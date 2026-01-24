Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Haaland + Foden benched, Guehi debut

24 January 2026 497 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There are only three 3pm GMT kick-offs this afternoon – but one, above all, is a very significant one from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Manchester City’s hosting of 20th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers is the headline act from this trio of matches:

TEAM NEWS

There’s only one place to start with the team news today.

As per the pre-deadline rumours, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are only among the substitutes for Manchester City this afternoon.

They are among five players to make way from the team sent out to face Bodo/Glimt.

Omar Marmoush starts up front, Antoine Semenyo returns to the side after being ineligible in midweek, and Marc Guehi gets a debut in defence.

Matheus Nunes has recovered from the flu, while Bernardo Silva is back in the side after being suspended in Norway.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Max Alleyne and Rico Lewis drop to the bench.

Wolves make one alteration, bringing in Jhon Arias for Tolu Arokodare.

At Turf Moor, Burnley are unchanged for their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites welcome back Micky van de Ven, Yves Bissouma and Conor Gallagher after they were unavailable for the midweek win over Borussia Dortmund.

Destiny Udogie and Archie Gray move down to the bench, while Lucas Bergvall is injured.

Dominic Solanke keeps his place, however.

There are two changes for Fulham today: Kevin and the returning Alex Iwobi take the places of Ryan Sessegnon and Sasa Lukic. Lukic is injured.

Brighton’s three alterations see Oliver Boscagli, Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari replace Joel Veltman, Jack Hinshelwood and Brajan Gruda.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys, Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires, Edwards, Anthony, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Sonne, Mejbri, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Tchaouna, Barnes.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Danso, van de Ven, Spence, Gallagher, Bissouma, Odobert, Simons, Solanke.

Subs: Kinsky, Drăgușin, Udogie, Byfield, Gray, Williams-Barnet, Tel, Kolo Muani, Scarlett.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jiménez.

Subs: Lecomte, Bassey, Reed, Cairney, Kusi-Asare, Chukwueze, King, Sessegnon, Diop.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Gross, Mitoma, Gomez, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Rutter, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Kostoulas, Milner, De Cuyper, Veltman, Coppola.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Semenyo, Cherki, Marmoush.

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Haaland, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Foden, Mukasa, Alleyne, Lewis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Gomes, Andre, Mane, Arias, Hwang.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Agbadou, Lima, Gomes, Larsen, Arokodare, Lopez.

Foden Haaland benched
  Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Need Haaland to come on

    unlikely?

    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t matter now mate if he doesn’t come on at halftime, as will be less than the 45 minute quota 🙂

      Love how since my idea it keeps happening 😆

      #fplifthereisaproblemfindasolution
      #fpldontberesistanttochange

    The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No chance.

    OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He'll definitely come on

  Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Foden getting ready to come on

    Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reijnders off - post 60 sub

  Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Need a pen save from Dubravka and also for him to solve global warming to save my season.

  Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Another rotten weekend of FPL

    FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Used to them now. Starting to play the risk taker role and try and get some small sense of enjoyment from it

    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ruined by the bench/appearance rule right?

    Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yep, rancid here. At least I can wildcard tonight.

  jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    I c Haaland vc ekitike. Sat 32k OR in gw14, already dropped to 234k and wipl fall further

  jam
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Did they say Ekitike on the bench?! My VC...

  Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    AFC Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson

    Subs: Forster, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Christie, Toth, Sadi, Dacosta, Ünal, Rees-Dottin

    Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo

    Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Robertson, Ramsay, Endo, Jones, Nyoni, Ekitike, Ngumoha

    The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nice to see a top quality player like Gomez get a game.

      FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Very good last game

    chocolove
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Kroupi! Best enabler

  Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden on. Rejinders off

    Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      punish us Sir Foden

    x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Should have hooked Cherki, been honking

  Four Letter Wirtz
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Go on, Phil, punish the doubters!

    Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Agree!

  Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kroupi will become an essential gold in a months time imo. Just 4.6 and has lots of potential.

    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Have had him a while, been enjoying his points sat on my bench

    Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nice for BB in a few weeks

  Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    I thought the board said 42 not 47. Phew

  Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sell one this week

    A. Ekitike
    B. Saka

    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why sell Saka?

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Need to see who gets injured.

    chocolove
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Both

  g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Robot charging up

    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hope he stays out tbh

      g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’ve got him & Ekitike stinking up this week.

        I’d take a rest with Palmer VC

        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thiago for me

    Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Noooooooooo

  Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hope Foden doesn’t score as he will be auto subbed out in my new game rules 😆

  fusen
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    A Haaland 1 pointer would be great for those that didn't captain him

  Chasing Shadows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland and Ekitike benched... Who's the bigger bald fraud, Pep or Slot?

    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Whichever brings their striker on for a 4 minute cameo

  DandyDon
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Have Haaland C and Foden VC so at least one of them is on now! Would rather Haaland as he has better chance of scoring but differential I guess

    DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      At least I have four defenders on a score! including 2 city defenders

  DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Season over.

    Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      See you next week.

  Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Need a Wilson goal to save my season.

    g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He needs to find another gear.

  g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Wolves getting closer

  Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Didn’t Slot say the team would be very similar to the reverse fixture. And we all think …except Ekitike will start now ..

  jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Phew Haaland coming on shortly. Ekitike was my vc

