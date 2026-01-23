UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Best + worst fixtures

The final round of the league phase has arrived in UCL Fantasy, and Matchday 8 brings huge significance for managers across the game. With teams still fighting for qualification and final positions, motivation levels remain high – which often creates clear fixture swings.

In this article, we assess the best and worst fixtures on Matchday 8, highlighting where goals, clean sheets, and Fantasy returns look most likely, while also flagging the matchups that could frustrate managers at a crucial point of the season.

BEST FIXTURES: MATCHDAY 8 IN ISOLATION

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Champions League league phase leaders sit top of the Fantasy Football Scout fixture ticker this week. Arsenal head into their final match having already secured qualification to the round of 16 after winning all seven of their fixtures so far. The Gunners now face rock-bottom Kairat, who cannot progress any further regardless of the result, making this one of the standout matchups on Matchday 8.

Liverpool also feature prominently, with an appealing home fixture on the horizon. Arne Slot’s side welcome Qarabag to Anfield, and while the Azerbaijan outfit remain highly motivated, their recent 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt showed they still carry a threat.

Barcelona will also look to secure maximum points as they aim to lock in their place in the round of 16. The Catalans host Copenhagen, a side that must win to keep their hopes alive. Barcelona’s 4-2 victory over Slavia Praha in Matchday 7 once again underlined their attacking quality and Fantasy potential.

Several other teams also warrant consideration this week. Bayern Munich travel to face PSV, Manchester City host Galatasaray, and Real Madrid head to Portugal to take on Benfica – three fixtures that could offer further opportunities for managers targeting attacking returns.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES?

Paris Saint-Germain’s home clash against Newcastle United stands out as one of the most decisive fixtures of the round. Both sides currently sit inside the top eight, meaning a single poor result could see either team drop into the knockout phase play-off positions.

Napoli’s meeting with Chelsea also carries huge stakes. The Italian side likely need a win to secure their place in the knockouts, while Chelsea sit eighth on 13 points and cannot afford to slip. With qualification still on the line, both teams head into the contest fully motivated.

Borussia Dortmund versus Inter presents another difficult fixture to target. Both sides sit outside the top eight, so victory could prove essential if either hopes to progress directly into the round of 16. Defeats for both teams on Matchday 7 have left them with little margin for error.

Several other teams also face challenging matchups this week. Benfica, PSV, Qarabag, Kairat, Galatasaray, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Monaco and Union Saint-Gilloise all feature in fixtures that could limit Fantasy potential.