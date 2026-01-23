Calafiori + Hincapie: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that there were no fresh concerns from the midweek win over Inter.

“After the Inter game, we have no issues reported.” – Mikel Arteta

Meanwhile, defensive pair Piero Hincapie (muscle) and Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) could also be back. They were spotted in training on Friday. Arteta said “we’ll see” when asked if they could feature against Manchester United.

“We still have another training session, so we’ll see tomorrow after that – to assess everybody and make a decision first of all in the squad.” – Mikel Arteta

Max Dowman (ankle) is the only other known absentee.