Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 26 Scout Squad

In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 25 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

All 24 teams across League One and Two play twice this week, so that’s where our experts’ focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 26

﻿ JACK MERLIN LOUIS DANNY GK Jake Eastwood Jake Eastwood Jake Eastwood Jake Eastwood GK Craig MacGillivray George Wickens Matt Young Craig MacGillivray GK George Wickens Cameron Dawson Craig MacGillivray Grant Smith DEF Jack Sanders Jack Sanders Jack Sanders Jack Sanders DEF Adam Senior Adam Senior Omar Sowunmi Adam Senior DEF Sonny Bradley Luke Garbett Liam Bennett Evan Weir MID Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing MID Amario Cozier-Duberry Josh Sheehan Kelly N’Mai Oliver Norwood MID Ben Wiles Ben Wiles Oliver Norwood Fred Onyedinma FWD Yousef Salech Yousef Salech Yousef Salech Daniel Kanu FWD Lorent Tolaj Daniel Udoh Daniel Udoh Callum Patterson FWD Daniel Udoh Aaron Collins Asley Fletcher Daniel Udoh CLUB MK Dons MK Dons Cambridge United Walsall CLUB Salford City Bolton Wanderers MK Dons MK Dons CLUB Cambridge United Cambridge United Lincoln City Cambridge United CLUB Cardiff City Salford City Bromley Salford City

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Jake Eastwood continues to stand out as a strong option this week. He benefits from two favourable fixtures, plays behind one of the best defences in the league, and faces opponents who create very little going forward.

Clean-sheet potential also looks promising for Craig MacGillivray, who meets two sides struggling for attacking output. The fixtures suit him well and place him firmly in contention.

Another reliable option comes in the form of George Wickens. If you trust Lincoln’s defensive structure, he offers solid value between the sticks with realistic clean-sheet potential across the double.

DEFENDERS

Jack Sanders shapes up as an excellent defensive pick. He combines clean-sheet potential with strong bonus output and remains a consistent goal threat.

The same applies to Sonny Bradley, who continues to deliver at both ends of the pitch. His aerial presence keeps his attacking ceiling high in favourable fixtures.

Returning to action this week, Barnet’s Adam Senior also deserves attention. He offers genuine attacking upside while playing in a setup capable of delivering clean sheets.

MIDFIELDERS

Double home fixtures make Lewis Wing one of the standout midfield options. With two favourable matchups against weaker opposition, he carries strong potential for returns.

Despite recent blanks, Amario Cozier-Duberry remains a dangerous pick. The fixtures favour attacking players, and his explosiveness means he could easily punish any hesitation.

Settling well into life at MK Dons, Ben Wiles continues to impress. Expected to see strong minutes, he offers steady goal threat and the potential to tick along with consistent returns.

FORWARD

Form and fixtures align nicely for Yousef Salech. With two matches against struggling defences, he has the ceiling to deliver a significant haul.

Similar upside exists with Plymouth’s Lorent Tolaj, who also benefits from favourable fixtures and remains heavily involved in the final third.

Another forward worth considering is Salford City’s Daniel Udoh, who faces encouraging attacking matchups and offers reliable minutes up front.

TEAM PICKS

MK Dons, Salford City, Cambridge United, and Cardiff City all stand out as excellent team selections this week. Each side benefits from strong fixtures and carries clear double-gameweek upside.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Jake Eastwood stands out as the top goalkeeper in your squad. Cambridge defend extremely well at League Two level. They limit shots and restrict high-quality chances. The fixtures boost his clean-sheet potential even further. He also adds reliable bonus upside, which keeps him among the elite options again this week.

George Wickens offers another strong alternative. Lincoln City defend well as a unit. Wickens regularly collects appearance and save points. The fixtures look excellent, which makes him difficult to ignore.

Cameron Dawson serves more as a depth option, but the context raises his appeal. Rotherham need wins to avoid relegation. That urgency should lift their intensity. They perform far better at home, and the fixtures suit. Dawson can still deliver, especially against low-volume attacking sides.

DEFENDERS

Jack Sanders is the standout defender option in the MK Dons backline. Two home fixtures make him a very good option, along with his ability to pick up points via defensive actions.

Adam Senior is back this week, so a double Gameweek for Barnet immediately makes him an excellent option. He has shown his attacking threat all season, so hopefully we see that this week.

Salford City are another side with two good home fixtures, making their defence appealing. With Oluwo out, Luke Garbett should be the next best option in defence.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing acts as a true talisman and takes penalties. Wing drives everything going forward. He ranks among the most effective midfielders in the league. Strong fixtures give him both elite consistency and a high ceiling.

Josh Sheehan has emerged as Bolton’s most reliable midfielder. He plays 90 minutes most weeks. He collects points through passing, minutes, and bonus. Sheehan also chips in with occasional attacking returns. That role gives him a strong floor and steady output.

Ben Wiles arrives as MK Dons’ newest signing from Huddersfield. Wiles brings proven quality for this level. He times late runs into the box well. He carries genuine goal threat from midfield. With strong minutes expected, he could become a major difference-maker.

FORWARDS

Yousef Salech arrives in excellent form and offers one of the highest ceilings in your squad. Cardiff recently rewarded him with a new contract. That move underlines his importance. He leads the line, takes penalties, and acts as the focal point of their attack. Against weak defences, he carries serious haul potential. With Cardiff pushing toward promotion, his minutes and motivation look secure.

Daniel Udoh also stands out with strong attacking fixtures. Since Salford added Kelly N’Mai, they now rank alongside MK Dons as the division’s most dangerous attacking side. Udoh takes penalties and plays 90 minutes. His physical presence and box involvement give him an edge among forward options this week.

Aaron Collins offers a strong under-the-radar route. MK Dons continue to create chances in volume. Collins benefits heavily from that supply. He has returned well from injury and plays with confidence. His finishing keeps him a constant threat, especially in matches where MK Dons dominate possession.

TEAM PICKS

MK Dons rate as the strongest team pick this week. They offer attacking and defensive upside.

Salford City and Cambridge United also appeal. Both sides combine strong fixtures with balanced clean-sheet and goal potential.

Bolton Wanderers add depth and upside. They suit matches where they control possession and sustain pressure.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Jake Eastwood stands out strongly this week. He benefits from two home fixtures and already has nine clean sheets to his name this season, making him one of the safest options available.

Another appealing pick is Craig MacGillivray, who plays twice at home against sides that have struggled badly on their travels. The setup gives him clear clean-sheet potential.

Consistency also keeps Grant Smith firmly in the conversation. He has recorded nine clean sheets so far and, with two home matches this week, looks well placed to add to that total.

DEFENDERS

Strong bonus output makes Jack Sanders a standout defensive option. Two home fixtures against struggling opponents only strengthen his appeal.

The same applies to Adam Senior, who also plays twice at home. Averaging over six points per match and posting excellent bonus numbers, he offers both security and upside.

Set-piece responsibility increases the appeal of Evan Weir. With five goal contributions already this season, he carries genuine attacking threat alongside solid baseline points.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing should be firmly on every shortlist. He currently leads all midfielders for points and combines attacking output with strong interception numbers.

Coming off a 12-point haul, Oliver Norwood also stands out. His five interceptions last round highlight his baseline potential, and both fixtures this week suit his playing style perfectly.

Recent form makes Fred Onyedinma impossible to ignore. With seven goals and five assists to his name and now operating in a centre-forward role, his upside is significant.

MIDFIELDERS

Goals continue to arrive for Daniel Kanu, who already has 11 this season. Two home fixtures give him an excellent platform to add to that tally.

Creativity and end product combine well for Callum Paterson, who has registered 17 goal contributions so far. Facing two sides hovering just above the relegation zone, the fixtures look very inviting.

Another strong all-round option is Daniel Udoh. With eight goals and nine assists this campaign, he arrives in Gameweek 26 with two home matches against defences that regularly concede on the road.

TEAM PICKS

Walsall stand out with two home fixtures against struggling opposition and carry strong upside.

MK Dons continue to tick along nicely in fifth place and still look capable of hitting a higher level. At least one win this week feels very achievable.

Cambridge United also benefit from two home matches and favourable fixtures, placing them firmly on the radar.

Finally, Salford City cannot be overlooked. They remain unbeaten in eight matches and once again hold home advantage twice, making them a strong team selection.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Cambridge United’s defence has been fantastic at home this season, so Jake Eastwood should be a shoo-in. I also think Salford City’s Matt Young and MK Dons’ Craig MacGillivray have good clean sheet potential this week.

DEFENDERS

Two nice fixtures for MK make Jack Sanders a brilliant option; he’s been fantastic all season.

Bromley’s Omar Sowunmi will probably go under the radar this week, even playing for the best team in the league. He has both clean sheet and attacking potential.

I’d also back Cambridge United’s Liam Bennett, who plays for an elite defence.

MIDFIELDERS

Two home matches for Reading make Lewis Wing an essential this week. Not many can doubt that, I think.

Salford City have been in good form, so two home clashes for Kelly N’Mai could see him add to his impressive recent output.

I don’t trust the Cardiff City backline, so Oliver Norwood becomes a much more appealing option to me. He could do well this week, that’s for sure.

FORWARDS

Whilst I’m not keen on the Cardiff City defence, their attack is a different story. I think the best striker this week across the board is Yousef Salech, who recently signed a new contract with the Bluebirds.

90-minute man Daniel Udoh feels like one of the best forwards in the game to pick. Two good fixtures and good gametime make him difficult to ignore.

Blackpool’s Ashley Fletcher has also been in fantastic form as of late.

TEAM PICKS

Cambridge United’s elite home form makes them the best team pick this week, in my opinion. Although less consistent, I’d also back MK Dons for their games.

Lincoln City’s form makes them a great pick, whilst league leaders Bromley shouldn’t go under the radar either.