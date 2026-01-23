Minteh, De Cuyper, Wieffer: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said that some of his players aren’t currently able to play 90 minutes, with Yankuba Minteh – who had “a small issue” – among them.

“In the moment, some players are not able to start the game. So, they have to be quite limited regarding the game minutes. “[Minteh is], for example, one player who we need to manage. So, we don’t know if he’s able to start or not start. He came back after a small issue. So, he’s definitely someone we need to manage at the moment.” – Fabian Hurzeler

The Seagulls have no new concerns, and Hurzeler confirmed that Maxim De Cuyper is back in contention after illness forced his absence in Gameweek 22.

“[De Cuyper] will be back. I think in general, we survived now this this phase with a lot of players who were sick and ill, and I hope now that we get more in a stable phase. Overall, it seems to be quite good regarding the availability. “Nothing [new].” – Fabian Hurzeler

Mats Wieffer remains out with a toe injury.

After his stunner last weekend, budget FPL forward Charalampos Kostoulas is pushing for a start – although his manager did describe him as “backup” twice in Friday’s presser.

“He’s definitely pushing [for a start] by performance. So, that’s for sure, but in the end, we still have Danny Welbeck there as well. Therefore, it’s always a tough decision, but definitely like I just mentioned, it’s helpful to have a good backup like him for Danny Welbeck in this squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler on ‘Babis’ Kostoulas

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are on the longer-term injury list, while Solly March (knee) is slowly working his way back from his own lengthy lay-off.