thiaw saving my GW

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gabriel is irrelevant. I got the first 2 too , pope and, gudmonnsen off the bench

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyTony
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sounds jammy

        Sounds jammy
  15. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Rage transferred out Gordon to Enzo.

    Tired of his output the last 5 gws. Huge mistake going him over Bruno G

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      Might get another week in mine.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah I have had enough, can't keep on giving him games after games when he has done nothing. I know he can do well in the upcoming games but I would rather have Enzo who is arguably the best Chelsea player in the last few months.

        Open Controls
    2. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Unlucky man. S*** happens. On a side note, Szob becomes Enzo soon for me I reckon. Already have Palmer. Sick of Phil so raged him out for Bruno F

      Open Controls
  16. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Thiaw lad. Good work. Rogers brace and Verb pen save tomorrow please.

    Open Controls
  17. bring_on _the_fantasy
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Sanchez my highest scorer this week lol!

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Alexis?

      Alexis?
      1. bring_on _the_fantasy
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Those were the days!

        Open Controls
  18. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Damn. A pope 3rd save would have meant atleast 3 more pts.

    Open Controls
  19. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Not a single attacking return yet but still got Rogers and the aggressive Van Hecke to go!

    Open Controls
    1. Rwilliams90
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Same. God help us.

      Same. God help us.
    2. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Same here with Rogers and Watkins left. Atleast 3 cs

      Open Controls
  20. Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    Could do with Van Hecke picking up some kind of virus and Dorgu coming in.

    Open Controls
  21. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Gordon has to go. Ideally would go Rice. But will have Saka, Rice, Gabriel and Bruno F next week all playing each other.

    Not nearly a bad thing but unlikely to be a goalfest with Arteta! Could go with Enzo I guess, even though it’s against every bone in my body. So was getting BrunoG though and that ended well.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Enzo is not the shiny pick, but those upcoming games are not bad for a haul or 2. Can't see another better option bar Bruno F. Palmer is also good but expensive.

      Open Controls
  22. Ludde
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    WC this squad in GW24? I have only 1 transfer this week and 6.0 ITB.
    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber VVD Andersen Heaven
    Foden Enzo Wilson Szobo King
    Haaland Thiago Mane

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      No. Save this gw and bring in Bruno F for gw24.

      Open Controls
      1. Ludde
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Sell Foden I guess for Bruno?

        Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      No need. You have all the important players already. King > Bruno F this week or next.

      Open Controls
  23. JBG
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Rogers time to shine(blank and probably get a YC).

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rogers is either 2 pointer or 15 pointer. Nothing in between.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Except when he got

        5
        6
        7
        5
        5

        Points

        Open Controls
  24. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who goes for Guehi?
    O'Reilly or Thiaw?

    Ignore this week's points obviously as they are banked.

    Thiaw looks like harder fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep the starter.

      Keep the starter.
  25. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best league in the world

    Open Controls
  26. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    I knew he was was going to say "telepathic-ness" there.

    Open Controls
  27. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    2FTs,

    A) Saka/Foden to Rice and Bruno F
    B) Get Semenyo instead of Bruno F this GW and roll a FT

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Team is:
      Pope
      Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
      Rogers, Wilson, Saka, Foden
      Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

      Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, King

      0.5 in the bank

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      A for me

      A for me
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      35 mins ago

      If B, what's the 24 plan?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Maby downgrade forward to get Bruno F, but see it’s getting difficult. Might just get Bruno now.
        Could also keep Saka and downgrade Raul to Mane or Kroupji to afford Foden to Bruno F

        Open Controls
  28. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Watkins haul incoming...

    Open Controls
  29. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    33 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/18/aston-villa-v-everton-team-news-martinez-buendia-start

    Open Controls

