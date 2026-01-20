Scout Notes

FPL notes: Tavernier injury latest + £4.8m forward nets

20 January 2026 68 comments
Two sides that looked fairly evenly matched on paper couldn’t be separated in the Monday night game – but only after a superb stoppage-time bicycle kick from teenage striker Charalampos Kostoulas (£4.8m).

Bournemouth’s injury worries were heightened, meanwhile, after their own goalscorer, Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) hobbled off.

Here are our Scout Notes from the final fixture of Gameweek 22.

TAVERNIER ON PENS – BUT NOW ON THE INJURY LIST

As suspected, Tavernier inherited penalty-taking duties after the exit of Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) and the serious injury sustained by Justin Kluivert (£7.0m).

He stepped up to convert from the spot in the first half of Monday’s game after Amine Adli (£5.4m) was adjudged by the VAR to have been fouled.

But just when FPL managers were getting interested, injury struck.

Tavernier pulled up with a hamstring issue in the second half, signalling to the bench immediately. He came off shortly after.

Andoni Iraola sounded downbeat after full-time.

“He is injured. It’s not a big surprise in the sense that Tavernier has had to play everything in this vicious schedule.

“At the end, he has felt his hammy and he will be out for some time.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

SUB-£5.0M FORWARD NO.1

Iraola told BBC Solent Sport that there was “no chance” of getting anyone back for Gameweek 23. That presumably means David Brooks (£5.0m) will miss out again, then, along with myriad others, including Tavernier.

That bodes well for Junior Kroupi‘s (£4.6m) short-term game-time, although how effective an attacking force the Cherries can be with so many out is another question.

Kroupi made his second successive Premier League start, and his third in all competitions, on Monday. Again lining up in the ’10’, he got through 72 minutes at the Amex.

It should be noted, however, that Bournemouth are trying to add to their squad in the January transfer market.

“We are in a very, very delicate situation. The players we have need help and the club know that too. They are trying everything to make signings and I’m sure that they will come.” – Andoni Iraola

The Cherries are targeting young Brazilian winger Rayan, while a deal to sign central midfielder Alex Toth is imminent. Neither is a natural ’10’ but, for instance, Toth as an extra option in the engine room would maybe allow Alex Scott (£5.0m) to play in a more advanced role.

It’s one to monitor in the remaining fortnight of the transfer window.

And if you didn’t catch the Bournemouth Echo’s chat with Iraola on Kroupi, it’s worth reading. The Cherries boss hailed the budget forward’s defensive improvements in the ’10’ role but said “he is going to be a number nine”, hinting with the following statement that he’d ideally like to use Kroupi as relief for Evanilison (£7.0m) if he had attacking midfield alternatives:

“It’s true that now without Enes [Unal], it’s something that you have to think very well because you start both [Evanilson and Kroupi] also probably you don’t have the subs now in their positions.

“You have to think how we are going to finish the game. So yes, things that we have to think very well on and take decisions in the different games.” – Andoni Iraola on Eli Kroupi

SUB-£5.0M FORWARD NO.2

Kroupi wasn’t the only sub-£5.0m forward on show.

Kostoulas was thrown on for Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) in the 77th minute, and responded with a cracking overhead kick to rescue a point for Albion.

The Bavarian Buzz Killington was quick with the cold water.

“Yeah, he’s a big talent and now he needs to understand what it means to do this consistently, what it means to work hard for the team. But we’re, of course, pleased with him. We know what he’s capable of doing, but I think we’d all prefer to win games instead of scoring goals like this.” – Fabian Hurzeler on ‘Babis’ Kostoulas

Ultimately, despite this goal, Kostoulas is still below Kroupi and Matheus Mane (£4.5m) in the sub-£5.0m forward pecking order.

As is the case with several Brighton assets, it’s a question of trust. Do we think Hurzeler will reward him with starts? Can we rely on Welbeck’s minutes? Is Hurzeler fully convinced by Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m), who was back from injury as a substitute here? The answer may be ‘no’ to all of the above. As if to prove a point, Georginio Rutter (£5.8m) unexpectedly dropped to the bench on Monday.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) does seem to be favoured by Hurzeler more than most, when fit. Pascal Gross (£5.5m) has started three successive league and cup games since his return, too.

But the Seagulls, in general, are hard to trust. Capable of going toe to toe with the best of them (a draw at the Etihad) but then needing 90+ minutes to score against a Bournemouth side with the worst defensive record in away games, they’re difficult to rely on.

THE MATCH IN BRIEF

The game went back and forth in terms of momentum, with Brighton starting the brighter but mostly testing Djorde Petrovic (£4.5m) from distance.

Tavernier’s goal then derailed Brighton for a bit. Evanilson had four first-half efforts, the best of them a 44th-minute header that he sent narrowly wide. The Brazilian striker, who was aiming to score for the third straight league game, also hit the post with an attempt that was flagged for the tightest of offsides.

But with options lacking on the bench (Iraola loves to change things around midway through the second half), the Cherries wilted.

Late pressure finally told with makeshift targetman Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) knocking the ball down for Charalambous. Van Hecke, now on five attacking returns for the season, had gone close himself minutes earlier.

There is one thing we can depend on from these two sides – Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) to get DefCon points:

Senesi did so for a league-best 17th time in 2025/26. His new centre-back partner, James Hill (£3.9m), banked DefCon points too and impressed once again.

68 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Morning all!Bench one please.

    a)Andersen
    b)Mukiele
    c)Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Konsa. Villa are (usually) awful v Newcastle.

      Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    So is everyone gonna capt haaland or we can go against him and try saka,rice or enzo?

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Thiago for me. Fancy Brentford to bounce back.

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      People still own Saka? Heck!

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Is he worse than Watkins(c) + Rogers?

        Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      The latter 3 seems just as uncertain as a captain as Haaland

      Open Controls
  3. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Also start don or dubravka?

    Open Controls
  4. LarkyTown
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    GW6 OR: 1.4m

    Since then OR movement

    Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Up

    GW22 OR: 1.6m

    What a thrilling wild ride it's been

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Nice drive by the way. Think we got useful things in it.

      Open Controls
  5. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Gordon to Enzo for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Punned It
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Yes. If only to get rid of Gordon, nigh impossible to call the correct Chelsea move, but Enzo looks promising.

        Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      1) Start O’Reilly just for the opportunity to play 4 City players against Wolves or leave him on the bench?

      2) Start Rogers ahead of Anderson or DCL?

      Raya

      Timber Gabriel Guehi

      Bruno Gruno Foden Anderson

      DCL Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka Rogers Andersen O’Reilly

      Open Controls
      1. Punned It
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          1 Fun, but no.
          2 Not over Anderson, but I fancy Rogers' chances over DCL.

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
      2. Punned It
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Branthwaite out all season, Keane done quite well, is he really gonna be benched that easily? And if so - sideways to Tark or get Collins a bit ahead of Brentford's nice run?

          Open Controls
        • Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Imagine being an "analytics based manager" (brain dead AI follower). All you do all week is plug your team into a program and without thought pick the recommended player. The worst of them also listen to podcasts and read articles written by other AI managers (touting the same AI picked players) to pretend that they are putting in "research" only to end up picking the AI recommendations each GW.

          What joy does this give anyone? Potentially bragging to your coworkers about your rank despite knowing f all about football?

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              I think you answered your own question.

              Open Controls
            • Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              You sound very angry and sad. Genuinely, are you OK?

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                AI manager spotted

                Open Controls
                1. Lanley Staurel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Not at all. Why are you so angry?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    The "why are you so angry bro" when there's 0 indications of anger is a pathetic way of disagreeing with someone. Say what you mean.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Lanley Staurel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      I think you just proved my point. Just chill, its a game.

                      Open Controls
              2. fedolefan
                • 11 Years
                44 mins ago

                The fake concern is a nice touch.

                Open Controls
              3. Fitzy.
                • 14 Years
                16 mins ago

                He's spot on isn't he?

                Open Controls
                1. Lanley Staurel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Absolutely. Got a very good point. Its the delivery that of the message that seemed at odds with normal debate.

                  Open Controls
            • Studs Up
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Says the guy who wrote an essay how the game is 1% skill and 99% luck.

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                44 mins ago

                And? There was nothing incorrect about what I wrote

                Open Controls
            • fedolefan
              • 11 Years
              54 mins ago

              The CCs using AI picks in their teams yet churning out videos justifying their "decision" are relying on FPL review being price prohibitive and people not realizing they are blindly copying. If folks realize that, they are so done.

              Open Controls
          2. FCSB
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Raya
            Hall Gabriel VanHecke
            Cunha Foden Rice Wilson
            Thiago Ekitike Haaland

            Dubravka O’Reilly Dorgu Tavernier

            2FT, 0.8itb

            What to do here please?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Raya to Sanchez and Cunha to BrunoF

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Or Foden to Enzo to fund BrunoF move instead

                Open Controls
              2. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                This needs Chelsea with run of fixtures

                Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Cunha and Foden your issues, Bruno F and Mbeumo seems better options for Cunha and Semenyo seems better than Foden atm

              Open Controls
              1. FCSB
                • 9 Years
                1 hour ago

                Cunha Foden >> Bruno Semenyo, it’s doable… with 0.3 left over

                ??

                Open Controls
          3. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Gtg & worth BB?

            Kelleher
            Chalobah Gabriel Guehi
            BrunoF Rogers HWilson Rice Palmer
            Haaland Ekitike

            Dubravka DCL Timber Muki

            .1

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              34 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              33 mins ago

              Gtg and would BB, great to get the chip away

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers, don’t like the chip.

                Open Controls
            3. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              You know it

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                26 mins ago

                Cheers you still on it?

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Should be, want to asses Foden minutes tonight but Tavernier getting injured means Kroupi could be on pens which would help

                  Open Controls
          4. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Which 2 players to get for my 2 FTs?

            Pope
            Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
            Rogers, Wilson, Saka, Foden
            Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

            Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, King

            0.5 in the bank

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              54 mins ago

              Who’s on list?

              Sticking with Saka or move to Rice ?

              I’m monitoring Semenyo if he starts to turn up in the league.

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Enzo, Semenyo, Rice, Bruno F, Mane/DCL/Kropjo on the list.

                Selling Saka for Rice this or next GW

                Open Controls
          5. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            What a brilliant article. So much insight to unpack from such a low profile game. I was going to go with Kroupi as my 7th attacker after the Tavernier injury but that Bournemouth Echo find is just next level.

            Oh and how much of a Curmudgeon is Fabian Hurzeler! It's almost comical now how much of a misery guts he is towards his players.

            Open Controls
            1. fedolefan
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Is there a members-only article with the exact number of broken bones Foden has?

              Pep is mumbling away and we need someone to make sense of that.

              “He has a little bit broken his bones”

              Open Controls
          6. FCSB
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Is Cunha Foden >> Bruno Semenyo too sideways or good moves with 2FT ??

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Not sideways at all, Cunha is garbage and Bruno is a cheat code.

              Foden is a streaky players and goes missing for long periods versus Semenyo who is significantly cheaper and better in front of goal.

              Open Controls
          7. D_R_S_PORT_S
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            Is Barry playing better , Is he became first choice for now ?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Looks it

              Open Controls
            2. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Rumours Everton are trying to sign En Neysri who would surely become first choice.

              Open Controls
          8. dansmith1985
            • 3 Years
            50 mins ago

            Roefs
            VVD Mukiele Gabriel Guehi
            Foden Saka Wilson
            Thiago Haaland Ekitike

            Dub Garner Miley Dorgu

            G2G and roll FT here?

            Open Controls
            1. Fodderx4
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yup GTG

              Open Controls
          9. Fodderx4
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            Ah well last night could have been worse. I didn't get Dorgus 15 pointer off the bench but Tavnier and Van Hecke got 14.

            Could have done without Tavenier being injured in addition to KDH.
            Not blown away by any midfielders.up to 5.7m so will likely go with 4 at the back.

            Mukiele or Van Hecke Gabriel O'Reilly and Dorgu is playable this week I think?

            Open Controls
          10. klopp it guys
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            Hi everyone, so this is my current team, and I have 1ft with 2.2 itb, would u make a move thinking Rogers to Fernandes, or would u roll??

            Verbruggen
            Gabriel, chalobah, thiaw
            Saka, rice, Rogers, Enzo, foden,
            Haaland, Thiago

            Bench, dubravka, Andersen, van hecke, guiu

            Open Controls
            1. Chinese_person
              • 14 Years
              10 mins ago

              Money isnt an issue I would roll

              Open Controls
            2. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              4 mins ago

              Roll this week

              Open Controls
          11. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            Who is best between Tav, Enzo and Wilson? Nice return from Tav last night but 71 minutes is a concern.

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • 14 Years
              25 mins ago

              Have you read the article you're posting on?

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                23 mins ago

                Not yet but cheers for the heads up.

                Open Controls
              2. Chinese_person
                • 14 Years
                9 mins ago

                No one reads the articles

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  You’re just here for the pictures?

                  Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              20 mins ago

              0 minutes is an even bigger concern!

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                Yeah I just learned about his injury. Would you go Wilson or Enzo?

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I wasn’t prepared for follow-up questioning!

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Enzo

                    Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.