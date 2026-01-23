Stach + Gudmundsson: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Daniel Farke revealed that Anton Stach (adductor) could make a swift Gameweek 23 return from injury.

But Jaka Bijol (hamstring) has joined the Leeds United injury list, while it doesn’t sound like Daniel James (hamstring) will be available despite his part-return to training.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor) is a fresh concern, too.

“I spoke about a timeframe of 3-5 weeks. As it looks, it could be the more positive timeframe for us. So, one week is already gone and it’s improving, he’s already doing some stuff in the gym. So, it means I hope to have him back in team training in 2-3 weeks.” – Daniel Farke on Jaka Bijol

“The group that was available for the last game is more or less also available. Gabby Gudmundsson is struggling after the last game with a bit of adductor problems, so we have had to leave him out of training today. He is an important player for us, of course, I hope that he is available for the game on Monday night but a little question mark behind his availability.

“Apart from that, everyone came through the [Fulham] game without any problems, so it is more or less good news.

“Also good news from our rehab department. Anton was today, part-integrated in team training. No reaction so far, it looks like he could be available.

“Also good news from Daniel James. Yesterday and today, first time in a while, part-integrated in team training. He’s also pretty, pretty close to joining us back in full team training. Of course, he was out for more than two months, it will last a bit till he is fit and ready for the games.” – Daniel Farke