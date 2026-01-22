Members

Which defenders can combine clean sheets with DefCon points?

22 January 2026 114 comments
Tom Hadley Tom Hadley
Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in FPL – is the newest addition to our ever-growing team of contributors.

He’s providing data-driven articles regularly this season, chiefly around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

In this piece, he picks out the players who have a good chance of combining clean sheets with DefCon points over the coming weeks. He also points out some lesser-known players and budget gems to consider.

reliable defenders Tom Hadley

We are comfortably past the halfway mark this season and all of the information is there to fully utilise DefCon and consistently gain those extra points.

DefCon Leaders

The obvious place to start is to take a broad look at the current overall DefCon leaders, both in defence and midfield. 

  1. Coupes
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Start Dubravkan or Roefs

    1. BR510
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Tough, Dub purely for home vs away

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Spurs are better away so I'm on Roefs

        But are WHU improving too?

    2. BR510
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Priority?
        1. Keep Tavernier ( Start Thiaw) and bench until back/wait
        2. Tavernier to Ndiaye
        3. Tavernier Foden Ekitike to Thiago Mbeumo Bruno -4
        4. Bruno to Foden
        5. 4 but next week (keeps Tav)
        Cheers!

        1. BR510
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            4 and 5 are Foden to Bruno whoops

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              2. That advice is free of charge!

          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            53 mins ago

            1

            Do 3 next week

        2. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          ‘Industry-leading’ - by God that made me laugh!

          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Knight's industry
            Is bread and butter
            Led by monarchy
            Not by Opta

        3. Chrisaa87
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Saka to wirtz? Or Rogers? And give Watkins more time or swap him for Thiago?

          Already have rice, and just swapped Foden to Fernandes.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Save the trade and have more fun next week. Ditching Fodenfreude was the move this week. Let him troll others!

        4. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Bruno G owners jostling and giggling? Plans?

          1. Tony Soprano
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Probably sell for Enzo

          2. Fitzy.
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Hi mate. Fixtures not great, so was was probably moving him on soon anyway, so I think he's gone for me.

          3. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Holding. His injury might not be serious and he’s a brilliant player who can haul against any side.

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Did you see the swelling on his ankle?

              He could easily miss a couple of matches.

              If you don't have Guiu you could bench him, otherwise you're relying on your defenders.

              1. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                I didn’t. I’ve got a stacked bench because I wildcarded in 21 so I can handle holding him for now. I will reevaluate next week with more information.

          4. Drizzle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Selling but probably not until gw24. Happy to bench him til then.

          5. Bavarian
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Season keeper

        5. CYN
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          A. Bruno G -> Bruno F
          B. Tavernier -> Enzo
          C. Both for -4
          D. Roll and hope one plays

          Flagged Stach is on the bench btw

          Thanks in advance

          1. BR510
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              A but who would start over Tav as wont play this one

              1. CYN
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Alderete, then Stach if anyone else is missing u expectedly

                1. CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  *unexpectedly

                  1. BR510
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      A for sure then I think. Alderete 4-10 pts

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I would suggest posting your full team to see how Bruno/Tav/Stach injuries impact your overall team this GW

                1. CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Raya
                  Gab Virgil Tark Mukiele Alderete
                  Saka Foden Bruno G
                  Haaland Ekitike

                  Dubravka Stach Tav Guiu

                  1FT, 2.2ITB

                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    56 mins ago

                    Stach could be back this weekend - Farke presser today 1:30.

                    Enzo v Bruno F is a tough decision one. Long term Bruno is the better pick but Enzo has a better entry point this GW. Is it a case of one over the other or which one to bring in first?

                    1. CYN
                      • 7 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Yeah I could make both moves over GW23-24 by moving Foden to Enzo in 24 and holding Tavernier on the bench.

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        I would probably want both players but ideally not take a hit.

              3. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                A

              4. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                57 mins ago

                Isn’t Stach expected back this week?

                1. CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  That would be good news

            • BR510
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Tavernier replacement up to 7.2? Own Enzo Foden Saka Rice
                1. Schade - skyhigh xGI, good fixture, don't have Thiago, will want in 27, nailed
                2. Ndiaye - pens, decent fixtures, talisman, nailed (Lack of attacking support with Kdh Grealish out)
                3. Other?

                1. CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Ndiaye seems good long term. Occasional defcon, penalties.

                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Schade is great, but I'm not sure that the fixtures are.

              • barton fc
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Raya (dub)
                Gab andersen rodon (VDB dorgu)
                Saka Foden bruno cherki soboz
                Igor jesus haaland 1FT 1.3ITB

                A) soboz > enzo
                B) bank

                Enzo this weeks makings getting the likes of Watkins and palmer a bit tricker next week

                1. BR510
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    A

                  • Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    If you want to leave the Watkins/Palmer option open then surely roll this GW

                  • AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Probably roll and do it next week tbh

                    You'd think that Liverpool have enough to win at Bournemouth, albeit they can turn them over too.

                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  1 FT, £1.6m to spend.

                  Roefs Dúbravka
                  Gabriel Chalabah Van Hecke Mukiele Heaven
                  Saka Semenyo Rice Rogers BrunoG
                  Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

                  I was going to roll, but is BrunoG to Mbeumo the move to make here?

                  With Heaven and Guiu I've only got 1 bench cover so it looks like moving early for the Manchester United man makes sense now.

                3. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  How am I looking? 0 FT 0.3 ITB

                  Sanchez (Dubravka)
                  Chalobah Gabriel O'Brien
                  BrunoF Rice Foden Semenyo Wirtz
                  Thiago Haaland(c)

                  Subs: Dorgu Dalot Guiu

                  Planning on shifting Foden next week, not sure to who.

                  1. Fitzy.
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Guiu blocking what would have been an easy decision

                    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                      • 14 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      @Fitzy - which is? Foden > Enzo?

                      1. Fitzy.
                        • 14 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Yep, that's the one that stands out given Chelsea's nice fixtures

                4. jcr1997
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Verbruggen
                  Gabriel Alderete Hall
                  Palmer Cherki Gordon Bruno F Rogers
                  Haaland Ekitike

                  Dubravka Konsa Dorgu Obi

                  a) Roll FT
                  b) Gordon > Semenyo
                  c) Gordon > Rice

                5. RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                6. MJF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Chalobah should have a chance of an attacking return too, given Palace are vulnerable at set pieces.

                7. Maddamotha
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Would you start Verbuggen or Dubravka?

                  1. jcr1997
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Verbruggen slightly better clean sheet odds but Dub may get more saves, not much in it

                    1. Maddamotha
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      Indeed

                  2. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Similar problem, I have HWilson so partially thinking about Dub who plays at home and usually gets more save points.

                8. Sfowl123
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  Sanchez
                  Guehi, Timber, Frimpong
                  Wilson, Saka, Rogers, Foden, Bruno G
                  Haaland, Watkins

                  Dubravka, Hall, Kroupi, Rodon

                  1FT, any advice? Think it'll probably have to be Bruno G out?

                  1. The Road to Turfdom
                    • 9 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Yeah I agree, though you could prob roll if you wanted to do more surgery next week.

                9. The Road to Turfdom
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Tarkowski image: I think there's been a def con up there!

                  1. Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 8 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    Sometimes the DefCon numbers that Opta supply *will* be false

                    1. The Road to Turfdom
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I'll give you three clearances, blocks, interceptions and tackles... then another seven if you need them

                10. Deulofail
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Is van den Berg straight back in and nailed? Collins worth the extra 0.5?

                  Thinking of getting one to play this week, then benching for a couple of gameweeks. Probably sensible to wait for vdB, but if Collins is significantly better, I could commit to him now.

                  1. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    I mean, bench for a few gameweeks (3!). Gives me better cover than O'Reilly, and sets up some good fixtures when other players in my team could do with a well-earned rest!

                    But there's also Mukiele as an option. His fixtures don't rotate quite as well with my players as Brentford's, and Sunderland's defence doesn't look as good, but he has got more points than the Brentford defenders on average this season, quite significantly. Brentford been a bit 'unlucky' to have so many pens against though.

                    Or there's Guehi? Somehow seems more boring than even Collins.

                  2. Holmes
                    • 12 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    No, Ajer playing well

                11. Essem
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  What a mess. I have Foden, Saka and Gruno with two frees and 0.5 in the bank. Might as well do Gruno and Saka to Rice and Fruno?

                  1. g40steve
                    • 7 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Nice

                12. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Thoughts on Ndiaye?

                  1. FPL Equilibrium
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Great option

                  2. FPLCEO
                    • 16 Years
                    just now

                    Very good value

                13. Ronnies
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Play one;

                  A) Thiaw - home to Villa
                  B) Mukiele - away to West Ham

                  Cheers.

                  1. FPL Equilibrium
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    B

                  2. FPLCEO
                    • 16 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    B

                  3. The Road to Turfdom
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    A

                14. Sid07
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Start
                  1) Lefee
                  2) Andersen
                  3) Dorgu

                  1. FPL Equilibrium
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    1

                  2. FPLCEO
                    • 16 Years
                    just now

                    LeFee

                15. FPL Equilibrium
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Hello All

                  For this week only choose 1 from each please

                  A) Enzo - Palace Away
                  B) Gordon - Villa Home

                  1) Chalobah - Palace Away
                  2) Hall - Villa Home

                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    B1

                  2. FPLCEO
                    • 16 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    A1

                  3. The Road to Turfdom
                    • 9 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    B2

                  4. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    A1

                16. The Road to Turfdom
                  • 9 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Priority midfielder out? Bit of a mess, can afford anything

                  Gordon (AVL), Cunha (ars), Saka (MUN), Cherki (WOL), Wirtz (bou)

                  Cheers!

                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Cunha out

                  2. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Cunha and Cherki out.

                    Cunha first.

                    1. Ray85
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Cunha to Mbuemo/Bruno F

                  3. The Road to Turfdom
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks guys

                    Im not sure Man U in this week?

                17. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Play one:

                  A) Rogers (new)
                  B) Guehi (WOL)

                  1. The Road to Turfdom
                    • 9 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    possibly B but ideally both

                  2. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    B for me

                  3. Ray85
                    • 8 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    A

                  4. SpaceCadet
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    A

                18. Deulofail
                  • 10 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Bench two (can't be 2 defenders):

                  A) Chalobah (cpl)
                  B) O'Reilly
                  C) Tarkowski (LEE)
                  D) Virgil (bou)
                  E) Fernandes (ars)
                  F) Rogers (new)
                  G) Welbeck (ful)
                  H) Bowen (SUN)

                  1. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    O'Reilly (WOL)*

                  2. The Road to Turfdom
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    D, G (A, F close)

                    1. The Road to Turfdom
                      • 9 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      your squad is a lot better than mine

                      1. Deulofail
                        • 10 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Mbuemo 3rd bench as well. No Haaland, though

                  3. Ray85
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    B and G

                  4. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Tempted to go 5 at the back. Either with O'Reilly or by selling him for Collins (NFO). Liverpool's defensive numbers are good and Bournemouth struggling in attack when at home. Liverpool with a good away defence. Simplistic way of looking at it, but better than no way.

                    Bench Welbeck and Rogers (Fernandes only just makes the XI). Newcastle defence too good for Rogers, and Fulham home defence seems solid except against the top teams, while Welbeck is struggling for goals and minutes.

                19. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Looks like Enzo goes up tonight.

                  BrunoG a long way from dropping, would you...

                  Play it safe and bring in Enzo?

                  Live a little and go for Mbeumo?

                  1. theplayer
                    • 12 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    I lived a little and went Mbeumo instead of Bruno for about a month before AFCON. It wasn't fun.

                  2. Ray85
                    • 8 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    Do you have Bruno F? If not I'd go Mbuemo.

                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      I've got £1.6m banked so can't afford BrunoF without a hit

                      Just 1 FT

                      Have Saka, Rice, Semenyo, Rogers too.

                      Unless I upgrade Guiu or Heaven instead?

                      1. Ray85
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Wouldn't bother upgrading Guiu as there isn't much value in the strikers this season. Heaven to Senesi or even Maguire (if he holds down a first team place) might be decent.

                        I'd probably save the FT and try and find the money for Bruno F. Otherwise Mbuemo would be decent.

                  3. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Do not live a little

                    1. Deulofail
                      • 10 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Misunderstood because I read the top reply before your post. Live a little! I bought Mbuemo and put him third on the bench!

                      Also bought Fernandes and considering benching him 😀

                      1. Deulofail
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        That said, I kind of regret it already. I'm not sure how long I'll want Mbuemo. Might be getting rid of him again in GW28 already, and FTs are going to be precious with blanks and doubles coming up. Still, points are points, and hopefully he'll have some monster hauls

                20. Ray85
                  • 8 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Already done Foden to Wirtz and have one more free transfer up to 6.5m. Thinking if Szoboslai to Enzo before price increases?

                  Seems to be playing slightly deeper under Rosensior though. Any other suggestions?

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    He's been advanced enough if you look at the last two heat maps.

                    He also had a better starting position in the Champions League game.

                    1. Ray85
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      True, I'll go Enzo

                21. Il Capitano
                  • 5 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  1FT 0.3m ITB

                  Raya
                  Gabriel Chalobah Alderete
                  Saka Foden Rogers Bruno G* Enzo
                  Haaland Ekitike

                  Dub - Andersen Senesi Guiu

                  Probably roll, then something like Bruno G + Foden to Bruno F + Ndiaye next GW?

                  1. hazza44
                    • 13 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Bruno G to Ndiaye

                    1. Il Capitano
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah, might be worth getting Ndiaye for (LEE) rather than relying on Andersen this week

                  2. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    If you roll

                    You'll need to start a 4th defender

                    Despite the hopes of Howe it looks like Bruno G will be out on Sunday

                    1. Il Capitano
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Would be looking at an Andersen 1-3 pointer coming in for Bruno so may be wise to go Ndiaye early, cheers!

                      1. Ray85
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Will he definitely start though? He only won AFCON last Sun.

                22. hazza44
                  • 13 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Who to play this week?
                  A) Bowen (SUN)
                  B) Gordon (avl)

                23. Kane Train
                  • 10 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Was hoping to save my Wildcard till next week but with Bruno G now injured , Gordon getting subbed early. Foden in doubt to start and O’Reilly aswell

                  Thoughts please?

                  Verbruggen
                  VvD / Gabriel / O’Reilly*
                  Foden* / Bruno F / Bruno G / Gordon
                  DCL / Haaland / Thiago

                  Bench: Dubruvka, Wilson, Mukiele, Anderson

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    How many FTs?

                    I wouldn't wildcard

                    You've also got decent options on the bench

                    Sell Bruno G, O"R or Foden then.

                    1. Kane Train
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      0 free transfers

