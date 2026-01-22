Which defenders can combine clean sheets with DefCon points?

Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in FPL – is the newest addition to our ever-growing team of contributors.

He’s providing data-driven articles regularly this season, chiefly around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

In this piece, he picks out the players who have a good chance of combining clean sheets with DefCon points over the coming weeks. He also points out some lesser-known players and budget gems to consider.

We are comfortably past the halfway mark this season and all of the information is there to fully utilise DefCon and consistently gain those extra points.

DefCon Leaders

The obvious place to start is to take a broad look at the current overall DefCon leaders, both in defence and midfield.