Grealish + Dewsbury-Hall: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, David Moyes confirmed that Jack Grealish has suffered a foot stress fracture but didn’t provide a timeline on the Everton loanee’s injury recovery.

Michael Keane is also still unavailable: he serves game three of a three-match ban.

In better news, Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring) are back in training.

“Kiernan is just back in. Charly Alcaraz is back in training. Obviously, Jarrad is just back in training, as well. They’re certainly getting much closer to it, that’s for sure.” – David Moyes

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are back from the Africa Cup of Nations, too.

“They only walked in the building about half an hour ago. I’ve not had the chance to greet them and congratulate them. They’re being assessed by the fitness team and the medical team.” – David Moyes on Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye

Tim Iroegbunam (knock) was the only other name on the injury list in Gameweek 22.