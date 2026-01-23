FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Rate My Team

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

  2. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best team name for this team? Looks like a Collins Christmas Tree. Gone with "Collins Caterpillars" for now

    --------------------- Pickford ---------------------
    Chalobah Tarkowski (C)ollins Gabriel Virgil
    ------- Saka ----- Fernandes ----- Rice -------
    ----------- Bowen ---------- Ekitike(v) -----------

    Dubravka | Welbeck, Rogers, Mbeumo

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Collins Xmas Crackers

      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Too long 🙁

    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Collins Crazy Crew

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Collins Who?

  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Verb Dub
    Gabby Timber Chalobah Tark Alderete
    Bruno G Rogers Foden Rice Garner
    Haaland DCL Thiago

    4.4m itb. Thinking Bruno to Semenyo this week and playing BB, Foden to Bruno F next week. Any thoughts?

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bruno seems to rise in price tonight.

    A) Do Saka/Foden to Rice/BrunoF today to afford King to Enzo next GW
    B) Roll both FTs and not afford King to Enzo next week, max. 6.4, maby Ndiaye

  5. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      59 mins ago

      Start 2:
      A thiaw (villa H)
      B van hecke (Fulham a)
      C reinildo (west ham a)

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        AB

        1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
            23 mins ago

            Why

            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              22 mins ago

              Believe in defcons

      2. Soterius
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        Would you play Enzo or Wilson (Ful)?

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Tough choice, not possible to bench other players?

        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          I wouldn’t want to bench either.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Interesting to see the highest Liverpool predictor from JTW this season has Ekitike not starting.

        https://x.com/i/status/2014734592863797313

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          The only person that has him not starting!

          Likely similar concerns...
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27520664

      4. FDMS All Starz
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        If you can afford to bench tavernier for the next 2gws is it worth keeping or is he a sell now? Would love if he could be back for wol/avl match

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          Have the same issue and likely benching him

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          Season over if Ekitike doesnt start..

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            34 mins ago

            How many times can your season be over, in one season?

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              just now

              It keeps ending but then other things happen that allows a restart

      5. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Hello Tom,

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel VdV Alderete
        Semenyo Bruno F. Saka Bruno G.
        Haaland Thiago Ekitike

        Dubravka Senesi Gudmundson KDH

        Any changes here?
        Possibly Bruno G. to Enzo?

      6. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        Wait another week on Foden to Fruno and lose 0.4m in TV

      7. ididnt
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        Which move (if any)

        A: Foden > Semenyo
        B: Watkins > Thiago
        C: Foden > Enzo
        D: None (have no bench cover)

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          None, if must C

      8. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Areola (Dubravka)
        Gabriel-Timber-Andersen (Rodon-Gudmundsson*)
        Saka-Foden-Rogers-Reijnders (Tavernier***)
        Haaland-Thiago-Raul

        1 FT
        0,8 million in bank

        Move for this team?

        A: Roll FT
        B: Foden -> Bruno/Mbeumo
        C: Tavernier -> Anderson
        D: Tavernier -> Ndiaye
        E: Areola -> Sanchez
        F: Other?

      9. Kane Train
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        PLEASE HELP
        Should I make this wildcard team?

        Donnarumma
        Chalobah / Gabriel / Tarkowski
        Bruno F / Foden / Rice / Enzo / Garner
        Haaland / Thiago

        Bench: Raya, Mukiele, Mane, krejci

        Or roll with my current team

        Verbruggen
        Virgil / Gabriel / O’Reilly
        Foden / Bruno G / Bruno F / Gordon
        DCL / Haaland / Thiago

        Bench: Dubruvka, Wilson, Mukiele, Anderson

        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Roll with current team

        2. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Roll.

        3. Conners
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Raya AND Donnarumma.

          Sheesh

          1. Kane Train
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Donnarumma for wolves fixture then Raya for long term + double gameweek

            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I'd honestly just keep your current team and have a re-think next GW.

              If you do decide to WC, you'd be better off downgrading Donnarumma to Dub and getting Guehi for Krejci instead.

              Semenyo over Foden too.

        4. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not Foden

      10. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        Evening all, start 1 from each group.

        1. Tarkowski
        2. Van de Ven

        A. Garner
        B. DCL

        Cheers and good luck

        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          1 & B. But they playing each other
          So taking that into consideration probably
          2 & B

        2. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          2 & B

      11. #NumbersGame
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Would you BB this?

        Donnaruma
        Gabriel Thiaw Andersen Tarko
        Saka Rice Enzo
        Thiago Bowen Haaland

        Dub Le Fee Alderete Minteh*

        Have one FT and thinking of Minteh to Wilson/Ndiaye and using BB. Otherwise I'll just roll and bench the Sunderland guys.

      12. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        I refuse to respond to anyone using the name "Fruno". Its Bruno and Bruno G

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          You have just responded

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            To whom?

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              just now

              The post is a response

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Is Fruno = Bruno?

          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Frank Bruno.

      13. Catastrophe
        • 15 Years
        30 mins ago

        A) Foden -> Semenyo
        B) Foden -> Fernandes
        C) Save FT

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          B but most will say C

        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 10 Years
          just now

          B

      14. DaveZubie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        28 mins ago

        Play, bench or Transfer Out:

        1) O'Reilly (Bench option: De Cuyper)
        2) Foden (Bench option: Anderson)
        3) Bruno G (Bench option: Anderson)

      15. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        A or B on wc?

        A) Thiago and Alderete
        B) Kroupi and Timber

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          How many ARS assets in the team for option A?

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Gabriel and Rice

      16. Bonus magnet
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Money not an issue

        Get rid of one and for who

        Foden Cherki Gakpo (Rogers; Schade)

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Foden out for Bruno F/Palmer

          I would find a way to start Schade unless you own Thiago

      17. OffsidePenalty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Start one
        A) O’Reilly
        B) Rodon
        C) Van Hecke

        And one of
        1)L.Miley
        2)Wilson

        1. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          3 mins ago

          2B

        2. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A 2.

          Just gotta hope O’Reilly starts. Wolves fixture is nice

          Guehi, Khusanov & Ake WILL start.
          So leaves one spot in defence for either Lewis or O’Reilly.

          Ake will probs be Left Back so my gut is telling me O’Reilly won’t start as he isn’t normally on the right side

      18. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        16 mins ago

        Am I safe to roll this GW or should I take a 1 week punt and WC in GW 24

        Roefs Dubravka

        Thiaw Andersen Alderete Gabriel Heaven

        Saka Enzo Anderson Rice Szoboszial

        Haaland Bowen Ekitike

        1FT 0.1 ITB

        Any ideas would be appreciated

      19. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        S(c)hade?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not sure Forest are leaky enough for that

      20. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Bench order correct?

        Raya

        Timber Gabriel Guehi O’Reilly

        Foden Bruno Anderson Rogers

        Haaland Thiago

        Dubravka DCL Andersen Gruno

      21. Saka Punch
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        On WC, final midfield slot:

        A) Rice
        B) Wirtz

        Thanks

        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          A

        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          A

        3. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Has to be Rice. Wirtz could be in for someone else in your squad, but maybe a bit later in the season

