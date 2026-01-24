3pm team news: Haaland + Foden benched, Guehi debut

There are only three 3pm GMT kick-offs this afternoon – but one, above all, is a very significant one from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Manchester City’s hosting of 20th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers is the headline act from this trio of matches:

TEAM NEWS

There’s only one place to start with the team news today.

As per the pre-deadline rumours, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are only among the substitutes for Manchester City this afternoon.

They are among five players to make way from the team sent out to face Bodo/Glimt.

Omar Marmoush starts up front, Antoine Semenyo returns to the side after being ineligible in midweek, and Marc Guehi gets a debut in defence.

Matheus Nunes has recovered from the flu, while Bernardo Silva is back in the side after being suspended in Norway.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Max Alleyne and Rico Lewis drop to the bench.

Wolves make one alteration, bringing in Jhon Arias for Tolu Arokodare.

At Turf Moor, Burnley are unchanged for their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites welcome back Micky van de Ven, Yves Bissouma and Conor Gallagher after they were unavailable for the midweek win over Borussia Dortmund.

Destiny Udogie and Archie Gray move down to the bench, while Lucas Bergvall is injured.

Dominic Solanke keeps his place, however.

There are two changes for Fulham today: Kevin and the returning Alex Iwobi take the places of Ryan Sessegnon and Sasa Lukic. Lukic is injured.

Brighton’s three alterations see Oliver Boscagli, Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari replace Joel Veltman, Jack Hinshelwood and Brajan Gruda.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys, Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires, Edwards, Anthony, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Sonne, Mejbri, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Tchaouna, Barnes.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Danso, van de Ven, Spence, Gallagher, Bissouma, Odobert, Simons, Solanke.

Subs: Kinsky, Drăgușin, Udogie, Byfield, Gray, Williams-Barnet, Tel, Kolo Muani, Scarlett.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jiménez.

Subs: Lecomte, Bassey, Reed, Cairney, Kusi-Asare, Chukwueze, King, Sessegnon, Diop.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Gross, Mitoma, Gomez, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Rutter, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Kostoulas, Milner, De Cuyper, Veltman, Coppola.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Semenyo, Cherki, Marmoush.

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Haaland, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Foden, Mukasa, Alleyne, Lewis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Gomes, Andre, Mane, Arias, Hwang.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Agbadou, Lima, Gomes, Larsen, Arokodare, Lopez.

