FPL Gameweek 23: Best player projections for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 23? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) tops the projections for Gameweek 23 with a score of 0.98. The Norwegian has failed to register an open-play goal across his last eight matches, but a home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers – one of the league’s weakest defences – provides an ideal opportunity to return to the scoresheet.

Manchester City dominate the upper reaches once again. Alongside Haaland, Rayan Cherki (£6.7m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) and Jérémy Doku (£6.4m) all feature inside the top 20 ahead of the new round.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) completes the top three. The Arsenal winger has tested the patience of FPL managers in recent weeks, failing to score since Gameweek 14. A home meeting with Manchester United could finally offer the chance for both Saka and his owners to be rewarded.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£7.2m) and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) both sit on strong projections of 0.68. Thiago benefits from a favourable home clash against Nottingham Forest, while Salah travels to Bournemouth.

Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) also features for Liverpool. The forward has gone five league matches without a goal, but his underlying numbers remain encouraging, and a trip to the south coast could provide the platform for a return.

Several lower-owned options also rate well this week. Martin Ødegaard (£7.8m) offers a differential route into the Arsenal attack, while Junior Kroupi (£4.6m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) and Kevin Schade (£7.1m) all sit under the 10% ownership mark yet carry notable potential heading into Gameweek 23.